Bio

Carmella is a famous WWE star and an American Professional wrestler who has won multiple championships in WWE and is quite famous among the WWE Universe. She has been active in the world of wrestling for more than a decade and she has earned a steady fan base for herself. Currently she is inactive due to a maternity leave.

Carmella Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Carmella in WWE is 5’5″ and her billed weight is 110 lbs. She was born on October 23, 1987 and the former WWE SmackDown Women’s champion is currently 35 year old. She was one of the top stars of the women’s division of Smackdown after the second ever brand split of WWE.

Carmella: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Carmella Early Life

Van Dale was born on October 23, 1987. Spencer, Massachusetts is the place where Carmella born. She got her early interest in wrestling from her father Paul Van Dale who was a famous mixed martial artist and professional wrestler. Her father also worked in WWE. She appeared as a Laker Girl during the 2010–2011 season of NBA.

Who is Carmella

Carmella WWE Debut

Van Dale made her WWE debut in the NXT back in 2013 and she started working beside Enzo Amore and Colin Cassady. For the most time period in her NXT career, she worked as a teammate of Enzo and Cass. She made her main roster debut in 2016 after the second ever WWE draft. Became a part of SmackDown.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career, NXT

Van Dale started her professional wrestling career back in 2013. She got her big call quite early as she got to sign a professional contract with WWE as soon. She started working on the NXT account joining the promotion. At first she did not work as a wrestler but more of a valet of the Tag Team of Enzo Amore and Colin Cassady.

Van Dale worked as the manager of Enzo Amore and Colin Cassidy for a couple of years and she did not get into action instantly after joining NXT. She wrestled occasionally in NXT. One of the important feuds during her NXT career was with Eva Marie. It is not much remembered by the fans anymore but it helped Van Dale to create an image for herself.

Second WWE Brand Split, Main Roster Debut

In 2016 WWE introduced the second ever WWE brand split and SmackDown was given some fresh pairs of legs, mostly NXT call ups. The new SmackDown women’s championship was also introduced during the time. There were a total of six women and only one of them was a regular on the main roster before the second ever WWE brand split and that was Becky Lynch.

Carmella became a part of Fright Night SmackDown after this second brand split and it was looking like that SmackDown wrestlers would get more equal opportunities than the women on RAW. And that is exactly what happened. After the second brand split, they introduced the SmackDown Women’s Championship which has now become the Women’s World Championship.

At first, the main focus was on, of course, Becky Lynch as she was the bigger project of them all. There was also Natalya but she was not being projected as a potential champion at that time. Other wrestlers had to prove themselves to get an opportunity to grab the title. The first wrestler to prove her worth was Alexa Bliss who was the first wrestler to beat Becky Lynch to win the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Carmella Carmella Nick Names The Princess of Statin Island Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Carmella Height 5’5” Carmella Weight 110 lbs. Relationship Status Married Carmella Net Worth $2 Million Carmella Eye Color Hazel Brown Hair Color Blonde Wrestling Debut 2013 Mentor The Miz Carmella Signature Moves Big Boot, Bronco Buster, Reverse STO, Lou Thesz press, Crossbody Finishing Move(s) Princess Kick, Code of Silence Theme Song / Carmella Song / Carmella Music Princess Of Staten Island Catchphrases *

Carmella Net Worth & Salary

Carmella has been working in WWE for more than a decade but she is not among one of the highest earning stars of the promotion. According to reports from various media sources, Her current net worth is somewhere around $2 million. Sources also claim that she earns something around $250,000 per year from WWE.

Carmella Family

Van Dale is the daughter of former professional wrestler and mixed martial artist Paul Van Dale. He worked in WWE mostly as a jobber and he has also worked on the independent circuit. He has won multiple Championship from all over the indies. Carmella got her early inspiration to become a professional wrestler from her father.

