RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will be taking on each other in the 62nd game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday (May 12).

This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between RCB and DC. You’ll get the RCB vs DC Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats and our RCB vs DC match prediction.

RCB vs DC: Match Preview:

Neither DC nor RCB could afford any more slipups in IPL 2024 and would be eyeing a crucial win when they face each other. A loss for any of the two teams will all but end their slim playoffs chances. RCB have an outside chance of making it to the last four and one loss will be enough for their elimination from IPL 2024.

The Bengaluru-based outfit has revived their playoffs chances by winning their last four games and would be looking to make the most of the momentum. In their last game, RCB thrashed Punjab Kings by 60 runs after piling up a huge total of 241 and will be eyeing their fifth straight win.

DC, on the other hand, have won three of their last four games and are in a better position that RCB. If they manage to win their remaining two league games, they will finish on 16 points and would be in a good position to qualify provided that few other results go their way as well. But for the time being, they need to win the remaining games and just cannot afford to drop any more points.

IPL 2024 points table:

With six wins and as many losses, DC are at the fifth spot in the points table while RCB are at the seventh spot with five wins and seven losses.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Kolkata Knight Riders (Q) 12 9 3 0 0 18 1.428 Rajasthan Royals 11 8 3 0 0 16 0.476 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 0 14 0.406 Chennai Super Kings 12 6 6 0 0 12 0.491 Delhi Capitals 12 6 6 0 0 12 -0.316 Lucknow Super Giants 12 6 6 0 0 12 -0.769 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 5 7 0 0 10 0.217 Gujarat Titans 12 5 7 0 0 10 -1.063 Mumbai Indians (E) 13 4 9 0 0 8 -0.271 Punjab Kings (E) 12 4 8 0 0 8 -0.423

RCB vs DC: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

RCB:

1st match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. 2nd match: Beat Punjab Kings by six wickets.

Beat Punjab Kings by six wickets. 3rd match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. 4th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs.

Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs. 5th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets. 6th match: Lost against Mumbai Indians by seven wickets.

Lost against Mumbai Indians by seven wickets. 7th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 25 runs.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 25 runs. 8th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by one run.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by one run. 9th match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs. 10th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by nine wickets.

Beat Gujarat Titans by nine wickets. 11th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by four wickets.

Beat Gujarat Titans by four wickets. 12th match: Beat Punjab Kings by 60 runs.

DC:

1st match: Lost against Punjab Kings by four wickets.

Lost against Punjab Kings by four wickets. 2nd match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs. 3rd match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 12 runs.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by 12 runs. 4th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 106 runs.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 106 runs. 5th match: Lost against Mumbai Indians by 29 runs.

Lost against Mumbai Indians by 29 runs. 6th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets. 7th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by six wickets.

Beat Gujarat Titans by six wickets. 8th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs. 9th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by four runs.

Beat Gujarat Titans by four runs. 10th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 10 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 10 runs. 11th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. 12th match: Beat Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs.

RCB vs DC: Match info:

Article Title RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Royal Challengers Bengaluru & Delhi Capitals Series name IPL 2024 Date 12-May-24 Category RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction Stadium M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

RCB vs DC Head To Head record:

RCB DC 30 Matches played 30 18 Won 11 11 Lost 18 01 No Result 01

Here is the venue-wise result between RCB and DC:

Ground Royal Challengers Bengaluru Delhi Capitals No Result Total Arun Jaitley Stadium 6 4 0 10 Narendra Modi Stadium 1 0 0 1 M Chinnaswamy Stadium 6 4 1 11 St George’s Park 0 1 0 1 Wanderers Stadium 1 0 0 1 Wankhede Stadium 1 0 0 1 Sharjah Cricket Stadium 1 0 0 1 Sheikh Zayed Stadium 0 1 0 1 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 1 1 0 2 Shaheed Veer Narayan Sing International Stadium 1 0 0 1 Overall 18 11 1 30

RCB vs DC Weather Report & Pitch Report:

RCB vs DC Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 25°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 195

RCB Squad:

Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mayank Dagar, Glenn Maxwell, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma

DC squad:

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope(w), Tristan Stubbs, Gulbadin Naib, Axar Patel(c), Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Sumit Kumar, Lalit Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Lizaad Williams, David Warner, Ricky Bhui, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

RCB vs DC Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of RCB vs DC for the 62nd match of IPL 2024:

RCB Playing XI:

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson

RCB impact players:

Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Dayal, Mayank Dagar

DC Playing XI:

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Gulbadin Naib, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

DC impact players:

Rasikh Dar Salam, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra

Most runs and wickets for RCB and DC in IPL 2024:

Most runs for RCB in IPL 2024 Virat Kohli – 634 runs Most wickets for RCB in IPL 2024 Mohammed Siraj – 11 wickets Most runs for DC in IPL 2024 Rishabh Pant – 413 runs Most wickets for DC in IPL 2024 Mukesh Kumar – 15 wickets

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is enjoying another sensational IPL season this year. He is the leading run-scorer in IPL 2024 with 634 runs.

Virat Kohli is enjoying another sensational IPL season this year. He is the leading run-scorer in IPL 2024 with 634 runs. Will Jacks: While Will Jacks has struggled to perform consistently well with the bat, he has shown his abilities with a 41-ball century against Gujarat Titans. Will be eyeing a good knock against DC.

Top Picks for RCB vs DC Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is coming into this game on the back of a fine 92-run knock against Punjab Kings and will be looking to deliver with the bat again.

Virat Kohli is coming into this game on the back of a fine 92-run knock against Punjab Kings and will be looking to deliver with the bat again. Axar Patel: Axar Patel has done well with both bat and ball so far. He has picked up 10 wickets and scored 164 runs so far.

Budget Picks for RCB vs DC Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Khaleel Ahmed: Khaleel Ahmed has been amongst wickets for DC this season. The left-arm pacer has picked up 14 wickets so far.

Khaleel Ahmed has been amongst wickets for DC this season. The left-arm pacer has picked up 14 wickets so far. Rajat Patidar: One of the main reasons behind RCB’s recent resurgence is Rajat Patidar’s form. In his last four innings, Patidar has smashed three whirlwind fifties and will be looking for another impactful knock.

RCB vs DC Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeepers Abishek Porel Rishabh Pant Batsmen Faf du Plessis Virat Kohli Jake Fraser-McGurk Allrounders Glenn Maxwell Cameron Green Will Jacks (c) Axar Patel (vc) Bowlers Mohammed Siraj Kuldeep Yadav

RCB vs DC Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeepers Rishabh Pant Batsmen Faf du Plessis (vc) Virat Kohli Rajat Patidar Tristan Stubbs Jake Fraser-McGurk (c) Allrounders Cameron Green Will Jacks Axar Patel Bowlers Mohammed Siraj Kuldeep Yadav

RCB vs DC Match Prediction Today:

While both the teams have looked in good form in the last few games, RCB will have the upper hand in the upcoming game. RCB will start the game as favourites and are expected to beat DC.