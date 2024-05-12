CSK vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be taking on each other in the 61st game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (May 12).

This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between CSK and RR. You’ll get the CSK vs RR Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats and our CSK vs RR match prediction.

CSK vs RR: Match Preview:

CSK’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs took a huge blow with the loss they suffered against Gujarat Titans in their last match. The Titans thrashed the reigning champions by 35 runs to condemn them to sixth defeat in 12 games this season.

Following the loss, CSK are level on points with Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals while three teams are even ahead of them. With just two league games left for CSK, they just cannot afford more slip ups. The defending champions have struggled to consistency this season and would be desperate to get back to winning ways.

RR, on the other hand, are comfortably placed at the second spot in the points table with 16 points and have one feet in the playoffs. While their qualification to the playoffs is now looking like a mere formality, RR would be looking to win as many games as possible to seal a top two spot and have the momentum with them.

IPL 2024 points table:

RR are currently at the second spot in the points table with eight wins from 11 games. CSK are at the fourth spot with six wins and as many losses.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Kolkata Knight Riders (Q) 12 9 3 0 0 18 1.428 Rajasthan Royals 11 8 3 0 0 16 0.476 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 0 14 0.406 Chennai Super Kings 12 6 6 0 0 12 0.491 Delhi Capitals 12 6 6 0 0 12 -0.316 Lucknow Super Giants 12 6 6 0 0 12 -0.769 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 12 5 7 0 0 10 0.217 Gujarat Titans 12 5 7 0 0 10 -1.063 Mumbai Indians (E) 13 4 9 0 0 8 -0.271 Punjab Kings (E) 12 4 8 0 0 8 -0.423

CSK vs RR: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

CSK:

1st match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets. 2nd match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs.

Beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs. 3rd match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by 20 runs.

Lost against Delhi Capitals by 20 runs. 4th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets. 5th match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets.

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. 6th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs.

Beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs. 7th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets.

Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets. 8th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets.

Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets. 9th match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs. 10th match: Lost against Punjab Kings by seven wickets.

Lost against Punjab Kings by seven wickets. 11th match: Beat Punjab Kings by 28 runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by 28 runs. 12th match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by 35 runs.

RR:

1st match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs. 2nd match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs. 3rd match: Beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets.

Beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets. 4th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets. 5th match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by three wickets.

Lost against Gujarat Titans by three wickets. 6th match: Beat Punjab Kings by three wickets.

Beat Punjab Kings by three wickets. 7th match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets.

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets. 8th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by nine wickets.

Beat Mumbai Indians by nine wickets. 9th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets. 10th match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by one run.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by one run. 11th match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by 20 runs.

CSK vs RR: Match info:

Article Title CSK vs RR Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Chennai Super Kings & Rajasthan Royals Series name IPL 2024 Date 12-May-24 Category CSK vs RR Dream11 Prediction Stadium MA Chidambaram Stadium, Hyderabad Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

CSK vs RR Head To Head record:

CSK RR 28 Matches played 28 15 Won 13 13 Lost 15 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between CSK and RR:

Ground Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals No Result Total Brabourne Stadium 0 1 0 1 MA Chidambaram Stadium 6 2 0 8 Narendra Modi Stadium 0 2 0 2 Sawai Mansingh Stadium 3 4 0 7 Wankhede Stadium 1 0 0 1 Buffalo Park 1 0 0 1 Diamond Oval 1 0 0 1 Sharjah Cricket Stadium 0 1 0 1 Sheikh Zayed Stadium 0 2 0 2 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 1 0 0 1 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 0 1 0 1 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 0 0 1 JSCA International Stadium Complex 1 0 0 1 Overall 15 13 0 28

CSK vs RR Weather Report & Pitch Report:

CSK vs RR Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 30°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 186

CSK Squad:

Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande, Sameer Rizvi, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Rachin Ravindra, Ajay Jadav Mandal, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish

RR squad:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Jos Buttler, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

Fantasy stats for CSK vs RR:

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all MI players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain CSK R Gaikwad Batter 10 8 2 1 CSK M Rahman Bowler 10 6 0 0 CSK M Santner All Rounder 10 6 0 0 CSK R Jadeja All Rounder 10 6 2 1 CSK S Dube Batter 10 6 1 0 CSK D Mitchell Batter 10 5 1 0 CSK M Choudhary Bowler 10 5 0 0 CSK A Rahane Batter 10 4 0 0 CSK M Dhoni Wicket Keeper 10 4 0 0 CSK T Deshpande Bowler 10 4 1 0 CSK D Chahar Bowler 10 3 0 0 CSK M Theekshana Bowler 10 3 0 0 CSK R Ravindra Batter 7 3 0 0 CSK S Singh Bowler 7 3 0 0 CSK S Thakur Bowler 10 3 0 0 CSK M Ali All Rounder 10 2 1 0 CSK P Solanki Bowler 2 1 0 0 CSK R Hangargekar Bowler 2 1 0 0 CSK R Gleeson Bowler 2 0 0 0 CSK S Rizvi Batter 7 0 0 0

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all SRH players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain RR S Samson Wicket Keeper 10 7 2 1 RR A Khan Bowler 10 6 0 0 RR R Parag All Rounder 10 6 1 2 RR S Sharma Bowler 10 5 1 0 RR Y Chahal Bowler 10 5 0 0 RR Y Jaiswal Batter 10 5 1 0 RR J Buttler Wicket Keeper 10 4 1 1 RR K Sen Bowler 10 4 0 0 RR N Burger Bowler 4 4 0 0 RR R Ashwin All Rounder 10 4 0 0 RR R Powell Batter 10 4 0 0 RR T Boult Bowler 10 4 1 0 RR D Jurel Batter 10 2 0 0 RR N Saini Bowler 10 2 0 0 RR S Hetmyer Batter 10 2 0 0 RR K Maharaj Bowler 2 1 0 0 RR S Dubey Batter 3 1 0 0 RR T Kotian Bowler 1 1 0 0 RR D Ferreira All Rounder 1 0 0 0

CSK vs RR Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of CSK vs RR for the 61st match of IPL 2024:

CSK Playing XI:

Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh

CSK impact players:

Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Aravelly Avanish, Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Choudhary

RR Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

RR impact players:

Jos Buttler, Kuldeep Sen, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tanush Kotian, Kunal Singh Rathore

Most runs and wickets for CSK and RR in IPL 2024:

Most runs for CSK in IPL 2024 Ruturaj Gaikwad – 541 runs Most wickets for CSK in IPL 2024 Mustafizur Rahman – 14 wickets Most runs for RR in IPL 2024 Sanju Samson – 471 runs Most wickets for RR in IPL 2024 Yuzvendra Chahal – 14 wickets

CSK vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson has led RR from the very front this season and is their leading run-scorer. He has scored 471 runs in 11 games so far.

Sanju Samson has led RR from the very front this season and is their leading run-scorer. He has scored 471 runs in 11 games so far. Daryl Mitchell: After struggling early in the tournament, Daryl Mitchell has finally found his form with two half-centuries as well as a 30-run knock in the last four games and will be eyeing another good outing.

Top Picks for CSK vs RR Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Yashasvi Jaiswal has struggled for consistency this season and will be desperate to score big against CSK. He has scored 320 runs so far with the help of a century and a fifty.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has struggled for consistency this season and will be desperate to score big against CSK. He has scored 320 runs so far with the help of a century and a fifty. Trent Boult: Trent Boult has been highly affective in the powerplay this season and would be looking to give RR another good start. He has picked up 11 wickets so far.

Budget Picks for CSK vs RR Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Shardul Thakur: While Shardul Thakur does have the ability to change the course of the game with both bat and ball, he has not really fired so far. With CSK in dire need of some good performances, he will be looking to rise to the occasion.

While Shardul Thakur does have the ability to change the course of the game with both bat and ball, he has not really fired so far. With CSK in dire need of some good performances, he will be looking to rise to the occasion. Sandeep Sharma: Sandeep Sharma has been brilliant with the ball in IPL 2024. He has picked up 10 wickets so far including a five-wicket haul.

CSK vs RR Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeepers Sanju Samson Jos Buttler Batsmen Ruturaj Gaikwad Rachin Ravindra (c) Daryl Mitchell Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc) Allrounders Moeen Ali Ravindra Jadeja Bowlers Tushar Deshpande Trent Boult Yuzvendra Chahal

CSK vs RR Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeepers Sanju Samson Jos Buttler Batsmen Ajinkya Rahane Ruturaj Gaikwad Shivam Dube Daryl Mitchell Yashasvi Jaiswal Allrounders Ravindra Jadeja Riyan Parag (vc) Bowlers Tushar Deshpande (c) Trent Boult

CSK vs RR Match Prediction Today:

CSK will start the game as slight favourites and are expected to beat RR at home.