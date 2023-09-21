Chris Jericho: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Chris Jericho is a Canadian professional wrestler who is currently active in the All Elite Wrestling promotion. He has worked in all the big wrestling promotions from past and present and has won many big championships from all over the world. He had been a six times World Champion in WWE and also the inaugural AEW World champion.

Chris Jericho Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Chris Jericho is 6’ and he weighs around 227 lbs. He was born on November 9, 1970 and he is currently 52 year old. In spite of being a 52 year old wrestler, he is still one of the stars of All Elite Wrestling, he has also been the inaugural World Champion of AEW.

Chris Jericho Early Life

Jericho was born on November 9, 1970. Manhasset, New York is the place where Chris Jericho born. He is the son of legendary Ice Hockey player Ted Irvine and he was playing for New York Rangers during the time of Jericho’s birth. Jericho was a childhood wrestling fan and he grew up watching American Wrestling Association (AWA).

Chris Jericho WWE Debut

The WWE debut of Chris Jericho is considered one of the best debuts in the history of professional wrestling. Before coming to WWE, he worked in WCW and he was already a big star. He made his WWE debut in 1999 and he interrupted a promo that was being cut by The Rock. By the year 2001, he became a top star of the promotion and a regular main event star.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Days

Jericho started his professional wrestling career back in 1990. At first he worked on the independent circuit and became pretty famous all over the Indies. He won many Championships from the indie promotions and it did not take very long for him to become a renowned name in the world of wrestling.

ECW

In 1996 he got the first big call of his career when he got to sign a professional contract with Extreme Championship Wrestling ECW. He did not spend a very long time in the promotion and it was only a number of months. But he managed to win the ECW World Television Championship title of the promotion.

Breakthrough in WCW

On the same year, he got the biggest call of his career when he got to sign a professional contract with WCW. The promotion was really a big hit during the time and even WWE was struggling to compete with it. Jericho was mostly treated as a Cruiserweight in the promotion as his focus mostly remained on the prestigious WCW Cruiserweight Championship.

He had been a four times Cruiserweight Champion in WCW, he has also won the WCW World Television Championship one time. He had been extremely famous among the WWE fans in his three year long WCW career. In these three years, he had a number of notable feuds and segments. He was already a renowned name before joining WWE.

WWE Debut

In 1999 he made his WWE debut when he interrupted a segment where The Rock was cutting a promo. His debut is still considered one of the best debuts in the history of professional wrestling. He was treated as a mid card in his early career of WWE and his focus mostly remained on the Intercontinental Championship and the European championship of WWE.

Main Event Push

He was elevated on to the main event status in late 2001 and he got the biggest push of the Vengeance event of the mentioned year where he defeated Stone Cold Steve Austin and the Rock in one single event which was a huge achievement. He was the wrestler who unified the WCW and WWE World titles.

Main Eventing WrestleMania X8

At WrestleMania X8 he defended the Undisputed WWE Championship on the main event of the show against Triple H. It still remained the only WrestleMania main event of Jericho’s career. He received a lot of criticism during the time as not everyone was ready to accept him for the position he got into, but slowly he managed to prove all of his critics wrong.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Chris Jericho Chris Jericho Nick Names Y2J, The King of the World, Lionheart Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Chris Jericho Height 6’ Chris Jericho Weight 227 lbs. Relationship Status Married Chris Jericho Net Worth $18 Million Chris Jericho Eye Color Blue Hair Color Blonde Wrestling Debut 1990 Mentor Vince McMahon Chris Jericho Signature Moves Enzuigiri, Diving Crossbody, Double Underhook Powerbomb, One-handed bulldog, Lionsault Finishing Move(s) Walls of Jericho, Liontamer, Codebreaker, Judas Effect Theme Song / Chris Jericho Song / Chris Jericho Music Judas (AEW), Break the Walls Down (WWE) Catchphrases Drink it in, man, You Just Made the List!, Welcome to Raw is Jericho

Chris Jericho Net Worth & Salary

Reports from Sportskeeda suggest that the net worth of Jericho is somewhere around $18 million. Jericho left WWE in 2017 and never returned to the promotion. He is currently active in AEW and he earns $2 million according to reports from insidesport.in, however, rumors suggest that he earns $3 million per year.

