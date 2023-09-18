Daniel Bryan: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Bryan Danielson who was famously known as Daniel Bryan in WWE is an American Professional wrestler who is currently active on the All Elite Wrestling promotion. He has also worked in Big promotions like WWE and Ring of Honor. He was one of the top stars of WWE during starting and he was extremely popular among the fans when he worked in WWE.

Daniel Bryan Height, Weight, Age & More:

Daniel Bryan is 5’10” tall and he weighs 210 lbs. Bryan is currently active in All Elite Wrestling and before that he worked in WWE where he was a top star. He is also a former five times WWE World Champion. Bryan was born on May 22, 1981 and currently he is 42 year old.

Daniel Bryan Early Life

Bryan was born on May 22, 1981. Aberdeen, Washington DC was the place where Daniel Bryan born. He had a little difficult childhood since his father was an alcoholic and his mother divorced him because of it. Even though they remained in touch. One of his friends showed him a wrestling magazine in his childhood, and he had been wrestling fan since.

Who is Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan is an American Professional wrestler who is currently active in Al Elite Wrestling. He has worked in other big promotions like WWE and Ring of Honor before. He was one of the biggest stars of WWE during his time and he had been a former five times WWE World champion.

Daniel Bryan WWE Debut

Bryan made his WWE debut way back in 2000 but that was mostly as a developmental talent. He made his WWE debut as Daniel Bryan in 2009 and he was one of the participants of the inaugural NXT tournament. Much like most of the Other NXT participants, he became a member of the WWE roster later.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Days

Daniel Bryan started his professional wrestling career back in 1999. He appeared in WWE during the time mostly as an enhancement talent. In 2002 and 2003, he made multiple appearances on the secondary shows of WWE like Velocity and Heat, but all of them were losing efforts against the likes of John Cena and Jamie Noble. Needless to say, all of them were losing efforts.

He was one of the early members to join the Ring Of Honor upon its formation in 2002. He was recognized as ‘The Founding Father’ of the promotion. He spent years in Ring Of Honor and won multiple championships from the promotion. He also worked on other independent circuit promotions during the time including in Japan.

NXT Competition

In 2009 he returned to WWE and this time he started working as a participant of the inaugural NXT tournament. After NXT season 1 was over he became a member of the WWE roster. At first he was one of the members of the Nexus faction, but later he left the Nexus to team up with John Cena against the Nexus.

Mid Card Push in WWE

At first WWE wanted to push him as a mid card, and that was exactly what they were doing. He was mostly a mid card and sometimes he was pushed as an upper mid card. He did win the Money in the Bank ladder match in 2011 along with the World Heavyweight Championship, but the Heavyweight title became an upper mid card title by then and it was not a very serious deal anymore.

Humiliation at WrestleMania 28

At WrestleMania 28, he walked in as the World Heavyweight Champion to defend the title against the Royal Rumble winner Sheamus. Everybody was expecting a five star quality match, but it took only 18 seconds for Sheamus to beat Bryan and take his title away. Fans were extremely disappointed by this booking and it is still remembered as one of the biggest missed opportunities of WrestleMania history.

Team Hell No

On the same year he formed a tag team with Kane and their team was known as Team Hell No. In a very short amount of time this team became one of the biggest success in WWE. It is remembered as one of the best tag teams WWE has ever produced. It was so fun to watch, and this unlikely team helped Bryan to become a fan favourite as well.

WWE Champion

At SummerSlam 2013, Bryan defeated John Cena to win the WWE Championship. But Triple H, who was representing the Authority betrayed Bryan and helped Randy Orton to cash in his Money in the Bank contract successfully on Bryan just after he won the title. This started a feud between Bryan and the Authority.

Main Eventing WrestleMania XXX – Yes! Movement

The feud between Daniel Bryan and the Authority turned out to be one of the best feuds of the time. The original plans for Bryan was to face Triple H at WrestleMania XXX and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship was planned between Randy Orton and Batista. The Animal even won the Royal Rumble match and earned the opportunity to challenge Randy Orton.

