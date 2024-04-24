Candice Michelle: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Candice Michelle is a retired professional wrestler who is also famous for being an actress and a model. She is best known for her time in WWE between 2004 to 2009. She is a former WWE Women’s Champion and she was top star of WWE during her time in the promotion. Currently, she is retired from in ring action.

Candice Michelle Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Michelle is 5’7” and her billed weight is 120 lbs. She was born on September 30, 1978 and currently the former WWE Women’s Champion is 45 year old. She was active in WWE for around five years and she was one of the top stars of the women’s division of her time in the promotion.

Candice Michelle Early Life

Michelle was born on September 30, 1978 and currently she is 45 year old. Milwaukee, Wisconsin is the place where Candice Michelle born. She had interests in multiple sports before joining wresting. She played Basketball in University and College. She also loved watching American Football, she is a fan of Green Bay Packers.

Who is Candice Michelle

Candice Michelle WWE Debut

Michelle attempted to be a part of WWE Diva Search competition in 2004. But she could not make it to the final 10. Still, she earned a WWE contract as she was hired by the promotion. Upon making her WWE debut, she was given the gimmick of a makeup artist on Monday Night RAW. She appeared on various non wrestling roles during her early days in WWE.

Professional Wrestling Career

Diva Search Competition 2004

Before joining the world of professional wrestling, Michelle tried her luck on various platforms, including the adult film industry. In 2004 she tried her luck for the inaugural WWE Diva Search competition. A total of 28 women tried their luck for this competition and Michelle was one of those 28 women.

Signing with WWE

A total of 10 women were selected for the final competition among the 28 said women. Michelle was not fortunate enough to get the breakthrough to be a part of the first ever Diva Search competition. Despite the fact she could not make it to the finals of the Diva Search competition, she was hired by WWE.

WWE Debut

The first character she got in WWE after signing of contract with the promotion was a makeup artist. She started her WWE career as non wrestling personnel and slowly she was stepping inside the ring. At first, she worked mostly on objectifying matches like lingerie fashion shows and limbo contests.

Non Wrestling Roles

In those days most of the women were objectified by WWE since there was no such thing as feminism during the time. Most of the women in WWE had to go through such work. Michelle was not spared either. As we have already said Michelle mostly worked as a non wrestling personnel in WWE during her early days with the promotion.

Short Smackdown Run

She spent around a year on Monday Night RAW before making her transition to the blue brand of WWE which is SmackDown. Even in the blue brand, she started working as a non wrestling personnel. She made her pay per view debut in July 2005 at the Great American Bash where she worked as the special guest referee in the match between Torrie Wilson and Melina. But WWE had bigger plans for her and things were loading up.

Professional Information Table

Candice Michelle Net Worth & Salary

Michelle is not active in the wrestling world since 2009 and there is no confirmation on what is her current net worth is. However, it is believed by various media sources that the current net worth of Michelle is estimated to be somewhere around $1 million – $3 million. She is not active in any wrestling promotion right now so she does not receive any salary.

Candice Michelle Family

Michelle was born on September 30, 1978 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Her father’s name was Michael Beckman and her mother was Kathleen Beckman. Michelle was of German and Costa Rican descent. During her younger days, Michelle had interests in various sports like Basketball and American Football. She is a fan of Green Bay Packers.

Championships and Accomplishments

Michelle did not appear in any other professional wrestling promotions outside of WWE, so she did not get the opportunity to win any championship from any other wrestling promotion. She had been a one time WWE Women’s Champion and it was the most prestigious title for women during the time. She also won the WWE 24/7 Championship one time.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Personal life & Lifestyle

Before becoming a professional wrestler, Michelle attempted her luck in various categories including adult films and magazines. She even featured in Playboy magazine in 2002. In 2004, she tried her luck in the inaugural WWE Diva Search competition. She could not make it to the final 10 but she earned a WWE contract for herself.

Personal Information Table

Candice Michelle Movies and TV Shows

Before joining wrestling, Michelle attempted to have a career as an actress and a model. She appeared on multiple movies and television series. In most series, she did not appear in any major roles but in short and cameo roles only. She even appeared in a number of adult movies like Hotel Erotica. Most of these appearances were before her time in WWE.

Candice Michelle Husband

Michelle is married to Ken Gee Ehrlich and the couple got married with each other in 2005. Ken Gee Ehrlich had been pretty supportive towards Michelle and she got all of her success in WWE after her marriage with Ken Gee Ehrlich. The happy couple is living together of nearly two decades and together they have three children.

