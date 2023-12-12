WWE NXT: Two Top Female Superstars Added To Appear On December 12 Episode

WWE NXT presented the final premium live event of the year, this weekend in the form of the Deadline 2023 edition. The next stop for them will be New Year’s Evil-themed episode set for the very beginning of January and the road will prominently feature two of the recent returnees of the women’s roster.

In one of the marquee matches of WWE NXT Deadline 2023, the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge went down to determine the number-one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship. Blair Davenport defeated Tiffany Stratton, Lash Legend, Kelani Jordan, and Fallon Henley in that match to become the new challenger for the women’s title and she will now face the champion Lyra Valkyria at New Year’s Evil.

Following that match at Deadline, Lyra was attacked from behind by the returning Cora Jade on the ramp. Cora then posed with the NXT Women’s Title to indicate that she is also coming after Lyra alongside Davenport. Deadline marked Cora’s first appearance on WWE programming in the past several months and now she has been added to appear on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT where she will elaborate on her evil intentions.

Nikkita Lyons added to this week’s WWE NXT

Speaking of returns, another WWE NXT star returned, last week and her name is Nikkita Lyons. In the opening contest of the December 5 episode, Fallon Henley defeated Thea Hail, Kiana James, and Roxanne Perez in a Fatal-4-Way Match to qualify for the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge. WWE also hosted an official summit to give us a preview of the 2023 Iron Survivor Challenge.

A brawl broke out during that segment where Blair Davenport pointed out that she had previously taken out several members of the WWE NXT women’s division, including Sol Ruca and Nikkita Lyons. Once that bombshell was dropped, the latter made her TV return to seek vengeance on Davenport on the ramp. Now, The Lioness of NXT will be back onboard, this week to speak up her mind following her return.

This week’s WWE NXT airs on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Apart from the two mentioned returns, fans can also look forward to Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak, a mixed tag team showdown featuring Noam Dar and the Meta-Four facing off against Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley.