Bio:

Cody Rhodes is an American professional wrestler who is currently working as an active wrestler in WWE. He is working as a wrestler since the age of 21 only and from the very first day of his wrestling career, he kept proving that he is extremely talented. He has worked in multiple promotions including WWE and AEW.

Right now Rhodes is working in WWE and he is one of the top stars of the promotions. He has already presented some amazing matches since his latest return to the promotion last year at WrestleMania 38. He has not won any WWE World title yet but he is definitely a big favorite to win future World Championships in WWE.

He is heavily rumored to challenge Roman Reigns again for the Universal title at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Cody Rhodes Height, Weight, Age, & More

Cody Rhodes birthday is June 30, and he was born in the year of 1985. Marietta, Georgia is the place where Cody Rhodes born. Cody Rhodes is billed at 188 cm in WWE and he weight 220 lbs. Cody Rhodes dad was former professional wrestler Dusty Rhodes who was one of the top stars of his time. His brother was also a famous WWE star who was known as Goldust

Cody Rhodes Early Life

Rhodes was born in a wrestling family and he had been a lifelong wrestling fan. Cody Rhodes father Dusty Rhodes is a legendary professional wrestler who is has worked in top promotions of his time. He is also a WWE Hall of Famer. Dustin Rhodes who was famously known as Goldust in WWE is Cody Rhodes real life brother. He is training for pro wrestling since the age of 12 and he made his wrestling debut at the age of 21. Currently, he is 38 and he is doing an excellent job.

Who is Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is an American professional wrestler who is active in the world of pro wrestling since the age of 21. Currently, he is one of the top stars of WWE and he has also featured on the main event of WrestleMania 39 along with Roman Reigns. Surely, he has a great future lying ahead of himself. We can expect him to win WWE World title soon

Cody Rhodes Debut in WWE

Rhodes made his pro wrestling debut in 2006 in OVW which was the development territory of WWE during the time. In 2007, he appeared in the main roster for the time. His first appearance took place in a backstage segment along with his father where they were confronted by Randy Orton. His debut match was against Orton in a losing effort. Needless to say, Orton completely destroyed him in this match

Cody Rhodes Professional Wrestling Career

Cody Rhodes Early Life – Developmental Territory

As mentioned above, Rhodes started his professional wrestling career at the age of 21 and he got a big contract early in his life as he got to sign a developmental contract with WWE. Rhodes received training from the likes of Al Snow, Danny Davis, Randy Orton and Ricky Morton. He teamed up with Shawn Spears in OVW and won the OVW Southern Tag Team Championship two times. Shawn Spears later became famous under the ring name of Tye Dillinger. We did not get to see them working as a tag team after their main roster promotion

Main Roster Debut

Rhodes first appeared on the main roster in a backstage segment in 2007 where WWE legend Randy Orton was trying to mess with his father Dusty Rhodes. Orton was playing his Legend Killer persona where he used to mess with wrestling legends. Cody Rhodes stood in defense of his father and confronted Randy Orton.

This confrontation ultimately resulted in a match between the two in an episode of Monday Night RAW and it also was the main roster debut match of Rhodes. Rhodes has to face defeat at the hands of Orton in his first main roster match but he was pretty impressive in his main roster debut match and every was expecting this young wrestler to become a top star in the future. He actually became a top star, but it was never so easy for him.

Early Success – The Legacy

Soon, Rhodes teamed up with Hardcore Holly and grabbed the Tag Team gold. Rhodes and Holly received great success as a tag team. They worked as a team for nearly a year and then he teamed up with Ted DiBiase Jr. who was the son of WWE Hall of Famer ‘The Million Dollar Man’ Ted DiBiase. Together they became an extremely successful team.

In 2008, Rhodes and DiBiase formed a faction by teaming up with Randy Orton and together they were famously known as The Legacy. This faction became extremely famous among the fans and it had been one of the most dominant factions of the early PG era. Randy Orton was the leader of this faction and they won multiple championships while being in it. The impact of The Legacy is not much remembered anymore but it was a top faction during its time

Dashing Cody Rhodes – Stardust

The Legacy disbanded in 2010 and Rhodes started working as a solo star. He worked in WWE for more six more years and he went through a lot of character changes throughout this time. Dashing Cody Rhodes was one of them through which he had a decent mid card run. He also teamed up with Damien Sandow during the time and won the Tag Team championship once. He also teamed up with his brother Goldust once to win the Tag Team titles.

