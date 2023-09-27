Bio

Chyna was an American professional wrestler who also achieved success in multiple other fields including Adult film industry. She mostly earned her fame from WWE and she is considered one of the most influential names in the world of women’s professional wrestling. Unfortunately she passed away in 2016.

Chyna Height, Weight, Age & More:

Laurer’s physique was one of the biggest reasons behind the wrestling world treating him equal to men. Her billed height in WWE was 6’ and she was 200 lbs. She was born on December 27, 1969 and she died on April 17, 2016 at the age of 46 only. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as a part of DX.

Chyna: Age, Height, Weight, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Chyna Early Life

Laurer was born on December 27, 1969 and Rochester, New York is the place where Chyna born. Her parents got separated when she was only four year old. Laurer learned to play violin and cello when she was a child. Laurer graduated in 1992 with a major in Spanish literature and she joined the wrestling world in 1995.

Who is Chyna

Chyna was an American professional wrestler and a wrestling legend who was one of the biggest attractions of WWE during the Attitude Era, which is considered the most successful time period of WWE. She is the only woman in WWE history to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship. She has also set other records.

Chyna WWE Debut

Chyna made her WWE debut in 1997 In Your House 13 event while Triple H was in the rain with his then rival Goldust. Marlena; Goldust’s wife who was in the ringside got choked by an unknown woman. This woman was revealed to be Laurer. Since then she started appearing as the Bodyguard of Triple H.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Wrestling Career

Laurer started her professional wrestling career in 1995 at the age of around 26. Upon joining the world of wrestling, she worked on some independent circuit promotions under the ring name of Joanie Lee. She got some more for the earliest matches booked by professional wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Fabulous Moolah.

WWE Debut, D Generation X

In 1996 she met two of the rising stars of WWE during the time; Triple H and Shawn Michaels. They watched some of her videos and they wanted to bring her to WWE as a bodyguard. Even though Vince McMahon did not want to sign her in WWE at first since he was not sure if the fans would buy a woman beating up men.

She made her WWE debut at In Your House 13 while Triple H was standing inside the ring with Goldust. A storyline between the two was emerging at that time. Goldust’s wife Marlena was on the ringside during this segment and the debuting Laurer attacked her and beat her down. It was a pretty strong debut.

Laurer started to appear as the bodyguard of Triple H at first and then of D Generation X. She was the first woman in WWE history who got treated equally to men. She also started to wrestle men which was extremely uncommon in those days. As long as she wrestled men she has always been treated equally.

Making History at Royal Rumble 1999

At Royal Rumble 1999, she made history when she became the first woman in WWE history to participate in the Royal Rumble match. She entered as the entry number 30 and she also eliminated Mark Henry from this match. Henry played the character of sexual chocolate during the time.

Intercontinental Champion

She also made history when she became the first and only woman to participate in the King of the Ring tournament. In October 1999, he created the biggest history of her professional wrestling career. She won the WWE Intercontinental Championship by defeating Jeff Jarrett at the No Mercy event. She became the first and only female wrestler to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Chyna Finn Balor Nick Names The 9th Wonder of the World Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Chyna Height 5’10” Chyna Weight 200 lbs. Relationship Status Married Chyna Net Worth $500,000 (at the time of her death) Chyna Eye Color Blue Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 1995 Chyna Mentor * Signature Moves Handspring back elbow, DDT Finishing Move(s) Pedigree, Powerbomb, Gorilla press slam Theme Song / Chyna Song / Chyna Music Who I Am Catchphrases *

Chyna Net Worth & Salary

While ‘The 9the Wonder of the World’ is not alive anymore, her net worth was something around $500,000 at the time of her death according to reports from Celebrity Net Worth.

Chyna Family

Laurer was born on December 27, 1969 in Rochester, New York. She had two older siblings, a brother named Sonny and a sister named Kathy. Her parents got separated when she was only four year old. She had a little difficult childhood as She had three stepfathers and one stepmother.

Championships and Accomplishments

Lauler had been one of the highest achieving female stars in WWE history. She is the only woman in WWE history to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship, and that is also twice. Apart from the Intercontinental Championship, she has also won the WWE Women’s Championship in WWE.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) Houston Royal Rumble (1999), WWF Intercontinental Championship (2 times), WWF Women’s Championship (1 time), WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2019) – as member of D-Generation X, Ranked No. 4 of the top 50 Greatest WWE Female Superstars of all time (2021) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) IWF Women’s Championship (1 time) Ladies International Wrestling Association – Rookie of the Year (1998) Professional Girl Wrestling Association – Rookie of the Year (1996) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 106 of the top 500 wrestlers of the year 2000 in the PWI 500 Records Only woman to win WWE Intercontinental Championship, first woman to enter Royal Rumble match

Personal life & Lifestyle

Laurer had multiple relationships with WWE legends like Triple H and Sean Waltman who is better known as X Pac. When she made her WWE debut in 1997, she was already in a relationship with ‘The Game’ Triple H. The duo dated each other till 2000 and she dated Sean Waltman in 2003.

Chyna Cars – Unfortunately, she passed away in 2016

Personal Information Table

Chyna Real Name / Full Name Joan Marie Laurer Birth Date December 27, 1969 Chyna Age 46 (Died on April 17, 2016) Relationship Status * Chyna Zodiac Sign Capricorn Chyna Birthplace Rochester, New York Chyna Nationality American Chyna Hometown Rochester, New York School/College/University University of Tampa, Pittsford Sutherland High School, Penfield High School Educational Qualification Graduate Religion Christianity (converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Ethnicity White Current Residence N/A Chyna Hobbies No Information Available Chyna Tattoo Three Tattoos

Chyna Movies and TV Shows

Lauler has appeared in loads of movies and television series. She worked in feature films like On the Line and Alien Fury: Countdown to Invasion. She also worked in many television series but mostly as herself. The former two times WWE Intercontinental Champion worked in adult films too.

