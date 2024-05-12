BCCI secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that there will be no interference from the board management if the Cricket Advisory Committee opts for a foreign candidate to replace Rahul Dravid as India’s head coach.

Rahul Dravid’s tenure as the Indian team head coach will end after the T20 World Cup 2024 in June. Notably, Dravid and his team of assistant coaches were handed an extension after the ICC World Cup 2023, as there were no candidates to replace them.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah made it plain that if Dravid wants to continue as India’s head coach after the T20 World Cup, he must apply again and go through the selection process. There would be no automatic extension like he received after the ODI World Cup last year. Dravid and his support crew were given an extension to their original two-year contract.

“We will call for applications in the next few days. Rahul Dravid’s tenure is coming to an end. He has to reapply if he has to continue. We are looking for a long-term coach, for three years,” Shah told select media during an interaction at the BCCI office.

“I can’t interfere” – Jay Shah on whether CAC opts for a foreign coach for the Indian team

The BCCI secretary stated that there has been no precedent for having different trainers for different formats, but the final decision rests with the Cricket Advisory Committee. The CAC consists of Jatin Paranjape, Ashok Malhotra, and Sulakshana Naik.

“There is no precedent of different coaches for different formats in Indian cricket. Besides, we have a number of players who are all-format players. There are many common players across formats such as Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Ultimately, this is the Cricket Advisory Committee’s call. I have to implement what they decide,” he added.

Shah stated that a foreign coach might be considered based on the CAC’s suggestions.

“If the CAC selects a foreign coach, I can’t interfere,” he added.

The last foreign coach the Indian team had was Duncan Fletcher, who was with the team till 2014. Former India captain Anil Kumble was the first full-time Indian head coach in the new century. However, his tenure was cut short by a report of a rift with then-captain Virat Kohli in 2017. Ravi Shastri then took over as head coach until the 2021 T20 World Cup and then Rahul Dravid was made the new India head coach.

As per the latest reports, Dravid is unlikely to reply for the post after his extension period ends with the T20 World Cup this year.

Also Read: ‘I Don’t Want To Get Into The Debate’ – Virender Sehwag On MS Dhoni’s Batting Position For CSK