Further Success

Return to RAW

After spending a short time period on SmackDown, Michelle was moved back to RAW along with Torrie Wilson. Instantly after joining Monday Night RAW, both of them turned heel and they started working as a team. They declared themselves as heels after they taunted Ashley Massaro who was the winner of the Diva Search competition of 2005.

Vince’s Devils

Soon, Michelle and Torrie formed a faction with former two times WWE Women’s Champion Victoria. It was a villainous faction and together they were known as Ladies in Pink, but later their name changed to Vince’s Devils. They kept on working as a team and made Ashley Massaro’s life miserable.

Later, Mickie James and Trish Stratus also joined forces with Ashley Massaro to help her against the faction of Victoria, Michelle, and Wilson. Michelle was still not promoted as a singles star in WWE and he was not a contender for the WWE Women’s Championship either. She was still being objectified as she was having matches like Playboy Pillow Fights and Bra and Panties matches with the likes of Maria and Torrie Wilson.

WWE Women’s Champion

By 2007 WWE finally thought Michelle was ready for singles action and a proper Women’s Championship run. At the Vengeance: Night of Champions event, Michelle defeated Melina to win the WWE Women’s Championship. She had been an excellent WWE Women’s champion and kept on retaining the title for more than 100 days.

Final Days

At the No Mercy event of the same year, she is she dropped the championship to Beth Phoenix. After dropping the Championship she could never win it back. She remained in WWE until June 2009 and after that she was released. She might have had a short career but she had a very impressive career.

Return to WWE, 24/7 Champion

In a December 2017 she returned to action at Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore in the promotion for her retirement match again her old friend Victoria aka Lisa Marie Varon. She won her retirement match. In 2019 she return to WWE for a short run and she even won the WWE 24/7 championship one time. Soon after winning the title she dropped it to Alundra Blayze.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Candice Michelle

Michelle did not have a very long wrestling career but she was one of the biggest attractions of WWE during her time. She had multiple rivalries with some of the top stars of WWE during her time. One of the early rivals of her career was Ashley Massaro and together they had some pretty exciting matches as well.

She also had some excellent rivalries for the WWE Women’s Championship. She defeated Melina do win the WWE Women’s championship and together they had an excellent rivalry as well. Beth Phoenix had been a big rival of Michelle as well. She dropped her Women’s Championship to Phoenix. Victoria can also be considered one of the top rivals of Michelle.

Candice Michelle Injury

Michelle had a five year career in WWE and she is also a five times WWE Women’s Champion. She had to go through multiple injuries throughout her wrestling career. From 2008, she suffered multiple injuries including a shoulder injury and these injuries kept her out of action for months. It is believed that these injuries cut her career short in wrestling.

Other Details

Michelle has appeared in a total of three WWE video games in total as playable characters. Her first appearance was in WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2007. She also appeared in WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2008 and her final appearance was in WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2009. She is treated as a legend in WWE so we can expect her to appear in future WWE video games.

Candice Michelle Social Media Accounts

Michelle is active on Instagram from a verified account. There is an account in Twitter by her name which is not verified, even though it is believed to be her real account. Her Twitter account has a total following of 387.6K and her verified Instagram has a total following of 168K. Here are links of her social media accounts where you can follow her. Candice Michelle Twitter, Candice Michelle Instagram.

Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % House Of Hardcore 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 46 (56.10%) 0 (0.00%) 36 (43.90%) TOTAL 47 (56.63%) 0 (0.00%) 36 (43.37%)

Candice Michelle Manager

Michelle had a short wrestling career so she did not get the opportunity to work with any professional manager on a regular basis. However, when she worked as a member of the Vince’s Devils stable, she had been regularly managed by Victoria and Torrie Wilson during her matches. Victoria and Torrie Wilson were her teammates during the time.

FAQS

Q. When did Candice Michelle start wrestling?

A. Candice Michelle started working in 2004

Q. How tall is Candice Michelle in feet?

A. Candice Michelle is 5’7” tall in feet

Q. Who is Candice Michelle manager?

A. Candice Michelle does not have a manager

Q. What is current Candice Michelle song?

A. Candice Michelle uses the song ‘What Love Is’

Q. Who is Candice Michelle mother?

A. Candice Michelle’s mother was Kathleen Beckham

Q. Who is Candice Michelle father?

A. Michelle’s father was Michael Beckman

Q. Who is currently Candice Michelle boyfriend?

A. Michelle is currently married to Ken Gee Ehrlich

Q. Who is Candice Michelle brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Candice Michelle worth?

A. Michelle’s net worth is something around $1m – $3m

Q. How many times Candice Michelle won the WWE Women’s title?

A. Michelle had been a one time WWE Women’s Champion