Championships and Accomplishments

Van Dale did not work in any other wrestling promotion apart from WWE throughout her professional wrestling career. She is active in WWE for more than a decade. She could not win many Championships because there were not enough options in the promotion for women. She did win a couple of titles in the promotion including the first ever women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE 24/7 Championship (4 times), WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship (1 time), WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Queen Zelina, Mixed Match Challenge (Season 2) – with R-Truth, Women’s Money in the Bank (2017), WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal (2019) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Guinness World Records – World record: Longest time to hold the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase, Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 7 of the top 100 female singles wrestlers in the PWI Women’s 100 in 2018, Ranked No. 93 of the top 150 female singles wrestlers in the PWI Women’s 150 in 2021 Records Inaugural women’s Money in the Bank winner, Longest time to hold the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase

Personal life & Lifestyle

Van Dale was previously in a relationship with William Morrissey who is a former WWE star and was famous by the ring name of Big Cass. It is believed that their relationship started during their NXT days and the couple stayed together for a number of years. But eventually they broke up and Carmella got into a different relationship.

Carmella Cars – The Princess of Statin Island has a total of three cars. She owns a BMW X1worth $38,600, an Audi R8 worth $209,700, and the most expensive car she has is a Lamborghini Huracan worth $248,295.

Personal Information Table

Carmella Real Name / Full Name Leah Van Dale Birth Date October 23, 1987 Carmella Age 35 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Scorpio Birthplace Spencer, Massachusetts Nationality American Hometown Spencer, Massachusetts School/College/University David Prouty High School, University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Educational Qualification Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing Certification in Personal Training & Instructing Religion Christianity Carmella Ethnicity Italian and Puerto Rican Current Residence Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Hobbies Playing Basketball, Traveling Carmella Tattoo *

Carmella Movies and TV Shows

Van Dale did not appear in any movies yet but she has appeared in some television series. She has appeared on multiple seasons of Total Divas, and in couple of them she worked as one of the main casts. There was also a television series called Corey & Carmella which was based on her and her husband. We can expect her to appear in more movies and television series in the future.

Carmella Husband

Van Dale married to her fellow WWE star Matthew Polinsky who is better known by the name of Corey Graves. The couple got married in 2022 and at this moment, Van Dale is out of action due to her pregnancy. Corey Graves currently works as a commentator in WWE and he has worked in the ring previously. He does not wrestle anymore.

Main Event Success, Demotion

Inaugural Women’s Money in the Bank

The early project for The Smackdown Women’s Championship was the Becky Lynch. Alexa Bliss and Naomi got into the title picture next as both of them won multiple Championship reigns after Becky Lynch dropped it. Meanwhile, WWE was planning something really big for Van Dale, and it is not only The Smackdown Women’s Championship, but something more.

In 2017 WWE organized the first ever women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. It was a brand-specific event and only SmackDown, got the opportunity to arrange it. Van Dale went on to win the first ever women’s Money in the Bank ladder match and it was a history making moment. There was a little controversy regarding the match there for WWE had to arrange it next week on SmackDown, and Van Dale won the match once again.

Smackdown Women’s Champion

Van Dale kept on carrying the briefcase for 10 long months before finally cashing in after WrestleMania 34. Even after a total of seven women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches, nobody carried the briefcase longer than her. She is still considered the best Ms. Money in the Bank in WWE history so far. On the episode of Smackdown after WrestleMania 34, she shocked the entire world when she cashed the contract in.

She cashed in her contract on Charlotte Flair to win the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. She received an excellent booking as a champion. She carried the championship for four months and finally at SummerSlam 2018 she dropped the championship to Charlotte Flair. She was never pinned as the champion. We can definitely say that she never lost the title properly.

Women’s Tag Team Champion

After dropping the Championship, somehow she lost the main event course and slowly she turned into a jobber. In 2021, however, she got to win the Women’s Tag Team Championship with Zelina Vega. Even as the champion she did not receive the best treatment. They dropped the team titles at WrestleMania 38 to Naomi and Sasha Banks. Right now she is inactive due to maternity leave.

Iconic Quotes From Carmella

“When I first got my ring name as Carmella, I knew I was just going to do whatever I could to create this over-ridiculous, over-the-top character that would just help me get my face, and I don’t even know what I’m trying to say, but just get me out there and just show, like, ‘OK, wow, we need to pay attention to this girl because she has something.”

