Aleister Black is a Dutch professional wrestler who is currently active in All Elite Wrestling under the ring name Malakai Black. He has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and Ring of Honor and he has won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of wrestling. He was also pretty famous under the ring name Tommy End in the independent circuit.

Aleister Black Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Black is 6’0″ and his billed weight is 215 lbs. He was born on 19 May 1985 and currently, the former NXT champion is 38 years old. He is trained in mixed martial arts and his MMA background is very much visible in his in ring work in wrestling. Currently, he has been active in the All Elite Wrestling promotion since 2021.

Aleister Black: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Early Life

Black was born on 19 May 1985 and currently, the former NXT Champion is 38 year old. Alkmaar, Netherlands is the place where Alerister Black born. He loved watching wrestling from his childhood and he grew up watching NJPW. He learned martial arts at a young age as trained in kickboxing, pencak silat, and muay thai.

Who is Aleister Black

Aleister Black who is also known as Malakai Black is a 38 year old Dutch professional wrestler who has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE, Ring Of Honor, and AEW. He was also a famous name in the European independent circuit. Currently, he is active on the All Elite Wrestling promotion.

Aleister Black WWE Debut

Black signed a professional contract with WWE in 2016 and he made his television debut in 2017. He first appeared in January 2017 in the NXT UK Championship tournament as Tommy End. He debuted his Aleister Black character in April as he made his televised in-ring debut at NXT TakeOver: Orlando by defeating Andrade.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Black joined the world of professional wrestling in 2002 at the age of 17 only. His first ring name was Tommy End and it was the name that made him famous among the independent circuit. He made his in ring debut in June 2002 in Pro Wrestling Holland. He also wrestled in Pro Wrestling Showdown (PWS) during his early days.

European Independent Circuit

He mostly worked on the Dutch independent circuit wrestling promotion after joining the wrestling world. Soon, he got the opportunity to work in Pro Wrestling Showdown (PWS) which are famous British professional wrestling promotion. He also worked in big independent circuit promotion all over Europe; from Scotland to Germany.

Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) in Scotland, Over the Top Wrestling (OTT) in Ireland, and Westside Xtreme Wrestling (wXw) in Germany are some of the top promotions from Europe he worked in while he was active on the European independent circuit. He became famous on the European Independent circuit under the ring name Tommy End.

Success on The Indies

Black had been extremely successful in terms of winning Championships from the European independent circuit. He won multiple procedure Championships from all over the European Independent circuit including wXw Unified World Heavyweight Championship and ICWA Heavyweight Championship. He also won other major titles from different promotions.

Early Days in America

Apart from the European independent circuit, he walked on the American Independent circuit as well. He even worked on major American wrestling promotions like Ring Of Honor and he even challenged for the Ring Of Honor World Championship but he could never win the title. The biggest call of his career arrived in 2016.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Aleister Black, Malakai Black Aleister Black Nick Names The Dutch Destroyer Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Aleister Black Height 6’0” Aleister Black Weight 215 lbs. Relationship Status Married Aleister Black Net Worth $3 Million Aleister Black Eye Color Blue Hair Color Dark Brown Wrestling Debut 2002 Mentor * Aleister Black Signature Moves Double Foot Stomp, Anti Cross, Quebrada, Dark Ritual Finishing Move(s) Black Mass Theme Song / Aleister Black Song / Aleister Black Music Ogentroost Catchphrases *

Aleister Black Net Worth & Salary

There are some confusion about the exact net worth of Black at this moment. However, according to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Black is estimated to be somewhere around $3 million. There is no confirmation about his current salary in AEW either. Sources suggest that he earns something around $100,000 to $500,000 as his annual salary from the mentioned promotion.

Aleister Black Family

Black was born on 19 May 1985 in Alkmaar, Netherlands. He keeps his previous life private as there is still no information available about his past life, his parents, or whether he has any siblings. Black is trained in kickboxing, pencak silat, and muay thai. He applies his martial arts skills in his wrestling matches.

Championships and Accomplishments

Black had been pretty successful in terms of winning championships in the world of professional wrestling. He won multiple big championships from all over the European independent circuit. He also won prestigious championships from major promotions like WWE and AEW. He had been a one time NXT champion in WWE.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) NXT Championship (1 time), NXT Year-End Award (3 times), Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic (2019) – with Ricochet Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) AEW World Trios Championship (1 time) – with Brody King and Buddy Matthews FWG Lightweight Championship (1 time), FWG Lightweight Title Tournament (2009) FCP Championship (1 time) FCW Deutschland Lightweight Championship (1 time) ICW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Michael Dante, ICW “Match of the Year” Bammy Award (2015) – for Legion (Tommy End, Mikey Whiplash, and Michael Dante) vs New Age Kliq (BT Gunn, Chris Renfrew, and Wolfgang) at Fear & Loathing VIII ICWA Heavyweight Championship (1 time), ICWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion (1 time), ICWA European Tag Team Championship/NWA European Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Michael Dante PWG World Tag Team Championship (1 time, current) – with Brody King PWH Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Michael Dante Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 23 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2020 PWS Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Progress Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Michael Dante, Super Strong Style 16 (2016) SWE Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Michael Dante wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship (1 time), wXw World Lightweight Championship (2 times), wXw World Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Michael Dante, 16 Carat Gold Tournament (2013, 2015), Chase The Mahamla (2011), World Lightweight Tournament (2006) Records One time NXT Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Black earned most of his fame while working in WWE and by playing the dark character of Aleister Black, but unlike most of the professional wrestlers today, Black did not grow up watching WWE, but he was a fan of New Japan Pro Wrestling NJPW. Since he is working at AEW right now, and AEW has a partnership with NJPW, we can definitely see him working in famous Japanese professional wrestling promotions in the future.

