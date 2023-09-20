Bio

Damian Priest is an American professional wrestler who currently works in WWE as one of the regular stars of the promotion. He is a member of the roster of WWE Monday Night RAW. Right now he is holding the Money in the Bank contract and he is also one half of the on disputed WWE Tag Team champions.

Damian Priest Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Damian Priest is 6’5″ in WWE and he currently 249 lbs. Priest is currently one of the top stars of WWE and definitely a big project who got to win the Money in the Bank ladder match last July. Since then he has been holding the Briefcase and yet to cash in. He was born on September 26, 1982 and he is currently 40 year old.

Damian Priest: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Damian Priest Early Life

Priest had a very difficult past before joining the world of professional wrestling. He was raised in the municipality of Dorado, Puerto Rico. He had to suffer homelessness during his early days. He got his interest in professional wrestling after he saw the World Wrestling Council on television. He also learned Japanese Gōjū-ryū karate from his martial artist father.

Who is Damian Priest

Damian Priest is a WWE star who is currently active on Monday Night RAW brand. He is a professional wrestler who is active in the wrestling world since nearly two decades. Currently he is one of the members of the evil faction of WWE named the Judgement Day and he is also a former WWE United States champion.

Damian Priest WWE Debut

Priest’s first WWE appearance took 4 years before his official WWE debut when he appeared as one of the security guards of Stephanie McMahon during her confrontation with Bella Twins back in 2014. He signed a professional contract with WWE in 2018 and made his next debut in December in a losing effort to Matt Riddle.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Priest joined the world of professional wrestling back in 2005 and he worked on the independent circuit for more than a decade. He won some championships on the independent circuit as well. He also worked on Ring Of Honor where he was pretty successful as well. He worked on Ring of Honor for 3 years.

Struggle

Priest had a very difficult childhood and he had to suffer homelessness along with her mother during his early days. Life was not very easy for the former WWE United States champion. In 2021, he spoke with Superluchas.com where he revealed the story of his struggle. Here are some highlights of what he said;

“I lived on the street for a few months because I had no money at all. I lived on the street, I slept on the street, and I was homeless and looking for how to eat. Even having work, I suffered. I tried to pay rent, sometimes I did not know what I was going to eat the next day. I kind of gave up wrestling and started working in nightclubs and earned money.”

Signing With WWE, NXT

In 2018 he got the biggest call of his career when he got to sign a professional contract with WWE. Upon signing the contract he started working on the NXT. A number of months after joining the promotion he got his ring name of Damian Priest. As soon as he got his new ring name he started to receive strong booking as one of his early victory was over Keith Lee.

He continued to receive strong booking in the NXT as he became one of the contenders for the WWE NXT North American Championship. WWE organized a ladder match to determine the vacant North American Championship at NXT Takeover XXX. Priest went on to win the match and also won the title. He had a decent 2 month reign of the title and dropped it to Johnny Gargano at NXT: Halloween Havoc 2020.

Main Roster Debut

He made his first main roster appearance in 2021 as a surprise opponent in the Royal Rumble match of the same year. He received a very strong booking in the Royal Rumble match as he got to eliminate one of the biggest legends of WWE; Kane. It was really a big boost before making his main roster debut soon after the Royal Rumble event.

He made his debut instantly after the Royal Rumble event and started working on Monday Night RAW. He started working as a babyface and teamed up with Bad Bunny in order to have a few with former WWE Tag Team Champions The Miz and John Morrison. They even had a mega match at WrestleMania 37 as well.

Professional information Table

Ring Name Damian Priest Damian Priest Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Damian Priest Height 6’5” Damian Priest Weight 249 lbs. Relationship Status In a relationship Damian Priest Net Worth $2 Million Damian Priest Eye Color Light brown Damian Priest Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2005 Damian Priest Mentor Edge Signature Moves 1916, Sling Blade Finishing Move(s) South of Heaven, The Reckoning Theme Song / Damian Priest Song / Damian Priest Music Punishment Catchphrases *

Damian Priest Net Worth & Salary

Priest is definitely one of the biggest stars of the promotion right now but definitely not one of the highest paid WWE stars yet, neither he is one of the richest WWE stars. According to reports from Sportskeeda, the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion’s current net worth is something around $2 million. The site also reports that he earns $300,000 per ear from the promotion.

