“I Can’t Reveal All My Secrets, Right?” McKenzie Mitchell On Her Post-WWE Future

As expected following the TKO banner formation in late summer, WWE trimmed several names from the roster and McKenzie Mitchell appeared to be one of them. Several backstage employees were fired in this move which was expected since WWE merged with UFC to create TKO Group Holdings, and now even more releases are expected to follow.

However, the fact that a loyal employee like McKenzie Mitchell was released from the WWE despite being a figure close to Triple H camp, shocked the WWE Universe. Even Shawn Michaels was caught off-guard by this corporate decision and now even fans are calling out the WWE to re-hire the popular face on NXT TV.

While speaking during a virtual signing hosted by RDP Promotions, McKenzie Mitchell thanked her supporters and those watching the WWE programming as they do want to see her back in WWE again. She further encouraged the fans to voice their support on social media since this trick often worked in the past,

”It’s been really nice to see all the love and support from you guys online. I guess I can say this. If you want me back in WWE, you better put it on Twitter because that’s the only way they’re gonna see it…”

McKenzie Mitchell hinted at her upcoming ventures after the WWE

While talking in the virtual signing, McKenzie Mitchell was asked about her future plans after this WWE departure, and whether she wants to be associated with the pro-wrestling circuit. She wasn’t keen on revealing those future plans but by the sounds of her words, she might have some plans already in place. However, she did proceed to talk about her jewelry business and a venture with Headline.

“I can’t reveal all my secrets, right? (Mitchell responded when asked what’s next for her) I can’t tell you guys everything. I will say I have been talking about my jewelry business, Headline. I’m really excited to see where that goes and then next year, it’s only been six months of the business and it’s been really, really great,” McKenzie Mitchell elaborated.

“As far as wrestling goes, I don’t know exactly yet. Maybe I do. But I can’t tell you guys exactly what I’m thinking. It’s just a matter of time. I’m gonna give myself the holidays, I’m gonna do a couple of interviews. There is one that I’m doing exclusively on the 20th. But I don’t know yet. You’ll have to wait and see.”

McKenzie Mitchell has a substantial history with the WWE NXT brand mainly due to her relationship status as married to NXT commentator Vic Joseph. The two met while working on the brand and tied the knot after dating for more than a year. Apart from interviewing on the NXT scene, she was also seen co-hosting WWE’s The Bump.