While his WWE career was edging near to the end, he was given a completely new character named Stardust which was extremely similar to his brother Goldust’s character. This character was widely criticized as it was somehow killing of his potential. He was turning out to be a jobber while playing this character. In 2016, he left WWE and nobody ever expected that he would ever come back to WWE. His exit for WWE in 2016 was never so smooth

Cody Rhodes Professional Information Table

Ring Name Cody Rhodes Nick Names The American Nightmare Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Cody Rhodes Height 6’2” Cody Rhodes Weight 220 lbs Relationship Status Married Net Worth $8 Million Cody Rhodes Eye Color Blue Cody Rhodes Hair Color Blonde Cody Rhodes Debut 2006 Mentor John Cena Cody Rhodes Signature Moves Alabama slam, Cody Cutter, Disaster Kick Finishing Move(s) Cross Rhodes (Current), Diamond Dust (as Stardust) Theme Song / Cody Rhodes Song / Cody Rhodes Music Kingdom (current), Smoke & Mirrors (previous), Out to Kill (previous), Written In The Stars (Stardust) Catchphrases So….. what do you want to talk about?

Cody Rhodes Net Worth & Cody Rhodes Salary

Reports from various media sources suggest that his current net worth is somewhere around $8m right now. Reports also suggest that he currently earns $500,000 as his annual salary, which is actually quite low comparing to the other top stars of WWE. But reports from Give Me Sports suggest that he earns something around $3 to $6 Million.

Cody Rhodes Family & Early Life

Rhodes belongs from a wrestling family. His father is a WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes who was a legendary professional wrestler. His step brother Dustin Rhodes was also a top wrestling star who has worked in multiple top promotions and he is still active in AEW. He was also quite famous under the ring name of Goldust in WWE. Rhodes lives with his wife and daughter in Cheval, Florida.

Cody Rhodes House

Cody Rhodes married former WWE star Brandi Rhodes in September 2013 and together they live in Cheval, Florida in a multi million dollar house. The couple also has a daughter together. Brandi Rhodes worked as a wrestler but she is retired now. AEW star Scorpio Sky is her cousin.

Cody Rhodes Mentor

Rhodes himself mentioned John Cena as his mentor recently when he spoke to Fightful. He said; “You mention John. John’s the ultimate role model as far as how he conducted himself, whether it was with the media, with the fans, the good fans, the more unruly fans, everything.

“He is the ultimate role model. Before he became a bus guy, I got to drive him around a little bit, and he was just talking. I was, in my mind, just writing everything down that he was saying. He was really invaluable as a person to be around. I’m so blown away by how he’s doing and what he’s doing. I think if you try to copy what he did… everyone’s gotta do it their own way. I think my style, I ever was to be somebody that was a locker room leader, would just be to lead by example.”

Championships and Accomplishments

Rhodes won multiple big championships from all top promotions like WWE, AEW and also from the independent circuit promotions. Even though, he did not get to win any World Championship from any top promotions yet. But we can expect him to win World Championships in WWE soon. After his return, he has not won any championship yet. He did win the men’s Royal Rumble match of 2023, however.

Cody Rhodes Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Intercontinental Championship (2 times), WWE Tag Team Championship (3 times), World Tag Team Championship (3 times), Men’s Royal Rumble (2023), Slammy Award (2 times) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) AEW TNT Championship (3 times, inaugural), AEW Dynamite Award, A1 Tag Team Championship, (1 time) BPW Championship, (1 time) CBS Sports – Promo of the Year (2019), Smack Talker of the Year (2019), ESPY Awards – Best WWE Moment (2022), GFW NEX*GEN Championship (1 time), NWA World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship (1 time), New York Post – Match of the Year (2022), Northeast Wrestling NEW Heavyweight Championship (1 time), OVW Heavyweight Championship (1 time), OVW Television Championship (1 time), OVW Southern Tag Team Championship (2 times), Fourth OVW Triple Crown Champion, Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Match of the Year (2022), Match of the Year (2019), Most Improved Wrestler of the Year (2008), Ranked No. 6 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2022, ROH World Championship (1 time), ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship (1 time), ROH Year-End Award (2 times), Sports Illustrated – Men’s Wrestler of the Year (2018), Ranked No. 8 of the top 10 wrestlers in 2021, WCPW Internet Championship (1 time), Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Worst Gimmick (2015) Records Became the fifth ever wrestler to win men’s Royal Rumble by entering no. 30

Personal life & Lifestyle

As mentioned above, Rhodes lives in Cheval, Florida with his wife Brandi Rhodes who is a retired professional wrestler and they also have a daughter. Rhodes also loves playing video games and he had been a huge fan of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda series. Cody Rhodes favorite video game – The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past which is a Super Nintendo game. He also loves reading comic books.