“I just feel so lucky and fortunate to be a part of all these ‘first-evers.’ Now it’s getting to a point where we don’t even have to say the ‘first-ever’ or anything like that because it’s just become the norm. Before, it was, ‘Oh my gosh, the women are the main event of ‘Smackdown’ tonight.’ And now it’s, ‘The women are the main event.”

“It just brings a different element to the table when you’re wrestling with a guy as a partner because you don’t know what’s going to happen. When you have just a regular women’s match or regular men’s match you know they’re going to fight. When there’s a little bit of a mixture, you never know what’s going to happen, and I think it’s a lot of fun.”

“For me, it’s not an option to not be in shape and to not work out. I just always try to make time for it and strength train four or five days a week, and I’m always eating clean, so – don’t get me wrong, though – I love a good pizza and some wings every now and then.”

“I’m on ‘WrestleMania!’ I don’t care if I’m on the Kickoff show; it was just such a great opportunity to be a part of ‘WrestleMania.’ It was my very first ‘WrestleMania,’ and a lot of people say, ‘Oh, but you’re on the Kickoff.’ It doesn’t matter: you’re still a part of ‘WrestleMania.’”

“One thing that I’m super fortunate of – I grew up in a house where it was all about health and fitness. My dad was a wrestler; he was a boxer. He’s always been into working out, and so I was the only kid in the first grade that got carrot sticks at school instead of chips.”

“When I was in NXT, I never wrestled on a TakeOver. I didn’t have too many high-profile matches: I probably wrestled about 10 matches in total on NXT TV, including the one championship match against Bayley, which was so much fun and my favorite match in NXT.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Carmella

Carmella had a very short run on the main event scene so she could not have many mentionable rivalries. However one of the most important feuds she had was with Charlotte Flair. It was Charlotte Flair whom she defeated to when it was only WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship and she dropped the title to Charlotte as well.

Carmella Injury

Much like most professional wrestlers, Van Dale suffered multiple injuries too. One of the latest injury was from last year when she was forced to get out of action due to a head injury. Soon she was out of action for a longer period due to her pregnancy. She is still out of action but we can expect her to be back in action by next year.

Other Details

Van Dale has appeared in multiple video games as playable characters. Her first appearance in a WWE video game was the WWE 2K17 where she appeared as a label character for the first time. Since then she has appeared on all the WWE video games until the latest one WWE 2K23.

Social Media Accounts

Van Dale is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. Her verified Twitter account has a total following of 1.1 million and her Instagram has a stunning following of 3.4 million. Here are links of his social media accounts where you can follow her. Carmella Twitter, Carmella Instagram.

Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % NXT 94 (59.49%) 2 (1.27%) 62 (39.24%) WWE 68 (22.37%) 8 (2.63%) 228 (75.00%) TOTAL 162 (35.06%) 10 (2.16%) 290 (62.77%)

Carmella Manager

Van Dale had been managed by several number of stars in time to time. But the most regular and best manager she had was none other than James Ellsworth. Van Dale had a short run on the main event and Ellsworth managed her during the time. He did not manage her for a very long time but he was with her during the best time period of her career.

FAQS

Q. When did Carmella start wrestling?

A. Carmella started working in 2013

Q. How tall is Carmella in feet?

A. Carmella is 5’5” tall in feet

Q. Who is Carmella manager?

A. Carmella does not have any manager right now, however, James Ellsworth was her regular manager during her main event run

Q. What is current Carmella song?

A. Carmella uses the song ‘Princess Of Staten Island’

Q. Who is Carmella mother?

A. Carmella’s mother was Leonie Devitt

Q. Who is Carmella father?

A. Carmella’s father was Paul Van Dale who was a former Mixed Martial Artist and a former professional wrestler

Q. Who is currently Carmella boyfriend?

A. Carmella is currently married to WWE star Corey Graves who currently works as a commentator in WWE

Q. Who is Carmella brother?

A. No information available

Q. How much is Carmella worth?

A. Carmella’s net worth is something around $2m

Q. How many times Carmella won the WWE Women’s title?

A. Van Dale had been a one time WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion