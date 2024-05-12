Needling Virat Kohli can be dangerous to your team’s health, opined former Australia opener Matthew Hayden. Virat Kohli has been in terrific form in the ongoing IPL 2024 as he is the Orange Cap holder for most runs with 634 runs in 12 games for the star batter.

Throughout the IPL 2024 season, Kohli faced a lot of criticism for his strike rate. After first lashing back at the critics, Kohli opted to let his bat do the talking and delivered a 47-ball 92 against PBKS, reminding everyone of his class.

Kohli has also shown improvement against spin, particularly outside of powerplay overs. Hayden told Star Sports that Kohli would always face strike-rate criticism since he is a highly conventional and technical player who plays the game seriously in all formats.

“I understand from a fan’s point of view that Virat Kohli has copped a bit of criticism around the strike rate. It’ll always be the case because he’s a very conventional cricketer. He’s a very technical cricketer, which makes him great across all three formats. He’s an extremely fit warrior. So he’ll be able to take games deep in Test match cricket, one day cricket, and in fact, T20 cricket as well,” said Hayden.

Hayden believes that Kohli listened to the comments and went about his job of improving in the middle phases against spin. The Australian veteran believes that this would benefit India in the T20 World Cup, where teams would have two or three spinners on their side.

“But one of the big concerns that we’ve all had is through the middle. And so, like all great champions, if there is something out there in the media or there’s something where you can feel yourself to improve, then you get about making your business to do so. And I sense that that’s exactly what’s happened to Virat Kohli this season. You know, those middle phases being that 138 strike rate against spin, that’s critical for India because international sides will line up with spin. Every side will have two, sometimes three spinners as their resource, and they’ll use it to slow down a Kohli who, inside that powerplay has got such huge energy and momentum and creates great pressure on the opposition,” said Hayden.

Don’t talk to him, he’ll just smash you – Matthew Hayden on Virat Kohli

Hayden stated that he is pleased to see that criticism has spurred Kohli’s desire to improve, adding that the RCB star is currently a wounded athlete, which may be dangerous for the opposition.

“So, I love the way that it’s fueled his fire and fueled some improvement and, you know, look out. A dangerous athlete is one that’s been wounded. There have been a few in my lifetime that I can remember. Steve Waugh never used to have a word with him. Kevin Pietersen used to love the pressure. Brian Lara, Don’t talk to him. Why would you do that? He’ll just smash you. So, guys that are of that kind of quality, if you try and needle them, all they do is get better,” said Hayden.

Kohli will be in action when RCB takes on Delhi Capitals in a crucial IPL 2024 clash on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