Cody Rhodes cars – Rhodes is also a huge car lover. He currently owns Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes G Class, and Porsche Panamera.

Cody Rhodes Professional Information Table

Cody Rhodes Real Name / Full Name Cody Garrett Runnels Rhodes Birth Date June 30, 1985 Cody Rhodes Age 38 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Cancer Birthplace Marietta, Georgia Nationality American Hometown Marietta, Georgia School(s)/ College/University Lassiter High School Religion Christian Cody Rhodes Ethnicity Multiracial Current Residence Cheval, Florida Hobbies Playing Video Games, reading Comic Books Cody Rhodes Tattoo American Nightmare Logo tattoo on his neck

Cody Rhodes Wife

Cody Rhodes married to Brandi Rhodes in September, 2013 and they are living happily together for ten long years. Brandi Rhodes was also a wrestler but she is retired now. She also worked as a ring announcer as well as a model. She was also the former Chief Brand Officer of AEW. There are rumors that he might join WWE soon to accompany her husband.

Cody Rhodes AEW

Rhodes spent six years outside of WWE and achieved massive success. In January 1, 2019, The All Elite Wrestling was formed and Rhodes was the executive vice president of the promotion. He also worked for more than four years in AEW where he won multiple championship such as AEW TNT Championship for three times in total. Nobody expected that he would ever leave AEW for WWE.

Return to WWE and Following Success

Return at WrestleMania 38 and feud with Seth Rollins

Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 as the surprise opponent of Seth Rollins. The duo presented an excellent at the Grandest Stage of them all and it made things pretty clear that this time WWE would push him as a potential top star of the promotion, Rhodes picked up the victory in this match.

Rhodes and Rollins continued their amazing feud after WrestleMania 38 as the duo had two more matches in the following PLEs; WrestleMania Backlash and Hell in a Cell. Much like their WrestleMania 38 clash, Rhodes won the rest of the matches as well. Their match from Hell in a Cell which took place inside Hell in a Cell was considered the best WWE match of 2022 by many critics.

Injury at Hell in a Cell

In spite of producing the best match of the year 2022 at Hell in a Cell, Rhodes wrestled with a massive injury in this match. He picked up the injury just before the match. This injury sidelined him from action for eight long months and this long space made things really difficult for WWE to build him properly.

Return and Royal Rumble win

Rhodes made his return to WWE at the no. 30 of the men’s Royal Rumble match and he won the 30 man Royal Rumble match. He became the fifth WWE star to win the men’s Royal Rumble match by entering no. 30. By winning this match, he earned the opportunity to face Roman Reigns at the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Defeat at WrestleMania 39

At the main event of WrestleMania 39, Rhodes challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He was a big favorite to dethrone Roman Reigns after three long years but ultimately, he lost to Roman Reigns, having the wrestling world totally spellbound.

Feud with Brock Lesnar

On the episode of RAW after WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes was scheduled to team up with Brock Lesnar against the team of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa but Lesnar betrayed him and beat him down. This started a feud between the duo which continued for four long months and this legendary duo had three excellent matches together.

At WrestleMania Backlash, the duo faced each other for the first time where Rhodes shocked the world when he defeated Lesnar. The next event was Night of Champions where Brock Lesnar picked up the win. Their final clash was staged at Summerslam where Rhodes finished the feud by winning this match. After the match, Lesnar paid homage to Rhodes. Right now, Rhodes is having a feud with the Judgment Day.

Iconic Quotes from Cody Rhodes

“I believe in hard work, but I believe in vindication as well. You have a few nightmares, I imagine, before you reach your dream.”

“There is an honor to what we do, and there are no shortcuts.”

“Every time someone told me I couldn’t, I did. I’m still the same guy who’s responsible for one of the better Intercontinental runs of all time and changing that title.”

“All you need to do is look down at my boots. My pro wrestling boots that I’ve worn for the past year have the Triforce symbol from ‘Legend of Zelda’ on them.”

