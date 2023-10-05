AEW Dynamite: Adam Copeland Debuts On 4-Year Anniversary Main Event Segment

All Elite Wrestling audience was ecstatic to see and hear from Adam Copeland, the new marquee player of AEW Dynamite for the first time ever. After making a thunderous debut at the WrestleDream PPV event, it was time for him to give some explanations to the fans for his arrival to the AEW world and he had a lot to go down from his chest from what it seemed like.

In the final segment of AEW Dynamite 4-year anniversary, WWE Hall of Famer “Edge” Adam Copeland came out with tremendous pops from the AEW audience and fans chanted “Adam” which was a first-time chant for him. Edge applauded that he had never heard that chant before getting down to business to spill out a lot of reasons to arrive at All Elite Wrestling.

“The AEW World Heavyweight Championship would look good around my waist,” was the first statement made by Adam Copeland for joining AEW Dynamite. Adam then also teased a lot of first-time matches by naming Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, Miro, Powerhouse Hobbs, Jay White, and Juice Robinson as opponents.

Adam then mentioned that the main reason he arrived on AEW Dynamite is that his daughter told him to go have fun with “Uncle Jay” Christian Cage. Adam then called Christian out. The TNT Champion did come out and stood in the same ring with his childhood friend which led the fans to chant “holy sh*t”.

Edge talked about being friends with Christian for 40 years now, but he couldn’t see him attacking Sting at WrestleDream since Sting is the person whose poster Christian used to have in his childhood. Adam said it’s time for the first time since 2011 that they have the opportunity to team up again to face teams like FTR and Young Bucks and prove why they are one of the best tag teams of all time.

Edge offered a handshake and Christian hugged him back before saying “go f**k yourself.” Christian was joined by Luchasauras and Nick Wayne as AEW Dynamite went off the air. Following the show, Luchasauras and Wayne tried to attack Adam but they were eventually taken out with a set of spears.