Chyna Boyfriend / Husband

Laurer was in a relationship with WWE and professional wrestling legend Triple H. The duo started dating each other in 1996 and they dated for four years. The couple worked on screen as a couple. Later, Laurer dated another wrestling legend X Pac. Laurer and Waltman dated each other for a couple of years.

Creating Multiple Histories, IC Champion, Women’s Champion

Feud with Chris Jericho

In January 2000, she became a co winner of the Intercontinental championship along with Chris Jericho. This Championship reign is not recognized as an official reign of either of them. She had a pretty intense feud with Chris Jericho over the Intercontinental Championship and it is remembered as one of the best feuds of her career.

At SummerSlam 2000, she won the WWE Intercontinental Championship once again. This time she took it away from Val Venis. And this was her final WWE Intercontinental Championship win. She dropped the Championship to Eddie Guerrero only after a week of winning it. She is still the only female WWE Intercontinental Champion in history.

Feud with Ivory, Women’s Champion

Slowly she was moving to women’s wrestling and she was stopping to wrestle men. In 2001 she had an intense feud with Ivory. At Royal Rumble event, she challenged Ivory for the WWE Women’s Championship. Ivory not only defeated her but injured her neck as well. This injury sidelined her from action for a couple of months.

At WrestleMania X-Seven, she challenged for the Women’s Championship once again, and this time she not only defeated Ivory but completely dominated her. She won the Women’s Championship in this match and she had been a pretty dominant Women’s Champion. She faced multiple challenges from different wrestlers after becoming the Women’s champion but nobody could take it away from her.

Leaving WWE, TNA Wrestling, Death

In November she left WWE and vacated the Championship. She never returned to the promotion ever again. After leaving WWE she did not work on various wrestling promotions but she went to Japan. In 2011 she shocked the world when she joined TNA Wrestling. But hurt TNA run was not as successful as everybody expected it would be. Unfortunately, she passed away in 2016.

Iconic Quotes From Chyna

“I wear the pants around here!”

“I’ve had a broken tailbone… a broken nose… a broken implant…”

“It’s a truly remarkable experience to be where I am now. Because I am Chyna.”

“You have to work hard to be a success and there is no way around it. Surround yourself by good people. They will make or break you and that’s for real. Even if you have to make some very difficult choices.”

“Now I’m fulfilling my dreams, because I’ve taken chances, I’ve moved forward without hesitation.”

H/T – IMDB

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Chyna

Laurer earned most of her fame in WWE and she did not have a very long career in the world of professional wrestling. But in a short time period, she earned a lot of success. She had a number of big feuds with some of the top stars of the promotion. One of the best feuds he had was against Chris Jericho. The feud was really important since it was for the Intercontinental Championship.

Among other feuds, she had a short feud with Triple H too which really helped her to build her character properly. Her feud with Ivory was really important since she won her only Women’s championship by defeating her. This feud was pretty entertaining too and it was pretty important for her career as well.

Chyna Injury

Lauler suffered multiple injuries throughout her professional wrestling career and injuries are the biggest reason behind her career had to be cut short. One of the most important injuries of her career was the neck injury that he picked up at Royal Rumble 2001. She returned at WrestleMania X-Seven to take his revenge on Ivory and capture the WWE Women’s Championship.

Other Details

Laurer is one of the fewest wrestlers who tried her luck in the Adult Film Industry too. As we have already mentioned she was in a relationship with WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman. A sex tape of the two went viral on the internet and it is believed that it destroyed Laurer’s wrestling career.

Chyna Salary Chyna passed away in 2016 Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity *

Social Media Accounts

Laurer is not alive anymore so she does not have any verified account in either Twitter or Instagram.

Chyna Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % NJPW 8 (61.54%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (38.46%) TNA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWF 49 (53.85%) 9 (9.89%) 33 (36.26%) TOTAL 58 (55.24%) 9 (8.57%) 38 (36.19%)

Chyna Manager

Lauler herself had been the manager and Bodyguard of Triple H and D Generation X. She started her career as the manager and Bodyguard of Triple H and after she became a regular wrestler, she did not get any regular manager. However, she had been managed by former WWE Women’s champion The Kat Stacey Carter after she was out of DX.

FAQS

Q. When did Chyna start wrestling?

A. Laurer started working in 1995

Q. How tall is Chyna in feet?

A. Laurer was 5’10” tall in feet

Q. Who was Chyna manager?

A. Laurer had been managed by various names, Triple H and other DX members managed her during her matches. After she stopped working with DX, The Kat Stacie Carter managed her.

Q. What was current Chyna song?

A. Laurer used the song ‘Who I Am’

Q. Who is Chyna mother?

A. Laurer’s mother was Janet Laurer

Q. Who was Chyna father?

A. Laurer’s father was Joseph Laurer

Q. Who was currently Chyna boyfriend?

A. Laurer had affairs with WWE legends like Triple H and X Pac Sean Waltman

Q. Who is Chyna brother?

A. Laurer had an older brother named Sonny

Q. Who was Chyna sister?

A. Laurer had an older sister named Kathy

Q. How much is Chyna worth?

A. Laurer is not alive anymore, however, her net worth was $500,000 at the time of her death

Q. How many times Chyna won the WWE Intercontinental title?

A. Laurer had been a two times WWE Intercontinental Champion

Q. Did Chyna get inducted into WWE Hall of Fame?

A. Laurer did not get inducted into WWE Hall of Fame alone but as a member of D Generation X in 2019.