But the fans were not ready to accept Batista neither did they want the originally planned match between Randy Orton and Batista. They wanted Daniel Bryan on the main event. Batista was receiving such a negative reaction that WWE had no other choice but to include Bryan in the main event of WrestleMania XXX making it a triple threat match.

The original match between Triple H and Bryan took place too, but there was a condition; the winner would be added on to the main event of WrestleMania XXX. Bryan won the match and earned the right to become a part of the main event. He also won the main event of WrestleMania XXX to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. It is still considered one of the best matches in WWE history.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Daniel Bryan Daniel Bryan Nick Names The American Dragon Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Daniel Bryan Height 5’10” Daniel Bryan Weight 210 lbs. Relationship Status Married Daniel Bryan Net Worth $12 Million Daniel Bryan Eye Color Blue Hair Color Light Brown Wrestling Debut 1999 Mentor William Regal Daniel Bryan Signature Moves Ankle lock, European uppercut, Indian deathlock, Suplex, Dragon sleeper Finishing Move(s) Yes!” Lock, Knee Plus, Heel Hook Theme Song / Daniel Bryan Song / Daniel Bryan Music Born For Greatness (AEW) Catchphrases Yes! Yes! Yes!, No!, No! No!

Daniel Bryan Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from Sportskeeda, Bryan’s net worth is somewhere around $12 million. Sportskeeda also suggest that Bryan’s current salary in $2 million. Bryan is currently active in AEW and he is paid by the mentioned promotion. Bryan left WWE in 2021 and before leaving the promotion, his salary in WWE was $1.2 million.

Daniel Bryan Family

Bryan is the son of Donald Orrin Danielson and Darlene Jean Danielson. His parents got divorced when Bryan was a child but they stayed in touch. Bryan is currently married to former WWE star and a WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella. They got married in 2014 and together they are living in Washington, United States with their daughter and son.

Championships and Accomplishments

Bryan has won multiple big championships throughout his professional wrestling career. We must not forget that he was one of the biggest stars of WWE during his time in the promotion. He has won a total of five world championships in WWE including other titles like the Tag Team titles and the mid card Championships.

Daniel Bryan Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Championship (4 times), World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), WWE Intercontinental Championship (1 time), WWE United States Championship (1 time), WWE Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Kane, WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Rowan, Money in the Bank (SmackDown 2011), Match of the Year (2019) vs. Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35, 26th Triple Crown Champion, Sixth Grand Slam Champion (under current format; 15th overall), Slammy Award (12 times) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) AEW Dynamite Awards (2 times), APW Worldwide Internet Championship (1 time), King of the Indies (2001), World Heavy-Middleweight Championship (1 time), World Heavy-Middleweight Championship Tournament (2003), CBS Sports – Best Promo of the Year (2018) – Promo during TLC kickoff show, Comeback Wrestler of the Year (2018), CTWE Heavyweight Championship (1 time), ECWA Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Low Ki Evolve – Match of the Year (2010) vs. Munenori Sawa on September 11 NWA Canadian Junior Heavyweight Championship (1 time), FIP Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Expo Tournament (2008), IWA Puerto Rico Heavyweight Championship (1 time), MCW Southern Light Heavyweight Championship (1 time), MCW Southern Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Spanky, NWA Southern Junior Heavyweight Championship (1 time), IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Curry Man, Best of the American Super Juniors (2004) PWG World Championship (2 times), Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Comeback of the Year (2018), Feud of the Year (2013) vs. The Authority, Inspirational Wrestler of the Year (2014), Match of the Year (2013) vs. John Cena at SummerSlam, Most Popular Wrestler of the Year (2013), Wrestler of the Year (2013), Ranked No. 1 of the top 500 wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2014 GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship (1 time), ROH Pure Championship (1 time), ROH World Championship (1 time), Survival of the Fittest (2004), ROH Hall of Fame (Class of 2022), Sports Illustrated – Ranked No. 10 of the top 10 men’s wrestlers in 2018, Ranked No. 5 of the top 10 wrestlers in 2021, TWA Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Spanky, TWE Heavyweight Championship (1 time), wXw World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), Ambition 1 (2010) WSW Heavyweight Championship (1 time), Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Best Non-Wrestler (2017), Best on Interviews (2018), Best Pro Wrestling Book (2015) – Yes: My Improbable Journey to the Main Event of WrestleMania with Craig Tello, Best Pro Wrestling DVD (2015) – Daniel Bryan: Just Say Yes! Yes! Yes!, Best Technical Wrestler (2005–2013, 2021–2022), Pro Wrestling Match of the Year (2007) vs. Takeshi Morishima at ROH Manhattan Mayhem II, Most Outstanding Wrestler (2006–2010), Most Outstanding Wrestler of the Decade (2000–2009), Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame (Class of 2016) Records Defeated Randy Orton and Batista at WrestleMania XXX to win the Undisputed WWE World Heavyweight Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Bryan currently lives in Washington, United States with her wife Brie Bella who is a former WWE Divas Champion and a WWE Hall of Famer. The wrestling couple got married in 2014 and together they two children; their daughter’s name is Birdie Danielson and their son Buddy Dessert.