Personal Information Table

Aleister Black Real Name / Full Name Tom Büdgen Birth Date 19 May 1985 Aleister Black Age 38 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Taurus Birthplace Alkmaar, Netherlands Nationality Dutch Hometown Alkmaar, Netherlands School/College/University Davenport West High School Educational Qualification Graduate Religion Christianity Aleister Black Ethnicity Irish Current Residence Tampa, Florida Hobbies * Aleister Black Tattoo Multiple Tattoos

Aleister Black Movies and TV Shows

Black grew up watching New Japan Pro Wrestling and he never considered acting as a professional career. He always wanted to be a professional wrestler. There is no report on whether he has appeared in any movies or television series as of now. But keeping eye on his rising popularity we can definitely expect him to appear in movies and television series in the future.

Aleister Black Wife

Black is currently married to famous WWE star and former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Zelina Vega who was famous by the ring name Thea Trinidad on the independent circuit. The couple got married in 2018 and they are living happily since. Vega is currently active on WWE Friday Night Smackdown and he is also a member of the LWO faction.

Main Roster Success

NXT Debut

In 2016 Black got the biggest call of his career when he got the opportunity to sign a professional contract with WWE. He trained at WWE Performance Centre for a number of months before making his NXT debut in January 2017. He started playing the character of Aleister Black upon making his NXT debut. He also appeared as Tommy End once in an episode of the NXT UK Championship Tournament.

The new character of Aleister Black became quite famous among WWE fans. It was a dark character and it had been promoted as a top star of NXT from the very first day. He made his debut at NXT TakeOver: Orlando in April 2017 where he made an instant impact by beating Andrade. His first major feud in the NXT was against Hideo Itami and he was victorious in this feud.

NXT Champion

He also had a long undefeated streak in the NXT. He defeated almost all the top names he faced in the brand and he had been promoted as one of the strongest stars of the brand. At NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, exactly one year after his NXT in ring debut, he defeated Andrade to win the NXT Championship. He had been an excellent NXT Champion.

Main Roster

In 2019 he made his main roster debut and once again he started an undefeated streak after joining the main roster. He continued his NXT Tag Team partnership with Ricochet in the main roster. Black could not be as successful in the main roster as he was in the NXT. In May 2021, he started a feud with Big E and the original plan was to push him for the Intercontinental Championship, but it never happened since Black was released.

Recent Days, AEW

In the same year, he joined AEW where he got a new ring name; Malakai Black. He instantly started a feud with Cody Rhodes upon joining the promotion and he received a decent mid card push in the promotion so far. He won the AEW World Trios Championship one time in the promotion. Black is still active in AEW but a lot of WWE fans are still waiting for his WWE return.

Iconic Quotes From Aleister Black

“I had a very hard-working father and a very hard-working mother. My dad was someone that would get up at 5 in the morning and work ’til 4 in the afternoon and then had a hobby he made money with. After he’d get home, he’d have a meal and have a drink and then flow right into that, trying to provide.”

“There is a considerable amount of content to what made Tommy End Tommy End and what makes Aleister Black Aleister Black, but there are a lot of similarities. I sometimes feel like Tommy End shed his skin and became Aleister Black. I truly feel that in WWE Tommy End could become Aleister Black.”

“As a 4-year-old, I saw two men competing in the ring, and I thought it was martial arts. I asked my parents if I could do martial arts. So, I was 5 or 6-years-old, and I was doing karate and jiu-jitsu. Later on, I started kickboxing. Then, it just progressed. I did a little bit of everything, but predominantly, I did kickboxing.”

“I started training wrestling in the pre-social media era and I was very cautious – I thought, ‘I can’t have people know my real last name.’ So I changed my last name to End because I always called myself ‘The End.’ I thought that was cool. I thought I’d take my real first name and my ‘fake’ last name, and that’s how I came up with Tommy End.”

“I get messages from people telling me all the time through Twitter or Instagram about how my path has inspired their path. It’s good for them, for people who have a certain amount of mental problems, suffering from depression or anxiety, being able to have someone who recognises them and helps them.”

