Virat Kohli, India’s senior cricketer, is set to be honored by the DDCA (Delhi & District Cricket Association) for playing 100 Tests. The felicitation ceremony will take place on the second day of Delhi’s Ranji Trophy match against Railways.

It is worth noting that Kohli is now participating in a Ranji Trophy match for Delhi after a 12-year absence. It is a momentous occasion for him and his admirers, who have assembled in their thousands to watch their favorite athlete perform.

Kohli decided to play in the Ranji Trophy following a dismal performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) requires all centrally contracted players to be available for domestic cricket.

Kohli scored 190 runs in five Tests against Australia, averaging 23.75. The outstanding batsman will be crucial to India’s chances in the Champions Trophy 2025, which will be played in Dubai.

DDCA to honor Virat Kohli for playing 100 Tests for India

According to reports, the DDCA will celebrate Virat Kohli at 4:30 p.m. following the conclusion of play on Day 2 of the match between Delhi and Railways. Kohli will be celebrated for reaching the milestone of playing 100 Tests for India.

The 36-year-old has played 123 Tests and amassed 9230 runs at an average of 46.85. He has 30 hundreds and 31 fifties in his Test career, indicating a great conversion rate.

Virat Kohli fails with the bat in Delhi v Railways Ranji Trophy match

Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan dismissed Delhi batsman Virat Kohli to get his team back on track in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Himanshu Sangwan was ecstatic after he dismissed Virat Kohli in the first innings in front of a full stadium on Friday, January 31.

Virat Kohli’s ardent supporters awaited his arrival to the crease during the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The right-handed hitter came in to bat at number four for Delhi after Yash Dhull was dismissed for 32 runs off 69 balls by Rahul Sharma.

Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji Trophy was brief, as he was removed for only six runs by Himanshu Sangwan. Kohli had hit a boundary, but Sangwan’s next delivery came in and smacked the stumps through the gap between bat and pad.

The 36-year-old batsman was anticipated to dominate, but Sangwan’s outstanding bowling sent him back to the pavilion. Sangwan was ecstatic after taking the wicket, and his team rallied to win the match.

Virat Kohli's Ranji Return Ends in Disappointment! King Kohli dismissed for just 6 runs off 15 balls. Crowd of 15,000+ starts leaving Stadium after his early exit. pic.twitter.com/31VPJsztAP — shivvayaa (@shivvayaa) January 31, 2025

