John Cena: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

John Cena is an American Professional wrestler and an actor. He has also been a former rapper. Cena is considered one of the biggest names John Cena has ever produced and he is extremely influential, especially for children. He has been a former 16 times WWE World Champion and nobody else ever won more World Titles than him in WWE.

A number of years ago he left WWE and started a new career in Hollywood. Right now he is one of the most regular Hollywood stars and he has already appeared in multiple big budget movies. He also appears in WWE but mostly as a part time and these days he appears to promote newer talents mostly. He is not a regular in WWE anymore and there are very few chances that he would ever be a regular in the promotion again. He would always remain one of the biggest names in wrestling history

John Cena Height, Weight, Age & More:

Cena’s billed height in WWE is 185 cm and his billed weight is 251 lbs. Cena was born on West Newbury, Massachusetts in April 23, 1977 and he is currently 46 year old. Cena was the face of WWE for a large amount of time and he is still one of the biggest attractions of the promotion. Currently he is active on Smackdown for a month or a couple.

John Cena Early Life

John Cena was born in West Newbury, Massachusetts, and he had been a childhood wrestling fan. He grew up admiring Hulk Hogan and Cena’s father is also from a wrestling background. His father was a former ring announcer of Chaotic Wrestling. Cena also loved playing video games from his very childhood. John Cena loved playing Super Mario Bros., Donkey Kong, Metal Gear, and more

Who is John Cena

John Cena is an American Professional wrestler who is currently active in WWE. He is also a famous American actor who is indeed one of the biggest sensations of Hollywood today. He had been a record breaking 16 times WWE World Champion and he had been the face of WWE for a large amount of time. He is indeed one of the biggest names WWE has ever produced

John Cena WWE Debut

Cena started his professional wrestling career at a very young age of 22 in 1999. In 2000 he got the biggest call of his career when he was signed by WWE. He started working in the Ohio Valley Wrestling which was the then development territory of WWE. He made his main roster debut in June 2002 by answering an Open Challenge issued by Kurt Angle.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Days – Developmental Territories

John Cena started his professional wrestling career back in 1999 and in 2000 he joined WWE and started working on the development Territory of the promotion which was Ohio Valley Wrestling during the time. During his OVW days, he was famously known as Prototype. He won multiple championships in OVW including OVW Heavyweight Championship. He was a big attraction of OVW during his time

Main Roster Debut

In 2002, he made his main roster debut. It was the early days of the Ruthless Aggression Era. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle issued an Open Challenge on SmackDown. It was answered by the debuting John Cena. Cena might have lost the match but he earned a lot of please for his amazing performance in this match.

On the early stage of his main roster career, he was treated like just another lower mid card. Soon, WWE understood the potential in him and they started to lift him slowly. One of the early and better feuds he had was against WWE legend Rikishi. It also marked the beginning of his short heel run. John Cena did work as a heel and that was too early in his career. Cena was an amazing heel during the time

Babyface Turn – United States Champion

Cena had been a fantastic heel. But at Survivor Series 2003 he returned as a babyface after an injury and he never turned heel. At WrestleMania XX, he challenged the Big Show for the United States Championship. He won this mega match and it also marked the beginning of his Championship success. Later, he also introduced the US Title open challenge

Feud with JBL – WWE Champion

WWE played a little slow to build him as a top star of the promotion and at Royal Rumble 2005, he turned out to be the finalist of the Royal Rumble match. He went on to challenge JBL for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 21. This was his first WWE World championship win of many. This also marked the beginning of his main event success.

About his feud with JBL, the WWE Hall of Famer did a marvelous job to lift Cena as a top star of the promotion. He had excellent success throughout his career and had some amazing matches along with some biggest feuds. He remained the face of the promotion for a decade and presented some world class matches. JBL was one of the biggest rivals of Cena’s career

Various Feuds – The Face of WWE

Edge was one of the biggest Rivals of John Cena and his rivalry started with the Rated R Superstar pretty early in his main roster success. It all started at New Year’s Revolution 2006 when Edge cashed in the first ever Money in the Bank contract on Cena. But Cena won it back in weeks’ time and at WrestleMania 22 he successfully defended his Championship against Triple H.