Personal Information Table

Daniel Bryan Real Name / Full Name Bryan Lloyd Danielson Birth Date May 22, 1981 Daniel Bryan Age 42 Relationship Status Married Daniel Bryan Zodiac Sign Gemini Birthplace Aberdeen, Washington Daniel Bryan Nationality American Daniel Bryan Hometown Aberdeen, Washington School/College/University Aberdeen High School Educational Qualification Graduate Daniel Bryan Religion No Information Available Daniel Bryan Ethnicity White Current Residence Washington, United States Daniel Bryan Hobbies Wrestling, gymming, shopping, traveling Daniel Bryan Tattoo None

Daniel Bryan Movies and TV Shows

Bryan did not appear in many movies or television series. However, he gave voiceover to 2015 animation movie The Flintstones & WWE: Stone Age SmackDown! He appeared in a couple of documentaries too. He has also featured on multiple wrestling video games as playable characters.

Daniel Bryan Wife

Bryan’s wife is former WWE star Brie Bella who is also a WWE Hall of Famer. She worked in WWE alongside her twin sister Nikki Bella and together they were extremely famous among the wrestling fans. Brie Bella has also been a former WWE Divas Champion. Bella and Bryan got married in 2014 and together they are living a happy life.

Life After WrestleMania XXX

WrestleMania XXX was not the first occasion in which Daniel Bryan won the WWE championship. He won it two more times previously. But the victory at Wrestlemania 30 was the most impactful since this is what the fans wanted and it was more of a dream come true moment for the fans.

First Retirement

WWE had big plans for him as a champion. But soon after winning the WWE title, he had to vacate it due to a neck injury. Unfortunately he could never return to action and on February, 2016 he broke the hearts of millions of fans when he announced his retirement since he suffered multiple concussions and there was no way he could wrestle anymore.

WWE had big plans for him as a champion. But soon after winning the WWE title, he had to vacate it due to a neck injury. He made his in ring return after a number of month and this time we had been given a mid card run. He won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 31 and it was a Ladder match. But once again Bryan faced and injury and he had to vacate the title by a month after winning the title.

And this was the last time Bryan was involved in an in ring competition before his first retirement. On February, 2016 he broke the hearts of millions of fans when he announced his retirement since he suffered multiple concussions and there was no way he could wrestle anymore. He was in his prime before announcing his retirement.