Chris Jericho Family

Jericho was born in Manhasset, New York and he was the son of a Canadian family. His father Ted Irvine was a famous Ice Hockey player. Right now, Jericho lives with his wife Jessica Lockhart in Odessa, Florida. The couple also has three children, Ash Edward Irvine, Sierra Loretta Irvine, Cheyenne Lee Irvine.

Championships and Accomplishments

Jericho has won multiple top Championship from all over the world of professional wrestling. He has won multiple prestigious Championship from all the big promotions like WWE and WCW. He had been a six times World Champion in WWE and also the inaugural World Champion of AEW. He has also been a record nine times WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Chris Jericho Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) Undisputed WWE Championship (1 time), World Heavyweight Championship (3 times), WCW/World Championship (2 times), WWE Intercontinental Championship (9 times), WWE United States Championship (2 times), WWF European Championship (1 time), WWF Hardcore Championship (1 time), WWE Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Edge (1) and Big Show (1), World Tag Team Championship (5 times) – with Chris Benoit (1), The Rock (1), Christian (1), Edge (1), and Big Show (1), Bragging Rights Trophy (2009) – with Team SmackDown (Kane, Matt Hardy, Finlay, R-Truth, David Hart Smith, and Tyson Kidd), Queen’s Cup, WWF Undisputed Championship Tournament (2001), Fourth Grand Slam Champion, Ninth Triple Crown Champion, Slammy Award (3 times) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) AEW World Championship (1 time, inaugural), AEW Dynamite Awards (2 times), The Baltimore Sun – Feud of the Year (2008) vs. Shawn Michaels CRMW North American Heavyweight Championship (1 time), CRMW North American Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Lance Storm, CRMW Mid-Heavyweight Championship (2 times), CWC Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Lance Storm, NWA World Middleweight Championship (1 time). ECW World Television Championship (1 time), IWA Junior Heavyweight Championship (1 time), IWGP Intercontinental Championship (1 time), Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Faction of the Year (2021) – with The Inner Circle, Feud of the Decade (2000s) vs. Shawn Michaels, Feud of the Year (2008) vs. Shawn Michaels, Feud of the Year (2021) vs. MJF, Most Hated Wrestler of the Year (2002, 2008), Ranked No. 2 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2009, ROH World Championship (1 time) Rolling Stone – Ranked No. 3 of the 10 best WWE wrestlers of 2016, Sports Illustrated – Ranked No. 5 of the top 10 male wrestlers in 2019, WCW Cruiserweight Championship (4 times), WCW World Television Championship (1 time), WAR International Junior Heavyweight Championship (1 time), WAR International Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship (1 time)[440] – with Gedo, WWA Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with El Dandy, Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Wrestler of the Year (2008, 2009, 2019), Best on Interviews (2003, 2008, 2009, 2019), Best on Interviews of the Decade (2000s), Feud of the Year (2008) vs. Shawn Michaels, Feud of the Year (2008) vs. Shawn Michaels, Most Underrated Wrestler (1999, 2000), Readers’ Favorite Wrestler (1999), United States/Canada MVP (2019), Most Charismatic (2019), Best Box Office Draw (2019), Best Pro Wrestling Book (2011) for Undisputed: How to Become the World Champion in 1,372 Easy Steps, Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame (Class of 2010) Records Only wrestler to beat Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock in one single night

Personal life & Lifestyle

Jericho married Jessica Lockhart in July, 2000 and they are currently living a happy life in Odessa, Florida. The couple has three children; the elder one is their son born on 2003. The couple also has a twin daughter named Sierra Irvine and Cheyenne Irvine born on 2006.

Chris Jericho Personal Information Table

Chris Jericho Real Name / Full Name Christopher Keith Irvine Birth Date November 9, 1970 Chris Jericho Age 52 Relationship Status Married Chris Jericho Zodiac Sign Scorpio Birthplace Manhasset, New York, U.S. Chris Jericho Nationality American-Canadian Chris Jericho Hometown Manhasset, New York, U.S. School/College/University Red River College Educational Qualification Graduate Chris Jericho Religion Christianity Chris Jericho Ethnicity White Current Residence Odessa, Florida Hobbies Wrestling, Singing, Traveling, Gymming Chris Jericho Tattoo F Tattoo on the left hand, Wife’s Name Tattoo on ring finger, ‘Tribute to the Band-Queen’ Tattoo on left arm, ‘Sin and Bones Album Cover’ Tattoo on left bicep, ‘Fish Bones’ Design tattoo on left arm, ‘Jason Voorhees’ Mask and Canadian Flag’ Tattoo on the inner side of his left bicep, ‘Lake Monster and Rolling Stones Logo’ Tattoo on left forearm, ‘Jack-o’-lantern’ Tattoo on left forearm, ‘Blood Drop’ Tattoo on the inner side of his left hand’s index finger

Chris Jericho Movies and TV Shows

Jericho has appeared on multiple main stream movies along with some documentaries as well. He featured on the lead role of the movie Albino Farm. He has also appeared in many television series, but mostly as himself. Not only has Jericho featured on movies and television series, he has appeared on multiple video games as playable characters.

