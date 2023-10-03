Asuka: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Asuka aka Kanako Urai is a Japanese professional wrestler who currently works in WWE and is one of the biggest attractions of the women’s division of the promotion. She was a big name in Japanese professional wrestling as well. She is a former four times WWE Women’s champion and she won other accomplishments in the promotion too.

Asuka Height, Weight, Age & More:

Urai’s billed height in WWE is 5’3″ and her billed weight is 137 lbs. She was born on September 26, 1981 and currently she is 42 year old. She is working in WWE since 2015 and she has been one of the biggest attractions of the promotion from the very first day of joining it. Right now she is active on the blue brand of the promotion.

Asuka Early Life

Urai did not want to be a professional wrestler during her younger age. All she wanted to be a graphic designer and that was where she was trying to find a career. But after she became fan of the likes of Keiji Mutoh, Satoru Sayama, Yoshiaki Fujiwara, Antonio Inoki, Akira Maeda, Nobuhiko Takada, Masakatsu Funaki, Volk Han and Minoru Suzuki, she decided to join the business.

Who is Asuka

Asuka WWE Debut

Urai signed a professional contract with WWE in 2015 and in September she made her WWE debut in the development territory brand of the promotion which was the NXT. She was first addressed as Kana as soon as he entered the arena her name was changed to Asuka. She was interrupted by Emma and Dana Brooke during her contract signing and later she took her revenge on them.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career, Japanese Promotions

Urai is a Japanese professional wrestling Legend who has worked in multiple different promotions in Japan. During her early days, she worked as a graphic designer. But after she started admiring the likes of Keiji Mutoh, Satoru Sayama, Yoshiaki Fujiwara, Antonio Inoki, Akira Maeda, Nobuhiko Takada, Masakatsu Funaki, Volk Han and Minoru Suzuki, all she wanted to be was a professional wrestler.

She started her professional wrestling career in 2004 at the age of 22 only. Upon joining the wrestling world, she worked on the Japanese Independent circuit and she became pretty famous quickly after joining the business. She has wrestled with some of the biggest names in Japanese pro wrestling in her early days.

American independent circuit

Apart from Japanese professional wrestling, she came to America in 2011 and started working on the American independent circuit. But she was mostly working on the independent circuit promotions where she was winning major championships. She was only playing the character of Kana before joining WWE.

NXT

In 2015 she was signed with WWE for the first time and this is the time when she got her ring name Asuka. She made her WWE debut in the development territory brand NXT. During her on screen contract signing, she was interrupted by Emma and Dana Brooke. She had two back to back victories over Dana Brooke and Emma in two back to back NXT Takeover events.

Undefeated Streak

Asuka started an amazing undefeated reign after making her WWE debut and it is still considered one of the best undefeated reigns in WWE history. Less than a year after joining WWE, she challenged Bayley for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Takeover: Dallas. She defeated Bayley to win her first Championship gold in WWE which was the NXT Women’s Championship.

She became the longest reigning NXT Women’s champion and nobody could ever beat her excellent reign yet. She received challenges from multiple top stars and she managed to take down all the challenges. She kept on retaining the championship for more than 500 days but she had to vacate the title due to an injury. Technically, she never lost the NXT Women’s Championship.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Asuka Nick Names The Empress of tomorrow Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Asuka Height 5’3” Asuka Weight 137 lbs. Relationship Status Married Asuka Net Worth $1 Million Finn Balor Eye Color Brown Asuka Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2004 Mentor * Signature Moves Ankle Lock, Double knee facebreaker, Flying cross armbar, STF, Double chickenwing sitdown drop Finishing Move(s) Asuka Lock, Spin Kick Theme Song / Asuka Song / Asuka Music You Can’t Hide Catchphrases No one is ready for Asuka

Asuka Net Worth & Salary

Urai is definitely one of the top stars of WWE and in the world of professional wrestling right now and she has inspired generations. But she is not among one of the richest WWE stars, nor does she earn more than most of her partners. According to various reports, her current salary is somewhere around $350,000 per year. Reports also suggest that her current net worth is around $1 million.