Damian Priest Family

Priest faced difficulties before joining the wrestling world as he himself admitted that he was a homeless. He himself admitted, “I lived on the street for a few months because I had no money at all. I lived on the street, I slept on the street, and I was homeless and looking for how to eat. Even having work, I suffered.”

Championships and Accomplishments

Priest has won multiple prestigious champion shapes from all over the world of professional wrestling. She has won many championships on the independent circuit as well as he was pretty successful in Ring Of Honor as well. He has also won multiple prestigious accomplishments in WWE in a short amount of time.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE United States Championship (1 time), WWE Raw Tag Team Championship (1 time, current) – with Finn Bálor, WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (1 time, current) – with Finn Bálor, NXT North American Championship (1 time), Men’s Money in the Bank (2023) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) KPW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Matthew Riddle, MFPW Heavyweight Championship (3 times), MFPW Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Brolly (1) and Q. T. Marshall (1), MFPW Invitational (2016), Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 85 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2021, ROH World Television Championship (1 time), Survival of the Fittest (2017), Worst Match of the Year (2021) vs. The Miz at WrestleMania Backlash Records Won men’s Money in the Bank 2023

Personal life & Lifestyle

Damian Priest was born in New York City and her parents were Newyorican, even though raised in the municipality of Dorado, Puerto Rico. He had a very difficult past and before joining the world of wrestling, the former WWE United States Champion had to suffer homelessness.

Damian Priest cars – There are not enough information available about his cars. The only information we could get is he has three cars; Dodge Charger, Lamborghini Huracan, and Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG Coupe. We are not sure if he has anything more than this.

Personal Information Table

Damian Priest Real Name / Full Name Luis Martínez Birth Date September 26, 1982 Damian Priest Age 40 Relationship Status Married Damian Priest Zodiac Sign Libra Damian Priest Birthplace New York City Damian Priest Nationality American Damian Priest Hometown New York City School/College/University No information available yet Educational Qualification No information available yet Damian Priest Religion Christianity Damian Priest Ethnicity Puerto Rican Current Residence New York Damian Priest Hobbies Reading, Photography, Listening to Rock and Heavy Metal, Traveling, Internet surfing Damian Priest Tattoo Multiple tattoos

Movies and TV Shows

Priest did not get to work in any movies or television series yet. However, he attempted to get a major role in the 2022 Blockbuster movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. According to reports from Fightful Select, he auditioned for the role of the main villain in the movie. We hope he becomes in the acting world soon.

Damian Priest Wife

The 40 year old professional wrestler is currently not married to anyone. However, according to tiktok.com, the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion is in a relationship with Mandi Elaine who is a Tiktok and Instagram model. There is not enough information available about her.

United States Champion – Judgment Day

United States Title win

Priest continued his feud with The Miz after WrestleMania 37 and ultimately he received a strong victory over the two times WWE Champion. He kept on receiving strong mid card booking as he defeated Sheamus at SummerSlam 2021 to win the WWE United States Championship.

Heel turn

He had an excellent rain of over six months before he finally dropped the Championship to Finn Balor just before WrestleMania 38 and this was the first time he turned heel on the main roster. Everyone was expecting him to continue feuding for the WWE United States Championship and this time as a heel.

Alliance with Edge

But things took a completely different direction when he allied with Edge at WrestleMania 38 and formed the Judgement Day. The group kept on expanding as Rhea Ripley joined the faction too just after a month. The faction was looking really strong and Priest remained one of the most valuable members of it.

The Judgment Day

But after a number of months, the stable decided to betray their original leader Edge and establish Finn Balor as their new leader. Dominik Mysterio also joined the stable in form of a new member and the stable went on being one of the biggest threats of Monday Night RAW. Priest remained one of the most valuable members of it.

The Judgment Day kept on growing and it became the biggest deal of Monday Night RAW. Priest also remained one of the most valuable and the oldest member of it. He kept on receiving success both as a singles competitor and as a team. WWE not only has big plans for the stable but for Priest as a singles athlete as well.