Chris Jericho Wife

Chris Jericho is married to Jessica Lockhart and they got married in 2000. They are living a happy life in Odessa, Florida. The couple has three children in total, Ash Edward Irvine, Sierra Loretta Irvine, Cheyenne Lee Irvine. Jericho and Jessica Lockhart is living together happily for 23 years.

Post Attitude Era

Return to Mid Card

After WrestleMania X8, he was demoted to the mid card level once again. This time his focus mostly remained on the Intercontinental Championship. He had been a nine times WWE Intercontinental Champion which is a record and nobody else ever won more IC title than Jericho.

Departure

He remained active in WWE till 2005 and he kept on dominating the mid card division of the promotion. He had a number of big feuds like the one with Shawn Michaels, and duo had an amazing match at WrestleMania XIX. This feud is not much remembered but it actually was an excellent feud. But after his conference expired on August, 2005, he left the promotion.

Return to WWE

In 2007 he made his return to WWE and this is the first time in five years he started to be treated as a main event star. He also trimmed his hair for the first time in WWE. He won multiple World Championships during the time and his work as a heel was really excellent. Indeed he was one of the most hated heels during the time.

Storyline with Kevin Owens

He remained on the main event picture for a number of years before returning to the mid card once again. In 2016 he started a storyline with Kevin Owens and this story remained one of the best storylines in the recent years of WWE. It was almost certain that the duo would compete at WrestleMania 33 where the Universal Championship would be on the line.

Kevin Owens was the universal champion back in the time. But WWE decided to remove the Universal Championship out of this match that actually took place at WrestleMania 33. Jericho himself clarified that both of them were certain that they would face each other for the Universal title at the grandest stage of them all. But the title was given to two part timers, and in spite of working really hard for all the season, Owens and Jericho were removed from the Universal title picture.

Decision to Leave WWE

Jericho was unhappy for another reason. When the Universal title scene was taken off from their match at WrestleMania 33, he at least wanted their match to feature as the opening match of the night. That was not also given to them, instead, it was given to AJ Styles and Shane McMahon. These are some of the major reasons why Jericho decided to leave WWE in 2017.

“My biggest thing is when I had the best angle in 2016, the best story with Kevin Owens and we ended up second on WrestleMania, that’s when I knew it’s like, ‘I gotta get outta here,'” Jericho told reporters. “That should have been the main event or the semi-main event of the show.” said the former six times WWE World Champion expressing his disappointment.

Transition to AEW

In 2019 he joined the newly founded professional wrestling promotion AEW. He is still active in the promotion and he is being treated as one of the top stars of it. He has also been the inaugural World Champion of the promotion. He has already won multiple championships after joining the promotion and even at the age of 52 he is going really strong.

Iconic Quotes From Chris Jericho

“The most important thing about being in wrestling is that you have to connect with the crowd, connect with the fans, and you either want them to love you, or to hate you. Either way, so long as they’re reacting to what you’re doing.”

“I play a character in the WWE and everybody hates my character. I’m the evil villain bad guy. Whenever people meet me, they’re like, ‘Wow, you’re such a nice guy. We never expected that.”

“There are a lot of similarities between dancing and wrestling. The costumes are the same, the spandex and all that, but you have to be light on your feet to do both, and you have to remember choreography.”

“When you stop being nervous is when you should retire. I’m always a little nervous for anything I do because when complacency sets in, that’s when I feel it’s time to move on to something else.”

“I would have to say that Canada definitely produces the best wrestlers; I don’t know why. I think Canada is a big wrestling country, and there are a lot of guys who are interested in wrestling in Canada.”

“There’s no unemployment insurance if you don’t have a job in wrestling. You really have to be committed, to have a love and a passion for the sport, a belief in yourself that you can do it.”