Asuka Family

Urai is pretty much quiet about her personal life and there is nothing much known about it. The only thing we could find out about her family is the name of her mother which is Kyoko Zeppelin Sohryu. She does not speak about her family very often. But from the wrestling promos of different wrestlers like Becky Lynch, we get to know that Urai is a mother.

Championships and Accomplishments

Urai is one of the highest achieved female stars in WWE history who has won all the possible championships for herself in WWE and she has also been a Grand Slam champion. Apart from WWE, she has won multiple prestigious Championship from all over the Japanese and American Independent circuit promotions.

Championships and Accomplishments

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) NXT Women’s Championship (1 time), WWE Women’s Championship (3 times), WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship, WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship (3 times) – with Kairi Sane (1), Charlotte Flair (1), and Alexa Bliss (1), Women’s Money in the Bank (2020), Women’s Royal Rumble (2018), Third Women’s Triple Crown Champion, Second Women’s Grand Slam Champion, Mixed Match Challenge (Season 1) – with The Miz, NXT Year-End Award (3 times), WWE Year-End Award (1 time) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) CBS Sports – WWE Match of the Year (2018) vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship (5 times) JWP Openweight Championship (1 time), JWP Year-End Award (2 times), Kuzu Pro Diva Championship (1 time), NEO Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Nanae Takahashi Pro Wrestling Illustrated Ranked No. 1 of the top 50 female singles wrestlers in the PWI Female 50 in 2017, Ranked No. 9 of the top 50 tag teams in the PWI Tag Team 50 in 2020 with Kairi Sane, Woman of the Year (2017) Wave Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Ayumi Kurihara (1) and Mio Shirai (1), Catch the Wave (2011), Dual Shock Wave (2011) – with Ayumi Kurihara Reina World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Arisa Nakajima, Reina World Women’s Championship (1 time), Reina World Tag Team Championship Tournament (2014) – with Arisa Nakajima, Rolling Stone – Eeriest Entrance of the Year (2017) Smash Diva Championship (2 times), Sports Illustrated – Ranked No. 5 in the top 10 women’s wrestlers in 2018 Records First ever Women’s Royal Rumble winner, four times WWE Women’s Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

As we have already mentioned, not much is known about her personal life. Before joining the wrestling world, she used to work as a freelance graphic designer. It is also reported that she did some character design for the famous video game company Nintendo. It is the same company that revolutionized home video gaming.

Asuka Cars – Kanako Urai has a total of four cars right now. She owns a Mazda MX-5 worth $39,000, Mercedes Benz GLC Class worth $46,000, Mercedes Benz C43 worth $56,000, and the most expensive car she has is a Mercedes AMG G63 worth $160,000.

Personal Information Table

Asuka Real Name / Full Name Kanako Urai Birth Date September 26, 1981 Asuka Age 42 Relationship Status Unknown Zodiac Sign Libra Birthplace Osaka, Japan Nationality Japanese Hometown Osaka, Japan School/College/University Osaka University of Arts Junior College Educational Qualification No information available yet Asuka Religion Christianity Asuka Ethnicity East Asian Current Residence Orlando, Florida Hobbies Playing video games, listening to rock music Asuka Tattoo *

Asuka Movies and TV Shows

Urai did not appear in any movies or television series. Her focus has always remained professional wrestling after joining it. We are not sure if she would ever appear on any kind of television series or movie in the future.

Asuka Husband

There is no information available on who Urai’s partner might be. There is no information available whether she is married, or she is engaged to someone. The only think that we could confirm through the promos from different wrestlers like Becky Lynch that she is a mother.

Main Roster Success

Early Main Roster Days

Before she joined the main roster, NXT General Manager William Regal called her “one of the greatest champions in WWE history”. In 2017 she made her main roster debut and she continued her winning streak on the main roster too. She kept on receiving from booking and at Survivor Series 2017 she represented Team RAW. She held her team to win the Survivor Series classic elimination tag team match and she was the sole survivor.

First Ever Women’s Royal Rumble Win

She made history when she went on to win the first ever women’s Royal Rumble match in 2018 and earned the opportunity to challenge a Women’s champion of her choice at WrestleMania 34. She decided to challenge the WWE SmackDown Women’s champion Charlotte Flair. This was the mega match that everybody was looking forward to.

