Brock Lesnar: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Brock Lesnar is an American professional wrestler who is currently under contract with WWE and definitely one of the most influential wrestlers in the world of pro wrestling. Apart from professional wrestling, Lesnar also had successful careers in amateur wrestling and even in the Mixed Martial Arts.

Lesnar started his career through amateur wrestling and he joined the world of professional wrestling in 2000. He got a big call early as he got to sign a contract with WWE. After spending some times in the OVW, which was the development territory of WWE, he got his main roster call up in 2002 and got a big push quite early in his career. No wrestler in the history of WWE ever received such a big push

Brock Lesnar Height, Weight, Age & More

When Brock Lesnar started wrestling in the main roster of WWE, he was billed at 6’5” and his billed weight was 295 lbs. Nowadays, he is billed at 6’3” and he weighs 265 lbs. His date of birth is July 12, 1977 and right now he is 46 year old, and even at this age he is one of the biggest attractions of WWE.

Brock Lesnar Early Life

Brock Lesnar was born on July 12, 1977. Webster, South Dakota was the place where Brock Lesnar born. He was a childhood wrestling fan and he was quite successful in his amateur wrestling career. He also played American Football in his High School days. He joined Army National Guard at the age of 17. He joined the world of pro wrestling in the year 2000

Who is Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is an American professional wrestler who is extremely famous in the world of professional wrestling as well as in Mixed Martial Arts. He has an excellent record in the MMA, and his MMA career helped him to remain on top in WWE even at the age of 46. He is one of the most famous WWE stars ever. Lesnar has also featured in multiple WrestleMania main events

Brock Lesnar WWE Debut

Lesnar worked in the Ohio Valley Wrestling for a year after signing a contract with WWE. Ohio Valley Wrestling was the developmental territory of WWE during the time. Lesnar made his main roster on the episode of RAW after WretleMania X8 at the age of 24 only and made a big mark after he destroyed some undercards of WWE during a hardcore Championship segment. It was a pretty impactful debut and he got a main event push soon after joining the main roster

The Next Big Thing, The Beast Incarnate

In spite of being a top star of WWE, he could never be a Grand Slam and not even a triple crown champion since he always focused on the main event scene of WWE. From the very first day of joining the main roster, he was on the main event picture and he was started to be addressed as the Next Big Thing. After his return in WWE in 2012, he made some instant impacts and he earned the nickname The Beast Incarnate. Both of his WWE runs hold special meaning and both of them were pretty impactful

Professional Wrestling Career

Main Roster Debut and Monster Push

Lesnar joined the world of pro wrestling at a very young age. He worked in Ohio Valley Wrestling at first which was the development territory of WWE during the time. In 2002, he was given the main roster promotion and from the very first day of joining the main roster, he had been treated as a top star.

He was given a monster push as soon as he made his main roster debut. Nobody in WWE history ever got such a big push immediately after joining the main roster. His first major success arrived when he won the King of the Ring tournament in 2002. He received victories over all the top stars from the Attitude Era soon after joining the main roster.

WWE Championship

At SummerSlam 2002, he defeated the Rock to win his first WWE World Championship. After winning the title, he had multiple feuds with big stars like The Big Show and Kurt Angle. Also won the Royal Rumble match of 2003 and challenged Kurt Angle for the WWE title at WrestleMania XIX. He successfully defeated Angle to capture the WWE title for the second time.

Departure

He kept on dominating WWE until WrestleMania XX where he faced Goldberg in a losing effort. This match was pretty much it for his first run in WWE. He decided to leave the promotion after WrestleMania XX. After leaving WWE, he worked in Japanese professional wrestling for a while and then he joined UFC. He was extremely successful in UFC.

Return to WWE

He returned to WWE in 2012 on the RAW after WrestleMania 28 episode. He received an amazing ovation from the fans on his return. He had some big feuds with the likes of John Cena and Triple H. But he lost most of his early feuds upon his return to the promotion. But WWE was planning for something really big for him in the near future. This victory helped him to reestablish himself as the top star of the promotion.