“I was a big fan of the more Mexican-based wrestlers when I started watching WCW, and I saw guys like Silver King, Eddie Guerrero, and Rey Mysterio. And where I come from, we have this European heritage with World of Sport with guys like Johnny Saint, Johnny Kidd, ‘Rollerball’ Mark Rocco, Robbie Brookside.”

“I only thought I’d get one arm done at first. One arm turned into the other arm. Then I started tattooing my lower arms. I remember saying, ‘Mom, don’t worry, I’m never going to do anything on my neck.’ Then I went to my neck and my chest and my legs, and I kept on progressing from there.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Aleister Black

Black has had an excellent wrestling career so far and he had some amazing rivalries with some of the top stars of the wrestling world. He had some amazing rivalries in WWE as well. Johnny Gargano had been one of his top rivals in WWE who was also the wrestler who broke Black’s defeated streak in the NXT. He also had a feud with Gargano’s best friend Tommaso Ciampa.

The biggest Rival of his WWE career has to be none other than Andrade “Cien” Almas. Black had his first match in WWE at NXT TakeOver: Orlando against Andrade. He won his first match and he remained undefeated for a very long time. He also defeated Andrade at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans in 2018 to win the NXT Championship.

Aleister Black Injury

The worst injury of his career has to be from 2018 when he got his testicle shattered into seven pieces during a match in the NXT. The craziest thing about it that he continued to wrestle for 22 long minutes even after receiving such a terrible injury. It is not only the worst injury of his career but one of the worst injuries in wrestling history. He shared details of this injury while speaking with Pro Wrestling 4 Life;

“Me and Tommaso were in this feud. This is the reason why I wasn’t on TV for three months. We were supposed to get into an angle with me, Johnny and Tommaso that was going to be a TakeOver match. It was already announced.

“A week later, we went on the road. Tommaso had just won the belt from me. We were on the road. We were in Las Vegas. We had this thing where I jump on the top rope, he comes running and crotches me.

“I fell in the ring. I remember telling the referee, ‘Can you give me a second? I just got hit in the nuts’. I wrestled the full 22 minutes. I cut a promo after the match.

“I came backstage and I just knew something was wrong. I collapsed. I was crawling on the floor. I was in agony. My down there was swollen and protruding through my trunks.

“I had to grab a towel. I said, ‘I think I need to go to the hospital’. They picked me up and took me to my locker room. I collapsed again. Everybody started laughing because they thought I was joking.

“Chris Hero said, ‘You’re not ok, are you?’ I said, ‘No. I think something happened’. I explained what happened and he said, ‘We have to take you to the hospital’. He put me in the ambulance with Christian, the NXT doctor.

“They drove me to the Las Vegas hospital. I had to wait quite a while to actually get surgery. I had to wait like six or seven hours before I got the surgery.”

Other Details

Black has appeared in a number of wrestling video games as playable characters. The first ever video game in which he appeared was WWE 2K18 which was released in 2017. He also appeared in WWE 2K19 and 2K20. After that, he was released from the promotion and never appeared in any WWE video game. He has been a playable character in the AEW Fight Forever video game which was released in 2023.

Aleister Black Salary $100,000 – $500,000 Brand Endorsements AEW Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Not known

Aleister Black Social Media Accounts

Aleister Black is active on Instagram from a verified account, however, there is no verified account of her on Twitter. Her verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 841K people. Here are links to her social media accounts where you can follow her. Aleister Black Instagram.

Aleister Black Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AAW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) AEW 39 (79.59%) 0 (0.00%) 10 (20.41%) AEW/NJPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) AIW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Beyond 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) BJW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) BJW/CZW/WXw 8 (72.73%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (27.27%) BJW/DDT/K-DOJO 4 (80.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (20.00%) Blitzkrieg! Pro 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) CZW 5 (62.50%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (37.50%) CZW/WXw 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) Dark Arts Gym 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Dragon Gate/WXw 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) EVOLVE 4 (40.00%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (60.00%) FCP 8 (66.67%) 1 (8.33%) 3 (25.00%) HOG 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) Indypendence Day 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NEW 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NXT 160 (89.89%) 1 (0.56%) 17 (9.55%) OTT 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (100.00%) Prestige 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) PROGRESS 15 (57.69%) 0 (0.00%) 11 (42.31%) PWG 6 (54.55%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (45.45%) RevPro 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) WrestleCade 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 61 (74.39%) 1 (1.22%) 20 (24.39%) WWNLive 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) WXw 109 (60.22%) 5 (2.76%) 67 (37.02%) WXw/CHIKARA 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) WXw/GHW 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) WXw/NOAH 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) TOTAL 433 (71.69%) 9 (1.49%) 162 (26.82%)

Aleister Black Manager

Black had mostly been a solo wrestler in WWE, however, at some point, it felt that his character really needed a professional manager who would really suit him. But WWE never felt it necessary to give him a manager. He worked as a tag team with Ricochet and he had been managed by the former WWE United States champion on a number of occasions.