“Think about it – pro wrestling as an Olympic sport would be pretty cool. Look at figure skating or gymnastics – what is it? It’s a choreographed performance that is judged.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Chris Jericho

Throughout his career, Jericho has gone through many feuds and rivalries and some of them where extremely important for his career. One of the early feuds he had was against Triple H and it was definitely one of the best feuds of his career. The duo faced each other on the main event of WrestleMania X8 for the WWE Undisputed Championship. Later they met each other in a Hell in a Cell match at the Judgement Day event. This would definitely remain one of the best feuds of his career.

Another amazing feud he had was against Shawn Michaels. It was one of the most entertaining feuds from 2003 but it is pretty unfortunate that the feud is not much remembered to this day. His feud with Kevin Owens was also pretty excellent. Unfortunately, it did not get the recognition from the officials it deserved. The feud reignited in 2008 and it was even better than its previous counterpart.

Chris Jericho Injury

Jericho suffered multiple injuries throughout his career but none could provide any serious damage and no injury could ever have done any harm to his wrestling career. However, while he was in WCW, during the Halloween Havoc 1997, he had a singles match with Japanese professional wrestler Gedo. He almost got paralyzed in this match after he landed on his neck after a botched move, but thankfully, he survived and he avoided the injury.

Other Details

In 2010, Jericho was arrested Fort Mitchell, Kentucky along with his fellow WWE star Gregory Helms who was famously known as Hurricane in WWE. Later, their fellow wrestlers Christian and CM Punk bailed them out. The incident took place in January of the mentioned year.

Chris Jericho Salary $2m Brand Endorsements Pro Wrestling Tees, DDP Yoga, and Kombucha Kamp Sponsors No information available Charity Various charities

Social Media Accounts

The former six times World Champion is active on both Twitter and Instagram with his verified accounts. His verified account on Twitter has a total of following of 3.5 million and he has a total following of 4.3 million people. To stay connected with him, click on these links; Chris Jericho Twitter, Chris Jericho Instagram.

Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AEW 62 (65.26%) 1 (1.05%) 32 (33.68%) AEW/NJPW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) CMLL 13 (46.43%) 1 (3.57%) 14 (50.00%) ECW 10 (45.45%) 1 (4.55%) 11 (50.00%) FMW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) HWA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NJPW 23 (51.11%) 0 (0.00%) 22 (48.89%) NXT 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) OVW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) PWG 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) ROH 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) SMW 49 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WAR 40 (41.24%) 2 (2.06%) 55 (56.70%) WCW 131 (55.51%) 6 (2.54%) 99 (41.95%) WWE 352 (46.01%) 29 (3.79%) 384 (50.20%) WWF 196 (52.55%) 13 (3.49%) 164 (43.97%) TOTAL 881 (51.22%) 53 (3.08%) 786 (45.70%)

Chris Jericho Manager

Jericho had a long career in professional wrestling but he never had any regular manager. However, multiple wrestlers have managed him time to time, especially when he worked as a tag team wrestler. Christian for example used to manage him regularly when they worked as a tag team. Jericho himself also managed his Tag Team partners.

FAQS

Q. When did Chris Jericho start wrestling?

A. Chris Jericho started working in 1990

Q. How tall is Chris Jericho in feet?

A. Chris Jericho is 6’ tall in feet

Q. Who is Chris Jericho manager?

A. Chris Jericho does not have a manager right now

Q. What is current Chris Jericho song?

A. Chris Jericho uses the song ‘Judas’ in AEW

Q. Who is Chris Jericho mother?

A. Chris Jericho’s mother is Loretta Vivian Irvine

Q. Who is Chris Jericho father?

A. Chris Jericho’s father is famous Ice Hockey player Ted Irvine

Q. Who is currently Chris Jericho girlfriend?

A. Chris Jericho is currently married to Jessica Lockhart

Q. Who is Chris Jericho brother?

A. Chris Jericho does not have any brother

Q. Who is Chris Jericho sister?

A. Vanessa Gerads is the sister of Chris Jericho

Q. How much is Chris Jericho worth?

A. Chris Jericho’s net worth is something around $18m

Q. How many times Chris Jericho won the World title in WWE?

A. Chris Jericho had been a six times World Champion in WWE

Q. In which event Chris Jericho defeated both The Rock and Steve Austin?

A. Jericho defeated both The Rock and Steve Austin at Vengeance 2001