Brock Lesnar Professional Information Table

Ring Name Brock Lesnar Nick Names The Next Big Thing, The Beast Incarnate Profession(s) Professional Wrestler, mixed martial artist Height 6’3” Weight 265 lbs Relationship Status Married Net Worth 25 Million Brock Lesnar Eye Color Blue Hair Color Blonde Wrestling Debut 2000 Mentor Rip Rogers Brock Lesnar Signature Moves German Suplex, Belly to Belly Suplex Finishing Move(s) F5, Kimura Lock Theme Song / Brock Lesnar Song / Brock Lesnar Music The Next Big Thing Catchphrases Eat, Sleep, Conquer. Repeat

Brock Lesnar Net Worth & Salary

Brock Lesnar is the highest paid wrestler of WWE who earns $12 million annually as his salary from the promotion according to reports. He is also one of the richest WWE stars whose net worth is estimated to $25 Million as per reports. The wrestler who earns next to him is Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar Family

Brock Lesnar grew up in a dairy farm owned by his parents in Webster, South Dakota. He has two older brothers and one younger sister. Lesnar is married to former WWE star Sable. The couple of married in 2006 and they have two sons. Lesnar was previously engaged to Nicole McClain, with whom Lesnar has one son and a daughter.

Brock Lesnar House

Brock Lesnar currently lives in his house in Maryfield, Saskatchewan, Canada along with his wife Sable who is a former WWE star and a former WWE Women’s Champion. His current house is reportedly worth $2.1 million. He previously lived in Minnesota and his house was worth $800,000 according to reports

Championships and Accomplishments

Brock Lesnar mostly focused on the main event titles in WWE and he won a total of 10 World Championships in the promotions. Apart from that, he won two Royal Rumble matches, one Money in the Bank ladder match, and also one King of the Ring tournament. He won his first WWE World title on the same year he made his main roster debut

Brock Lesnar Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Championship (7 times), WWE Universal Championship (3 times), King of the Ring (2002), Men’s Money in the Bank (2019), Royal Rumble (2003, 2022), Slammy Award (5 times) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) UFC Heavyweight Championship (1 time), Guinness World Records – World record: Youngest person to win the WWE Championship, Inoki Genome Federation IWGP Heavyweight Championship (1 time), New Japan Pro-Wrestling IWGP Heavyweight Championship (1 time), New York Post – Best OMG Moment (2022), OVW Southern Tag Team Championship (3 times), Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Feud of the Year (2003), Feud of the Year (2015), Match of the Year (2003), Most Hated Wrestler of the Year (2018), Most Improved Wrestler of the Year (2002), Wrestler of the Year (2002, 2014), Ranked No. 1 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2003, Rolling Stone – Most Unavoidable Face Turn (2015), Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Best Brawler (2003), Best Wrestling Maneuver (2002), Feud of the Year (2003), Most Improved Wrestler (2002, 2003), Best Box Office Draw of the Decade (2010s), Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame (Class of 2015) Records Made it to Guinness World Record for becoming the Youngest WWE Champion in 2002 (25 years)

Personal life & Lifestyle

Brock Lesnar previously lived in Minnesota with his family in a house worth $800,000 according to reports. He then sold the house later and started living his Maryfield, Saskatchewan, Canada and his current house costs $2.1m according to reports.

Brock Lesnar cars – Lesnar currently owns five cars. The most expensive car he has is Cadillac Escalade which is worth $88,000. Apart from that, he owns four more cars like RAM 1500 TRX worth $74,000, Chevrolet Suburban Premier worth $62,000, Custom Jeep Wrangler by Wells Customs worth $45,000, and Custom 1978 Dodge Power Wagon worth $26,000.

Brock Lesnar Real Name / Full Name Brock Edward Lesnar Birth Date born July 12, 1977 Brock Lesnar Age 46 Relationship Status Married Brock Lesnar Zodiac Sign Cancer Birthplace Webster, South Dakota Nationality American Hometown Webster, South Dakota School/College/University University of Minnesota, Bismarck State College, Lassen Community College Educational Qualification Graduate Religion Christianity Brock Lesnar Ethnicity German Current Residence Maryfield, Saskatchewan, Canada Hobbies Playing American Football, Hunting Brock Lesnar Tattoo ‘Demonic Skull’ Tattoo on back, ‘Sword’ Tattoo on his chest that points upwards to his throat, ‘Yautja from The Predator movie’ Tattoo on his left shoulder, ‘Skull’ Tattoo on his right shoulder, ‘Hands holding Meet Hooks’ Tattoo on his back

Brock Lesnar Movies and Brock Lesnar TV Shows

Brock Lesnar appeared in multiple movies and television series but he never considered acting as a career. His first movie appearance was in 2014 in a film called True Giants. He also appeared in two more films but the appearances remained uncredited. He also appeared in multiple television series.

Brock Lesnar Wife

Brock Lesnar is married to retired professional wrestler and former WWE star Sable who is a former WWE Women’s Champion. Sable was the biggest name of the women’s division during the Attitude Era of WWE. He was also active for a short time period during the Ruthless Aggression Era of the promotion. Lesnar and Sable got married in 2006. Together they are living a happy married life

Return To WWE And Further Success

Return

Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012 and he received immense success upon his return. He might have lost some of his early big feuds against the life of Triple H and John Cena but once he defeated the speak of the Undertaker, he started to be presented as an unstoppable force. That is right, he was given the huge push of beating the undefeated streak of the Undertaker at WrestleMania XXX.

Beating Undertaker’s Streak

At first, the match between Undertaker and Brock Lesnar looked just another WrestleMania match of the Dead Man where he would stretch his WrestleMania undefeated streak. But Brock Lesnar shocked the entire world when he pinned Undertaker and defeated his undefeated streak. This would always remain one of the biggest upsets in WrestleMania history.

The Beast Incarnate

Following this victory, Lesnar earned a massive push. He defeated John Cena at SummerSlam 2014 to win the WWE World Championship and it was not any ordinary win, he completely dominated John Cena in this match, something that nobody ever got to do. Needless to say, John Cena has been the face of WWE for a large amount of time.

Once again he earned the opportunity to become the top star of WWE which he rightfully was for a long time. He had multiple feuds with some of the top names of WWE in the upcoming years and he also starred on the main events of multiple WrestleMania events.

Feud With Cody Rhodes

On his latest feud, he provided an excellent boost for the upcoming face of WWE, that is Cody Rhodes. The duo started a feud on the episode of RAW after WrestleMania 39 and they had three matches in total. Right now Lesnar is not active in WWE but it is heavily rumoured that he would be back by WrestleMania 40.

Brock Lesnar MMA Career

Brock Lesnar had an extremely successful MMA career. He started his UFC career in 2008 and he had been extremely successful in his UFC career. He had an amazing stat in the UFC. He has also been a former one time UFC Heavyweight Champion. He has beaten some of the biggest names in UFC history such as Randy Couture and Frank Mir.

Iconic Quotes from Brock Lesnar

“I know my limitations. I know I’m not perfect. I know what I know, but more importantly, I know what I don’t know. When I don’t know something, I surround myself with people I can trust to teach me.”

“If you want to fly with the eagles you can’t hang out with the crows.”

“Success is a combination of effort, talent and hard work. There’s got to be hard work and mental toughness. It’s not just one thing that gets you there it’s an accumulation of things”

“You have to fight just to survive.”

“There’s an old expression about falling off a horse. You get back on and you ride that bad boy into town.”

“There’s no comparison between Division I and Division II. The reason they have Division II is for the guys who can’t make it at Division I. That’s fine. They need to have something to feel good about themselves. Those guys have to have something to do with their lives.”

“Fighting at home doesn’t add any pressure – they call it “home-field advantage” for good reason. I don’t have to travel. I get to sleep in my own bed the night before the fight.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar had a number of big fuels along with some of the biggest names of WWE. One of the earliest feuds of his career that earned him a lot of respect was against Kurt Angle. It was a long running feud and both of them did an excellent job. It started be before WrestleMania XIX and it continued till SummerSlam 2003.

The Undertaker has always been a big rival of Lesnar as well. Their feud started in 2002 and it even continued in 2014. In most cases, Lesnar was awarded the victories, and there is a fun part about their feud, the Undertaker could never pin Brock Lesnar in his entire career in a singles one on one match.

After his return, he had multiple feuds with some of the biggest names of WWE. One of the most important feuds he had upon his return was against Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief will always be remembered as one of the biggest Rivals of Brock Lesnar’s career. The feud started in favor of Lesnar but ultimately it was won by Roman Reigns.

John Cena had been a big rival of Brock Lesnar as well. The duo had a feud in 2003 but it is not much remembered to this date anymore. But their feuds from 2012 and 2014 are mostly remembered. Lesnar’s latest feud with Cody Rhodes was quite special as well. It would be interesting to see whom he feuds with for WrestleMania 40.

More Facts About Brock Lesnar

When Brock Lesnar joined the main roster of WWE, Vince McMahon was so obsessed with him that he wanted Lesnar to receive push from almost all the big names from the Attitude Era, including Stone Cold Steve Austin in 2002, whom McMahon also wanted to give a lift to Lesnar, as The Rock or Hulk Hogan agreed to it.

But the match never happened as Austin refused to job to Lesanr, in fact, he was so angry that he walked out of WWE on the night he was given the proposal. Later, Austin spoke about the incident when he clarified that he had no issues of lifting Lesnar through himself, but he wanted to do it through a proper feud and in some pay per view event, and not through any random match on RAW or Smackdown. But Austin shared remorse for not working with Lesnar

Brock Lesnar Injury

Lesnar suffered a terrible car crash injury once that derailed his NFL career. He talked about this injury on his book ‘Death Clutch’, “They told me at the hospital I didn’t have any internal bleeding, but they ran down the list of injuries I did have. Broken jaw. Broken left hand. Bruised pelvis. Pulled my groin so severely, it’s painful for me to even list it here six years later. I had just gone through six or seven weeks at Athlete’s Performance to get into top physical condition.”

Other Details

Brock Lesnar has great relationship with the Undertaker, Triple H, Goldberg. He also shared massive praise and respect for WWE Hall of Famer Kane.

Brock Lesnar Salary $12 million Brand Endorsements Dymatize Nutrition Sponsors Jimmy John’s Charity Make-a-Wish

Social Media Accounts

Brock Lesnar does not any verified account on Instagram, however, he does have a verfiried account on Twitter. Here is the link to his Twitter account. Brock Lesnar Twitter

Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % IGF 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NJPW 7 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) OVW 15 (88.24%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (11.76%) WWE 131 (68.95%) 5 (2.63%) 54 (28.42%) WWF 47 (69.12%) 0 (0.00%) 21 (30.88%) TOTAL 200 (70.67%) 5 (1.77%) 78 (27.56%)

Brock Lesnar Manager

Paul Heyman is extremely famous for being the manager of Brock Lesnar. He started to accompany Lesnar since the day he made his debut. He also managed him after his return to WWE. But ultimately Heyman betrayed Lesnar for Roman Reigns. Right now Paul Heyman is working as the Special Counsel of Roman Reigns.

FAQS

Q. When did Brock Lesnar start wrestling?

A. Brock Lesnar started working in 2000

Q. How tall is Brock Lesnar in feet?

A. Brock Lesnar is 6’3” tall in feet

Q. Who is Brock Lesnar manager?

A. Brock Lesnar currently does not have any manager right now but he was managed by Paul Heyman previously

Q. What is current Brock Lesnar song?

A. Brock Lesnar uses the song ‘The Next Big Thing’

Q. Who is Brock Lesnar mother?

A. Stephanie Lesnar is the mother of Brock Lesnar

Q. Who is Brock Lesnar father?

A. Richard Lesnar is the father of Brock Lesnar

Q. Who is currently Brock Lesnar girlfriend?

A. Lesnar is currently married to retired professional wrestler Sable

Q. Who is Brock Lesnar brother?

A. Lesnar has two elder brothers, Troy Lesnar and Chad Gable

Q. How much is Brock Lesnar worth?

A. Lesnar’s net worth is something around $25m

Q. Whom did Brock Lesnar beat to win his first WWE World title?

A. Lesnar defeated The Rock to win his first WWE World title.

Q. How many times Brock Lesnar won the WWE World titles?

A. Lesnar had been a former 10 times WWE World Champion.

Q. When is Brock Lesnar Birthday?

A. July 12

Q. Whom did Brock Lesnar challenge on his first WrestleMania?

A. Lesnar challenged Kurt Angle on his first WrestleMania which was WrestleMania XIX. Lesnar defeated Angle to win the WWE Championship in this match.

Q. When did Brock Lesnar return to WWE after his 2004 departure?

A. Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012 on the episode of RAW after WrestleMania 28.