Return to Action – WWE Champion

He was so over with the fans that WWE did not take the risk of taking him off the screen. He became the General Manager of Smackdown and he did a great job as a non wrestling personnel as well. Fortunately, he made his return to action in 2018, at WrestleMania 34. In November, he defeated AJ Styles to win the WWE Championship.

By this time, he turned a heel and he did an excellent job as a heel. In spite of being so over with the fans, he did an amazing job of gaining heat from the fans. He dropped the title to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35 before Kofi Mania began. It would always remain an example on how to gain heat even after being so over with the fans.

Main Eventing WrestleMania 37

At the end of his WWE run, he earned the right to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37. It was originally a triple threat match where Edge was also a challenger for the title. After he lost this opportunity, he Step Up to challenge Reigns once again for the title, this time in a one on one match in an episode of Smackdown, and he lost again.

Transition to AEW

After losing this match, he left WWE and joined AEW, which was the new giant in the wrestling market. Since then he has been active on AEW and he never returned to WWE again. Some of his fans were really mad at him for joining the rival promotion. So far there is no news on if he would ever return to WWE. But the WWE fans are hopeful to see him back in their favourite promotion someday in the future.

Iconic Quotes From Daniel Bryan

“My favorite wrestler growing up was Dean Malenko. He was a very technical wrestler, and when I trained with Shawn Michaels, he wasn’t that kind of a technical wrestler. So, when I finally met Regal in 2001, he was that kind of a wrestler, and all of a sudden, I could ask him things, and he would know what I was talking about and how to do it.”

“Wrestling is different to me. As I talk to other wrestlers, wrestling seems a little different to me than it does to a lot of them. To me, it’s about an artistic performance and about honing my artistic performance in pursuit of these minute moments of perfection. These little encapsulations. And none of them are ever perfect.”

“I think of Bret Hart as somebody who held the Intercontinental championship like it was the World Heavyweight championship. Every title match he was in felt important, like it was the most important thing on the show. The way he carried himself and the matches he had, it was just everything I thought a champion should be.”

“I like going to Japan where they treat it like a real sport. I like doing the entertainment stuff with the WWE. I really like doing the small venue stuff, like Ring of Honor, because everything is so intimate. There’s different feelings and different experiences, and you have to be good at different things to do all of that.”

“I’ve been wrestling since I was 18 years old. And within the first five months of my wrestling career, I’d already had three concussions. And for years after that, I would get a concussion here and there, and it gets to the point that when you’ve been wrestling for 16 years, that adds up to a lot of concussions.”

“Every year, I say the Seahawks are going to win the Super Bowl. There’s no doubt in my mind every single year. And you have to keep in mind this was well before the Seahawks were good. This was, like, 2-14, drafting-Rick-Mirer Seahawks. I would still be saying they were going to win the Super Bowl.”

“My brain is – essentially, you take any college football player in the country, because I have had multiple, multiple concussions. I had 10 documented concussions, four post-concussion seizures and so, but, with that said, my brain is no worse than your average college football player’s brain, right?”

H/T – brainyquote.com

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Daniel Bryan

Bryan had multiple feuds throughout his career and some of them had really high impact. Bray Wyatt had been one of his biggest rivals in many forms. Triple H has also been a big rival to him who really helped him to be a top star. It was Triple H who elevated him properly before his epic WrestleMania XXX main event win.

Kofi Kingston had been a big rival of Bryan as well. It was Bryan who helped Kofi to start the Kofi Mania at WrestleMania 35. We must not forget that Kofi defeated Bryan at WrestleMania 35 to win the WWE Championship. Roman Reigns had also been a big rival of Roman Reigns. The duo faced each other in many occasions but in most cases, Roman Reigns left the ring with the victory.

Daniel Bryan Injury

Bryan suffered multiple injuries throughout his wrestling career but in 2016, he was forced to retire from in ring action because he faced too many concussions and he could not wrestle anymore. It was heartbreaking for his fans since he was on his prime during the time. Thankfully, he made his return to action in 2018 and he is still working in the ring.

