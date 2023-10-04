Adam Copeland Reflects Whether 2023 AEW Run To Be His Last In Wrestling

The Rated R Superstar Edge chapter from the WWE is in the history books as the Adam Copeland character has become a reality in All Elite Wrestling. The legendary wrestler made his debut in AEW in the final segments of WrestleDream 2023 which also started a new phase in his career, moving on from the WWE which has been home to him since the late 90s.

Even if a few months ago, fans would have speculated that Edge’s career was coming to an end, real quick and that time was really inching closer for him. For the time being, that’s not the case as he is rather gearing up to carry the load on AEW TV on a weekly basis rather than being a part-timer. This also wipes out the chances of his imminent retirement.

Speaking in an interview with CBS Sports, Adam Copeland commented on whether this is going to be his last run in professional wrestling. Firstly, he assured his fanbase to be comfortable as he would be producing a large number of matches in comparison to what he has done in a WWE ring in the recent past.

Just like AEW owner Tony Khan has revealed that the former WWE Champion will be featured often on both Dynamite and Collision programming, Adam Copeland is seemingly ready to provide all he has left in his career. He doesn’t know how long he can carry himself forward but he will continue to be physical as much as he can even in his 50s,

“I want to try and maximize what I still have left. If that’s one year, if that’s two years, I want to do it as much as I can while I still feel like I can. I know that’s going to be hard and I know that’s going to take a lot of work physically. I know there’s a different fallout now, but I know all of those things and I really just want to weigh the glory of this thing as much as I can.”

Adam Copeland Confirms Signing Full-Time Contract With AEW After WrestleDream 2023 Debut

Adam Copeland admits a tough journey awaits him in AEW

As noted above, Adam Copeland will soon turn 50 and he definitely knows how hard it will be for him to pull himself for a match on a regular basis. While admitting a tough road ahead of himself, the veteran also assured that this stint may not continue for a long time,

“I’m not in any way trying to fool myself into thinking I’m just going to trot through this whole thing. It’s going to be hard. It’s going to be a lot of hard work. I enjoy hard work. I always have. It’s how I’m wired. It’s what I was born with. It’s in my DNA. So that’s super fun. But I’m also a realist and I understand that I’m not going to be able to maintain it for a super long time.”