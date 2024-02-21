What surprises or highlights can we expect from this year’s Masters tournament?

Already, anticipation is mounting as we edge closer to the 2023 Masters. Due to run from April 6th to 9th, this will be the 87th time that the event has been held at Augusta, its home since 1934.

The first of the season’s Majors also has the smallest field. This is something that the organisers have always ensured by making it an invitation-only event. As usual, there will be a standard set of criteria for entry which even includes the winners of some of the world’s most prestigious amateur events.

In the past this has seen non-professionals finish as high as second overall in the tournament. But today the gulf between the professional and amateur game is so large that this is very unlikely to be repeated.

As well as its inclusiveness, another great thing about the Masters is its sense of tradition. Naturally, this includes the awarding of the iconic green jacket from last year’s winner to the new winner as well as the pre-tournament Champions’ Dinner. These elements never change and always add to the prestige and atmosphere of the event.

This year’s hopefuls

As to which player will be donning the green jacket on April 9th that is very much open to debate. However, Masters odds are already starting to appear with some clear favourites already emerging.

Top of the early betting is Rory McIlroy. Unlucky to finish in second place last year, he has also been placed in the top 10 no less than seven times over his career. His form last season certainly suggests that this could be the year when he makes that long-awaited Grand Slam.

He’s closely followed in the betting by Jon Rahm. The ex-world number one had a great end to last season when he was victorious in the DP World Tour Championship in Spain. Last year at Augusta was an undoubted disappointment for him finishing 27th so he is likely to want to make amends for his performance last year.

2022’s winner, Scottie Scheffler, also has to be in the mix even though is early promise failed to fully materialise when the whole of last season is taken into account. But the prospect of joining other illustrious company like Tiger Woods, Nick Faldo and Jack Nicklaus in winning back-to-back titles is sure to spur him on.

Nor should anyone overlook Tony Finau. He also finished last season very strongly and in five appearances at Augusta he’s been in the top ten three times. With an excellent distance game and near laser-guided putting he has to be a real contender.

A longer shot will be Jordan Spieth. Winner in 2015 and joint runner-up in 2016 and 2014, he failed to make the cut last year. His form has not been particularly impressive over the last year, but he’s a player that can never be written-off entirely.

TV rights, sponsors and prize money

In a sport that is ruled by money, the Masters always has been, and continues to be, something of an anomaly. For example, it charges nothing for the TV rights, instead allowing CBS and ESPN to show the action for free in exchange for retaining complete control of the broadcasts.

Compare this approach with the Open which charges over $90 million for the rights and the difference is stark.

It’s also unusual in its approach to sponsors. There are only six of these in total and they are AT&T, Rolex, Mercedes Benz, UPS, IBM and Delta.

But what is very notable is that there is virtually no signage for any of these. So the fact that they continue to put up an undisclosed sum to be associated with the tournament says a great deal about its prestige and exclusivity in the eyes of the golfing world.

The prize money available is usually only revealed on the week of the tournament itself so we have to go on last year’s figures. There was a total prize fund of $15 million and Scottie Scheffler pocketed $2.7 million of it with McIlroy picking up $1.62 million.

At the other end of the scale, Canadian Mackenzie Hughes who came 50th won $37,800 for his efforts.

However, there is likely to be a modest increase in these amounts in response to the controversy that has, at times, seemed have been set to split the golfing world apart.

LIV and let live

Of course, we’re talking about the controversial emergence of LIV Golf. But the organisers at Augusta have decided to put this to one side and allow LIV golfers like Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia to play.

Whether any of them will capitalise on this opportunity and don the green jacket remains to be seen. But we can be fairly sure that the PGA would definitely prefer it not to be the case.