Other Details

Bryan had a difficult childhood since his parents got divorced at an early age. Bryan was a pretty shy during his young age and he also considered himself antisocial. Still, he played sports like football and track and field. Bryan and his sister both delivered newspapers and later worked in McDonald to support their mother after her divorce.

Daniel Bryan Salary $2m Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity A vocal supporter of LGBT+ rights

Social Media Accounts

Daniel Bryan is active on both Twitter and Instagram with his verified account. His verified account of Twitter has a total of 4.4 million followers and his verified Instagram account has a total followers of 3.4 million people. To follow him, click on these links; Daniel Bryan Twitter, Daniel Bryan Instagram

Daniel Bryan Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 1PW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2CW 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) AAA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) AAW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) AEW 47 (78.33%) 2 (3.33%) 11 (18.33%) AEW/NJPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) AIW 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) AIW/Hybrid 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) APW 11 (64.71%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (35.29%) CHIKARA 5 (71.43%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (28.57%) Dragon Gate USA 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) ECWA 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) EVOLVE 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) FCW 2 (28.57%) 1 (14.29%) 4 (57.14%) FIP 19 (55.88%) 1 (2.94%) 14 (41.18%) FWA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (100.00%) Indypendence Day 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) IWA-MS 7 (63.64%) 1 (9.09%) 3 (27.27%) JAPW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) JCW (NJ) 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) MCW (Memphis) 15 (45.45%) 1 (3.03%) 17 (51.52%) MLW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NEW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NJPW 58 (52.25%) 7 (6.31%) 46 (41.44%) NOAH 55 (53.40%) 3 (2.91%) 45 (43.69%) NWA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NXT 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) PWG 30 (66.67%) 3 (6.67%) 12 (26.67%) PWG/WXw 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) ROH 120 (60.61%) 10 (5.05%) 68 (34.34%) WWE 524 (61.00%) 25 (2.91%) 310 (36.09%) WWF 1 (25.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (75.00%) WXw 13 (72.22%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (27.78%) WXw/NOAH 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) TOTAL 929 (60.25%) 55 (3.57%) 558 (36.19%)

Daniel Bryan Manager

Throughout his career, many names featured as Bryan’s managers. The most important figure to playing the role of his manager was AJ Lee who did a fascinating job as his manager. There were some other names too who managed him in time to time, mostly his Tag Team partners during his singles matches.

FAQS

Q. When did Daniel Bryan start wrestling?

A. Daniel Bryan started working in 1999

Q. How tall is Daniel Bryan in feet?

A. Daniel Bryan is 5’10” tall in feet

Q. Who is Daniel Bryan manager?

A. Daniel Bryan does not have a manager right now

Q. What is current Daniel Bryan song?

A. Daniel Bryan uses the song ‘Born for Greatness’

Q. Who is Daniel Bryan mother?

A. Daniel Bryan’s mother was Darlene Jean Danielson

Q. Who is Daniel Bryan father?

A. Daniel Bryan’s father was Donald Orrin Danielson

Q. Who is currently Daniel Bryan girlfriend?

A. Daniel Bryan is currently married to WWE Legend and a WWE Hall of Famer

Q. Who is Daniel Bryan brother?

A. Jason Brown is the brother of Daniel Bryan

Q. How much is Daniel Bryan worth?

A. Daniel Bryan’s net worth is something around $12 million

Q. In which year Daniel Bryan made his WWE debut?

A. Daniel Bryan made his WWE debut in 2009 as Daniel Bryan

Q. In which year Daniel Bryan won the World Heavyweight Championship?

A. Daniel Bryan won the World Heavyweight Championship in December, 2011

Q. When did Daniel Bryan won the Undisputed WWE World Heavyweight Champion?

A. Bryan won the Undisputed WWE World Heavyweight Champion in 2014 at WrestleMania XXX