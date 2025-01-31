Former Delhi cricketer Rajat Bhatia, who is commentating on the upcoming Delhi – Railways Ranji Trophy match, recalled the confrontation between his two Delhi colleagues Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir during an IPL match in 2013.

Virat Kohli made his much-anticipated return to competitive red-ball cricket on Thursday, playing for Delhi against Railways in the Ranji Trophy league final.

This was Kohli’s first appearance for Delhi in almost 12 years, which was a watershed occasion for both him and his fans. His final outing for the team was alongside cricket legends Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, and Ishant Sharma.

Kohli’s career has surged over the years, transforming him into one of the best modern-day batsmen, but his friendship with Gambhir has been noticeably strained. The two had frequent public spats, especially during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“People mostly remember me for stopping a fight between two players’- Rajat Bhatia on Gambhir-Kohli spat in 2013 IPL

One of the most talked-about occurrences happened during the 2013 season, prompting questions about their relationship. Kohli, representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Gambhir, captaining Kolkata Knight Riders, became involved in a violent altercation during a match, prompting former Delhi player Rajat Bhatia to intervene.

Rajat Bhatia, a former Delhi player who shared a dressing room with Kohli, separated the two during the IPL match.

As Kohli returned to red-ball cricket, Bhatia joked that he’s probably better recognized as a mediator between Kohli and Gambhir than for his own cricketing achievements.

“People mostly remember me for stopping a fight between two players. That seems to have left a bigger impression than my performance. Now, one of them has a stand named after him, and the other has a pavilion (laughs),” Bhatia shared during the broadcast.

“Every team has its share of small disagreements. Even in Delhi’s Ranji squad, we had them. But it’s important not to hold onto those moments. Today, one is the head coach, and the other plays a pivotal role in the team,” he added.

Virat Kohli failed to make an impact in the opening innings of the contest, being bowled for 6 off 15 deliveries. Himanshu Sangwan sent Kohli’s stump spinning early in the innings, ruining the Delhi batsman’s homecoming.