“If you’re in front of a Ring of Honor crowd and you suck, they’ll let you know.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Cody Rhodes

Rhodes had several major feuds rivalries in his career but the one could be counted as the best feud of his career so far is definitely with the one with Brock Lesnar which also was his latest complete feud. This feud not only established him as a top WWE star but helped him to prove his worth to the wrestling world.

Rhodes’ feud with Seth Rollins upon his return to WWE last year was also a top feud and definitely one of the best of his career so far. This feud helped him to establish himself as a top main event star of WWE and definitely a top star of the world of pro wrestling. Rollins could also be counted as one of his top rivals.

Last but not the least, he might have only one match with Roman Reigns so far in his latest feud against the Tribal Chief, but this one would go down in the history books as one of the best feuds of his career. Surely, this feud is far from over and it is heavily rumored that this duo would face other again at WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes Injury

Rhodes faced several injuries throughout his wrestling career but the most notable one has to be his latest big injury that he picked up before Hell in a Cell last year. It was a torn right pectoral tendon which sidelined him from action for eight long months. Because of this injury, WWE had to meet serious difficulty in building him for his WrestleMania 39. But ultimately, they did a good job.

Other Details

Rhodes loves video games in his free times. Super NES classic The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the past is his all time favorite video game. He is also a comic book lover and the X-Men is his favorite comic book series.

Rhodes’ favorite comic book characters are Omega Red and Cyclops. He also owns a game cabinet of the X-Men arcade game from 1992. Cody Rhodes boots – In 2013, he wore the famous Triforce boots which was a direct reference to The Legend of Zelda series.

Cody Rhodes Salary $0.5m Brand Endorsements Fanatics, WWE Shop, Migsmedia, Mattel Creation and others Sponsors * Charity Red Cover

Social Media Accounts

Cody Rhodes has a verified account on Twitter and he shares posts regularly on the account. It has a total following of 1.2m. Rhodes also has an official account in Instagram which has a total of 1.4m followers. Here are the links to the account; Cody Rhodes Twitter. Cody Rhodes Instagram.

Cody Rhodes Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AAA 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) AAW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) AEW 53 (72.60%) 3 (4.11%) 17 (23.29%) Alpha-1 3 (60.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (40.00%) APW 4 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Bar Wrestling 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Blitzkrieg! Pro 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) DEFY 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) DREAMWAVE 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) EVOLVE 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) FCW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) Glory Pro 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) HOG 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) House Of Hardcore 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Impact Wrestling 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Limitless 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) N/A 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NEW 17 (94.44%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (5.56%) NJPW 20 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 10 (33.33%) NWA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NXT 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) OTT 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) OVW 60 (61.22%) 6 (6.12%) 32 (32.65%) PWG 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) RevPro 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) ROH 45 (72.58%) 2 (3.23%) 15 (24.19%) ROH/NJPW 14 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 7 (33.33%) Smash (Canada) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) The Crash 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) TNA 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) WCPW 7 (58.33%) 1 (8.33%) 4 (33.33%) WrestleCade 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WrestleCircus 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WrestlePro 4 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 475 (41.92%) 19 (1.68%) 639 (56.40%) WXw 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) TOTAL 726 (48.37%) 31 (2.07%) 744 (49.57%)

FAQS

Q. When did Cody Rhodes start wrestling?

A. Rhodes started working in 2006

Q. How tall is Cody Rhodes in feet?

A. Cody Rhodes is 6’1” tall in feet

Q. Who is Cody Rhodes manager?

A. Cody Rhodes does not have any manager right now

Q. What is current Cody Rhodes song?

A. Cody Rhodes uses the song ‘Kingdom’

Q. Who is Cody Rhodes mother?

A. Michelle Rubio is the mother of Cody Rhodes

Q. Who is Cody Rhodes father?

A. WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes is the father of Cody Rhodes

Q. Who is currently Cody Rhodes girlfriend?

A. Cody Rhodes is currently married to retired professional wrestler Brandi Rhodes

Q. When did Cody Rhodes return to WWE?

A. Rhodes made his return to WWE in 2022 at WrestleMania 38

Q. Who is Cody Rhodes brother?

A. Dustin Rhodes aka Goldust is the brother of Cody Rhodes

Q. When is Cody Rhodes Birthday?

A. June 30

Q. How much is Cody Rhodes worth?

A. Rhodes’ net worth is something around $8m

Q. How many Cody Rhodes faced Brock Lesnar?

A. Rhodes faced Brock Lesnar three times, among them he won two matches and lost one.