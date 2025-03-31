The 12th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) will be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The match is scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday (March 31).

It will be the first home game of the season for MI and they will be desperately hoping that their fortunes finally change. The five-time champions are now the only team in the ongoing season that is yet to open its account.

They have lost both of their games so far and will be desperate to win the upcoming game. Their season began with a loss against Chennai Super Kings before they were beaten by Gujarat Titans.

On the other hand, KKR have won one and one loss so far. The reigning champions got their campaign underway with a loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home. It was followed by a win over Rajasthan Royals. With momentum on their side, KKR will be eyeing another win over MI.

MI vs KKR Match preview and prediction – Match 12, IPL 2025:

MI vs KKR Match Information:

Match MI vs KKR, Match 12, IPL 2025 Date & Time 31 March 2025, 07:30 PM (IST) Venue Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Tournament Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) Live Streaming and live telecast JioHotstar and Star Sports

MI vs KKR: Pitch & Weather Report:

The Wankhede Stadium is known for producing high-scoring games and the upcoming game also promises to see a run-fest.

MI vs KKR Weather Conditions:

There is no prediction of rain in Mumbai on the match day.

Temperature is expected to hover in early 30s throughout the match.

MI vs KKR: Head-to-Head Record

MI have maintained an upper hand in this rivalry so far. Out of the 34 games between the two teams, MI have won 23 while KKR have come out on top on only 11 occasions.

Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Lost MI 34 23 11 KKR 34 11 23

MI vs KKR: Squads

MI Squad:

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Vignesh Puthur, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Krishnan Shrijith

KKR Squad:

Quinton de Kock(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anrich Nortje, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Sunil Narine, Rovman Powell, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya

MI vs KKR: Probable Playing XIs:

MI Playing 11 with impact player:

Rohit Sharma

Ryan Rickelton

Will Jacks

Suryakumar Yadav

Tilak Varma

Hardik Pandya

Naman Dhir

Mitchell Santner

Deepak Chahar

Trent Boult

Vignesh Puthur

Satyanarayana Raju

KKR Playing 11 with impact player:

Quinton de Kock

Sunil Narine

Venkatesh Iyer

Ajinkya Rahane

Rinku Singh

Andre Russell

Ramandeep Singh

Spencer Johnson

Vaibhav Arora

Harshit Rana

Varun Chakaravarthy

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Key Players to Watch:

MI:

Rohit Sharma

Suryakumar Yadav

Tilak Varma

Hardik Pandya

Trent Boult

KKR:

Sunil Narine

Quinton de Kock

Venkatesh Iyer

Andre Russell

Varun Chakaravarthy

MI vs KKR Best Batsman Prediction

Who will score the most runs for MI in the match: Rohit Sharma or Suryakumar Yadav

Who will score the most runs for KKR in the match: Quinton de Kock or Venkatesh Iyer

MI vs KKR Best Bowler Prediction

Who will pick the most wickets for MI in the match: Trent Boult or Vignesh Puthur

Who will pick the most wickets for KKR in the match: Harshit Rana or Varun Chakaravarthy

MI vs KKR Match Prediction for Match 12, IPL 2025:

Even though MI will be playing at their home venue, KKR will start the game as slight favourites and are expected to win the contest.