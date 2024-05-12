Virat Kohli. Photo-BCCI
Virat Kohli. Photo-BCCI

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will be taking on each other in the 62nd game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024).  The match is scheduled to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday (May 12).

This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between RCB and DC. You’ll get the RCB vs DC Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats and our RCB vs DC match prediction.

RCB vs DC: Match Preview:

Neither DC nor RCB could afford any more slipups in IPL 2024 and would be eyeing a crucial win when they face each other. A loss for any of the two teams will all but end their slim playoffs chances. RCB have an outside chance of making it to the last four and one loss will be enough for their elimination from IPL 2024.

The Bengaluru-based outfit has revived their playoffs chances by winning their last four games and would be looking to make the most of the momentum. In their last game, RCB thrashed Punjab Kings by 60 runs after piling up a huge total of 241 and will be eyeing their fifth straight win.

Jake Fraser-McGurk IPL 2024.
Jake Fraser-McGurk IPL 2024. Image Credit: X

DC, on the other hand, have won three of their last four games and are in a better position that RCB. If they manage to win their remaining two league games, they will finish on 16 points and would be in a good position to qualify provided that few other results go their way as well. But for the time being, they need to win the remaining games and just cannot afford to drop any more points.

IPL 2024 points table:

With six wins and as many losses, DC are at the fifth spot in the points table while RCB are at the seventh spot with five wins and seven losses.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Kolkata Knight Riders (Q) 12 9 3 0 0 18 1.428
Rajasthan Royals 11 8 3 0 0 16 0.476
Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 0 14 0.406
Chennai Super Kings 12 6 6 0 0 12 0.491
Delhi Capitals 12 6 6 0 0 12 -0.316
Lucknow Super Giants 12 6 6 0 0 12 -0.769
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 5 7 0 0 10 0.217
Gujarat Titans 12 5 7 0 0 10 -1.063
Mumbai Indians (E) 13 4 9 0 0 8 -0.271
Punjab Kings (E) 12 4 8 0 0 8 -0.423

RCB vs DC: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

RCB:

  • 1st match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.
  • 2nd match: Beat Punjab Kings by six wickets.
  • 3rd match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets.
  • 4th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs.
  • 5th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets.
  • 6th match: Lost against Mumbai Indians by seven wickets.
  • 7th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 25 runs.
  • 8th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by one run.
  • 9th match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs.
  • 10th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by nine wickets.
  • 11th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by four wickets.
  • 12th match: Beat Punjab Kings by 60 runs.

DC:

  • 1st match: Lost against Punjab Kings by four wickets.
  • 2nd match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs.
  • 3rd match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by 12 runs.
  • 4th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by 106 runs.
  • 5th match: Lost against Mumbai Indians by 29 runs.
  • 6th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets.
  • 7th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by six wickets.
  • 8th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs.
  • 9th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by four runs.
  • 10th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 10 runs.
  • 11th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets.
  • 12th match: Beat Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs.

RCB vs DC: Match info:

Article Title
RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction
Match Played Between Royal Challengers Bengaluru & Delhi Capitals
Series name
IPL 2024
Date 12-May-24
Category RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction
Stadium M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Where to Watch on TV Star Sports
Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

RCB vs DC Head To Head record:

RCB DC
30 Matches played 30
18 Won 11
11 Lost 18
01 No Result 01

Here is the venue-wise result between RCB and DC:

Ground Royal Challengers Bengaluru Delhi Capitals No Result Total
Arun Jaitley Stadium 6 4 0 10
Narendra Modi Stadium 1 0 0 1
M Chinnaswamy Stadium 6 4 1 11
St George’s Park 0 1 0 1
Wanderers Stadium 1 0 0 1
Wankhede Stadium 1 0 0 1
Sharjah Cricket Stadium 1 0 0 1
Sheikh Zayed Stadium 0 1 0 1
Dubai International Cricket Stadium 1 1 0 2
Shaheed Veer Narayan Sing International Stadium 1 0 0 1
Overall 18 11 1 30

RCB vs DC Weather Report & Pitch Report:

RCB vs DC Weather Report & Pitch Report:
Temperature 25°C
Weather Forecast Clear sky
Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly
Best Suited To Pace
Average 1st innings score 195

RCB Squad:

Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mayank Dagar, Glenn Maxwell, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma

DC squad:

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope(w), Tristan Stubbs, Gulbadin Naib, Axar Patel(c), Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Dar Salam, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Sumit Kumar, Lalit Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Lizaad Williams, David Warner, Ricky Bhui, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

RCB vs DC Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of RCB vs DC for the 62nd match of IPL 2024:

RCB Playing XI:

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson

RCB impact players:

Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Dayal, Mayank Dagar

DC Playing XI:

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Gulbadin Naib, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

DC impact players:

Rasikh Dar Salam, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra

Most runs and wickets for RCB and DC in IPL 2024:

Most runs for RCB in IPL 2024 Virat Kohli – 634 runs
Most wickets for RCB in IPL 2024 Mohammed Siraj – 11 wickets
Most runs for DC in IPL 2024 Rishabh Pant – 413 runs
Most wickets for DC in IPL 2024           Mukesh Kumar – 15 wickets

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

  • Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is enjoying another sensational IPL season this year. He is the leading run-scorer in IPL 2024 with 634 runs.
  • Will Jacks: While Will Jacks has struggled to perform consistently well with the bat, he has shown his abilities with a 41-ball century against Gujarat Titans. Will be eyeing a good knock against DC.

Top Picks for RCB vs DC Fantasy Cricket Tips:

  • Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is coming into this game on the back of a fine 92-run knock against Punjab Kings and will be looking to deliver with the bat again.
  • Axar Patel: Axar Patel has done well with both bat and ball so far. He has picked up 10 wickets and scored 164 runs so far.

Budget Picks for RCB vs DC Fantasy Cricket Tips:

  • Khaleel Ahmed: Khaleel Ahmed has been amongst wickets for DC this season. The left-arm pacer has picked up 14 wickets so far.
  • Rajat Patidar: One of the main reasons behind RCB’s recent resurgence is Rajat Patidar’s form. In his last four innings, Patidar has smashed three whirlwind fifties and will be looking for another impactful knock.

RCB vs DC Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeepers Abishek Porel
Rishabh Pant
Batsmen Faf du Plessis
Virat Kohli
Jake Fraser-McGurk
Allrounders Glenn Maxwell
Cameron Green
Will Jacks (c)
Axar Patel (vc)
Bowlers Mohammed Siraj
Kuldeep Yadav

 

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction
RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction (Credits: Dream11)

RCB vs DC Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeepers Rishabh Pant
Batsmen Faf du Plessis (vc)
Virat Kohli
Rajat Patidar
Tristan Stubbs
Jake Fraser-McGurk (c)
Allrounders Cameron Green
Will Jacks
Axar Patel
Bowlers Mohammed Siraj
Kuldeep Yadav

 

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction
RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction (Credits: Dream11)

RCB vs DC Match Prediction Today:

While both the teams have looked in good form in the last few games, RCB will have the upper hand in the upcoming game. RCB will start the game as favourites and are expected to beat DC.