Money in the Bank – Tag Team Champion

This year he went on to win the Money in the Bank ladder match which clearly means that he has a huge chance of winning a world championship in the near future. Recently he won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship along with his Judgement Day teammate Finn Balor. They defeated the team of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to win the titles.

Currently, Priest is doing an excellent job both as a team wrestler and a singles wrestler. There are big possibilities that he would go on to feud with Finn Balor soon. There are big rumours that he would face the formal WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 40 in a one on one match. Moreover, we can expect Priest to win the World Heavyweight Championship soon.

Iconic Quotes From Damian Priest

“I lived on the street for a few months because I had no money at all. I lived on the street, I slept on the street, and I was homeless and looking for how to eat. Even having work, I suffered. I tried to pay rent, sometimes I did not know what I was going to eat the next day. I kind of gave up wrestling and started working in nightclubs and earned money.”

“”I’m a proud friend (Rhea Ripley), you know what I mean? That’s my homie. Seeing her finally let loose — obviously she accumulated so many championships, accolades already — and she was just in handcuffs. Now she’s letting loose, so she’s not even to where she’s gonna be.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Damian Priest

Priest did not have a very long career in WWE yet but he has already been involved in some excellent feuds and rivalries in the promotion. One of the best rivals he had in WWE so far is none other than he is current Tag Team partner Finn Balor. The duo previously had a feud and surely they would have another feud soon.

As long as Priest is mostly working as a team wrestler, he did not have enough feuds in WWE yet but as a team, he had some excellent feuds with the likes of Edge and Rey Mysterio. On his early days in the main roster, he also had an excellent flute with the formal two times WWE World champion the Miz.

Damian Priest Injury

Much like every other WWE superstar, Damian Priest also suffered some injuries in his career but he did not suffer many gruesome injuries in his WWE career yet, thankfully. He did suffer some minor injuries but that did not make any kind of damage to his WWE career. We hope he remains immune from any kind of injuries in WWE in the future.

Other Details

Priest became a wrestling fan after he watched World Wrestling Council which is a Puerto Rico based wrestling federation. He admired Pedro Morales, Scott Hall, and the Undertaker. He has an excellent relationship with Keith Lee, Matt Riddle and her current Judgment Day teammate Rhea Ripley who is the Women’s World Champion.

Damian Priest Salary $3m Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Not known

Social Media Accounts

Damian Priest does not have any account in the Twitter, however, he has a verified account in Instagram with a total following of 516K people. The total following seems pretty low at this moment but we can definitely expect it to grow in the near future. To remain updated about him, click on this link; Damian Priest Instagram.

Damian Priest Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % N/A 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NEW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NXT 88 (68.75%) 0 (0.00%) 40 (31.25%) NXT UK 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) ROH 38 (55.07%) 3 (4.35%) 28 (40.58%) ROH/NJPW 3 (37.50%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (62.50%) WWE 110 (51.16%) 1 (0.47%) 104 (48.37%) TOTAL 241 (56.84%) 4 (0.94%) 179 (42.22%)

Damian Priest Manager

Upon joining WWE, he did not have any manager and he worked solo in the promotion. But after he joined the Judgement Day, he was managed by his teammates in almost all of his matches. He also manages his teammates when they have singles or Tag Team matches. Currently he is holding the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship along with Finn Balor.

FAQS

Q. When did Damian Priest start wrestling?

A. Damian Priest started working in 2005

Q. How tall is Damian Priest in feet?

A. Damian Priest is 6’5” tall in feet

Q. Who is Damian Priest manager?

A. Damian Priest does not have a manager, however, his Judgment Day teammate accompanies him and remains on the ringside during his matches

Q. What is current Damian Priest song?

A. Damian Priest uses the song ‘Punishment’

Q. Who is Damian Priest mother?

A. No information available yet

Q. Who is Damian Priest father?

A. No information available yet

Q. Who is currently Damian Priest girlfriend?

A. Damian Priest’s current girlfriend is Mandi Elaine according to Tiktok.

Q. Who is Damian Priest brother?

A. No information available yet

Q. How much is Damian Priest worth?

A. Damian Priest’s net worth is something around $2m

Q. What titles Damian Priest won in the NXT?

A. Damian Priest had been a former NXT North American Champion