The former wicket-keeper batter of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Dinesh Karthik, praised the left-handed middle-order batter Tilak Verma for his recent run of form in the T20Is, especially the incredible match-winning knock of unbeaten 72 runs during the second encounter at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

India was struggling in that encounter to chase down 166 in their 20 overs, losing half of their side in the tenth over for just 78 runs on the board. But the Hyderabad-born stood firm in the middle for his calm knock and nailed four boundaries and five sixes at a strike rate of nearly 131.

Verma cemented his place in India’s batting department during their recent four-match series in South Africa. The southpaw has cracked 725 runs in 22 T20I innings at an average of 55.76 and a strike rate of 155.24, with the help of three half-centuries and two centuries at the best score of unbeaten 120 runs.

Former RCB batter shocked at India denying Shreyas Iyer for captaincy

The former RCB and Indian batter, Dinesh Karthik, has requested the batter to go easy against RCB in the upcoming 2025 season of the IPL. The veteran, who has been featured in the SA20 for the Paarl Royals, has been appointed as the new batting coach and mentor for the Play Bold army.

“Brilliant innings, great understanding of what the situation required. Hats off to him. Like him as a player. I just wish he grows from strength to strength. Be nice against RCB, Tilak. He always does well against us.” Dinesh Karthik expressed this during the interaction on Cricbuzz.

The MI batter has nailed 1156 runs in the 20-over league in 38 innings at an average of around 40 and a strike rate of 146.33 with the help of six half-centuries. However, he has a great record against the RCB franchise. The left-handed batter has smacked 100 runs against this opponent in three innings at a strike rate of 170 with the help of one half-century.

Recently, Punjab Kings named Shreyas Iyer as their new leader for the upcoming season of the IPL. India’s middle-order batter gained the reputation of being the best leader of the side after he carried the Kolkata Knight Riders to their second title during the previous edition of the 20-over event. He also led the Delhi Capitals to the final in the IPL 2020.

Dinesh Karthik was shocked to see Iyer not being considered as an option to lead the national side shortly despite a transition on the horizon.

“I don’t think Iyer is being overlooked. The moment he is sure of making the playing XI consistently, there is a great chance he will be captain. 100% he is captaincy material, no doubt about it. He has been picked in the ODI squad; I really wish BCCI are not ignoring him.” The ex-RCB batter addressed.

The Mumbai batter led the side to the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in November and December. He went through a fabulous time in the domestic games and will aim to continue the same touch in the three-match ODI series against England, followed by the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).