End of the Undefeated Streak

This was the first time that Asuka faced defeat for the first time in her WWE career. Charlotte Flair retained the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship after she defeated her by submission. It will always remain one of the biggest upsets in WrestleMania history. Urai accepted her defeat sportingly after this match and she raised the hand of Charlotte Flair.

Further Success

Thankfully, Urai did not lose her main event push after this defeat. She went on to win multiple championships in WWE including a total of four Women’s Championship reigns. The first Women’s title she won was back in December 2018 at the TLC event. She took the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship away from Becky Lynch.

Apart from the Women’s title, she has also won a Money in the Bank ladder match. She has also been a total of three times WWE Women’s Tag Team champions. She is the second WWE Grand Slam Champion. She will always remain one of the highest achieved stars in WWE and professional wrestling history.

Recently after WrestleMania 39 she created another history. At first she won the elimination chamber match to earn the right to challenge for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39. She lost at WrestleMania but at Night of Champions event, she defeated Bianca Belair to win the WWE Raw Women’s Championship ending her over 400 days reign. She is still dominating the main event scene of WWE.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Asuka

Urai had multiple top feuds with some of the biggest names of WWE after joining the promotion. She has also received extraordinary push in WWE. Among the recent rivalries, Bianca Belair can definitely be considered one of the best of her opponents. Urai ended Belair’s record breaking over 400 days’ title reign to capture the WWE Raw Women’s Championship.

Another Rival of her career has to be Charlotte Flair. The duo faced each other multiple times at it has always be difficult for Urai to master the former 14 times WWE Women’s champion. It was Charlotte who ended her undefeated streak. About from Charlotte Flair, Bayley has also been a big rival of her career. Their rivalry started at NXT which continued in the main roster as well.

Asuka Injury

Urai suffered multiple injuries throughout her professional wrestling career but the worst one has to be the collarbone injury that she faced back in 2017 which ended her epic NXT Women’s Championship reign. The mentioned reign is still the longest NXT Women’s title reign. It could have been even longer if she did not face the injury.

Other Details

Urai has appeared on multiple video games as playable characters. Her first video game appearance was in WWE 2K17. It was before her male roster debut. Since WWE 2K17, she has appeared on every single WWE video game. She is also a level character in the latest WWE game WWE 2K23. She has also appeared in some non WWE games as a crossover WWE character.

Asuka Salary $350,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Social Media Accounts

Urai is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. Her verified Twitter account has a total following of 663.8K and her Instagram has a following of 2.3 million. Here are links of her social media accounts where you can follow her. Asuka Twitter, Asuka Instagram.

Asuka Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AJPW 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) AJW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) CHIKARA 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) DDT 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NOAH 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NXT 187 (95.90%) 5 (2.56%) 3 (1.54%) SHIMMER 18 (62.07%) 0 (0.00%) 11 (37.93%) SMASH (Japan) 14 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 7 (33.33%) Team Vader 3 (60.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (40.00%) Toryumon Mexico 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 190 (61.09%) 10 (3.22%) 111 (35.69%) TOTAL 421 (73.60%) 15 (2.62%) 136 (23.78%)

Asuka Manager

Urai never had a regular manager in WWE. Fans always believed she needed a manager badly because of her weak mic skills. But WWE never considered a manager for her. However, she was managed by some of her Tag Team partners from time to time. Kairi Sane used to manage her regularly during her singles matches when they were working as a team.

FAQS

Q. When did Asuka start wrestling?

A. Asuka started working in 2004

Q. How tall is Asuka in feet?

A. Asuka is 5’3” tall in feet

Q. Who is Asuka manager?

A. Asuka does not have a manager, however, she had been managed by several number of stars previously like Kairi Sane

Q. What is current Asuka song?

A. Asuka uses the song ‘You Can’t Hide’

Q. Who is Asuka mother?

A. Asuka’s mother was Kyoko Zeppelin Sohryu

Q. Who is Asuka father?

A. No information available

Q. Who is currently Asuka boyfriend?

A. No information available

Q. Who is Asuka brother?

A. No information available

Q. How much is Asuka worth?

A. Asuka’s net worth is something around $1m

Q. How many times Asuka won the WWE Women’s title?

A. Asuka had been a four times WWE Women’s Champion