Saraya Shares Throwback Photos Of Newest AEW Star Adam Copeland

Adam Copeland is an ALL ELITE starting from AEW WrestleDream, this past Sunday night and Saraya just can’t get over the fact. After expressing excitant about the former WWE Champion joining the Tony Khan-owned promotion, she now has shared two interesting pictures with the veteran.

Pro-wrestling fans are more than excited to have Adam Copeland onboard for the future full-time run with All Elite Wrestling now that his WWE run has officially come to an end. The former Edge debuted for AEW during the finishing sequence of AEW WrestleDream. Unlike some of the fans and critics of the wrestling industry, Saraya seems to be looking forward to what’s next for the legend.

AEW Women’s World Champion seems to be thrilled to have Copeland in the locker room. She took to her social media platform last afternoon while retweeting a post containing old photos of Saraya, Edge, and Christian Cage during their time together in WWE. The retweet had the caption saying that since the three are working together again, some new photos need to be taken.

Need an updated pic with me edge and Bryan now! Haha https://t.co/Y665qfqesG — SARAYA (@Saraya) October 2, 2023

Saraya and Copeland were once forced to retire due to neck injury

Things haven’t been easy for Saraya and Copeland before they’ve become colleagues in AEW. It was in 2011 that Edge was forced to retire, earlier than expected due to neck injuries. Then he would return to active competition at the 2020 Royal Rumble and has continued to wrestle since then for the WWE till August. Now, he’s with the AEW to pursue a full-time wrestling career, unlike the WWE where he was utilized as a full-timer.

As for Saraya, she retired from action in April 2018 at the same venue where she made her Monday Night Raw debut four years ago. She would then return to the ring in action in November 2022, when she defeated Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear. The former Paige has also since become the AEW Women’s World Champion at the All In PPV event in her home country of England.

For the time being, Saraya and Copeland will be at the same building on the October 10 episode of AEW Dynamite which is being touted as Title Tuesday. Copeland will make his in-ring debut in AEW, taking on Luchasaurus while the former Paige will defend her title against Hikaru Shida.