On the very next WrestleMania which was WrestleMania 23, Cena received another victory which was against the Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels. These huge victories already built him as the face of the promotion. He kept on doing the great work and conquering WWE along with the world of professional wrestling. He was truly a Megastar.

Cena tasted his first defeat in a WrestleMania event was at WrestleMania 24. He made a shocking return during the Royal Rumble match of 2008 as a surprise entrant and won the match to earn a World title opportunity at WrestleMania 24. This was the first WrestleMania where he was beaten. It was the triple threat match for both Triple H and John Cena challenged Randy Orton for the WWE title. Orton pinned Cena to retain his Championship. It was extremely fun to watch Cena working with Orton.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name John Cena John Cena Nick Names The Ring General Profession(s) Professional Wrestler John Cena Height 6’1” John Cena Weight 251 lbs Relationship Status Married John Cena Net Worth $80 Million John Cena Eye Color Blue Hair Color Light Brown Wrestling Debut 2000 Mentor Kurt Angle John Cena Signature Moves Diving leg drop bulldog, Emerald Flowsion, Running leaping shoulder block, Spin Out Powerbomb, John Cena Move(s) Attitude Adjustment, STF Theme Song / John Cena Song / John Cena Music The Time is Now Catchphrases You can’t see me/ If you want some, come, get some/ The Champ is here/ Your time is up, my time is now

Feud with CM Punk

In the upcoming years, Cena got another huge rival which was CM Punk. The duo had an excellent rivalry against each other and this was the first time Cena lifted someone to be a top star through himself. They had a quite lengthy feud where Punk became a top star and Cena had an excellent influence to build him as one of the top stars of the promotion.

Another huge feud he had before having his excellent feud with CM Punk was against the Nexus. It was considered one of the best feuds of the late 2010s. But Cena had to face massive criticism for not lifting the Nexus. Wade Barrett and most of the Other Stars from the faction could have become the potential top stars if they could secure victories over Cena. Punk vs. Cena is indeed one of the best feuds in wrestling history

John Cena Net Worth & Salary

Cena is indeed one of the richest WWE stars today. He earns $8.5 million as his salary in WWE according to reports from sportsbrief.com and reports from marca.com suggest that his current net worth is somewhere around $80 million. He is one of the highest earners in WWE, however, he is not the earning wrestler of the promotion.

John Cena Family

Cena is the son of John Cena Sr. and Carol Cena. He was born in West Newbury, Massachusetts on April 23, 1977. Right now he is living a happy life with his current wife Shay Shariatzadeh. Previously he was married to Elizabeth Huberdeau and lived with him for three years. He was also engaged to WWE legend Nikki Bella but separated before their marriage.

Championships and Accomplishments

Cena did not work regularly in any other promotion apart from WWE so he has only won Championship in WWE and its previous development territory OVW. He has won multiple prestigious championships in the promotion, including a total of 16 WWE World Championships. Nobody ever won more World Championships than him in WWE.

John Cena Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Championship (13 times), World Heavyweight Championship (3 times), WWE United States Championship (5 times), WWE Tag Team Championship (2 times), World Tag Team Championship (2 times), Money in the Bank (2012), Royal Rumble (2008, 2013), Slammy Award (10 times) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) The Baltimore Sun – Best Feud of the Decade (2010) vs. Edge, Match of the Year (2007) vs. Shawn Michaels on April 23 at Raw, Wrestler of the Year (2007, 2010), Wrestler of the Year (2007, 2010), OVW Heavyweight Championship (1 time), OVW Southern Tag Team Championship (1 time), Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Feud of the Year (2006) vs. Edge, Feud of the Year (2011) vs. CM Punk, Feud of the Year (2011) vs. CM Punk, Match of the Year (2011) vs. CM Punk at Money in the Bank, Match of the Year (2013) vs. Daniel Bryan at SummerSlam, Match of the Year (2014) vs. Bray Wyatt in a Last Man Standing match at Payback, Match of the Year (2016) vs. AJ Styles at SummerSlam, Most Improved Wrestler of the Year (2003), Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Most Popular Wrestler of the Decade (2000–2009), Most Popular Wrestler of the Year (2004, 2005, 2007, 2012), Wrestler of the Year (2006, 2007), Ranked No. 1 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2006, 2007 and 2013, Rolling Stone – Best Promos (2015) tied with Kevin Owens, Best Storyline (2015) vs. Kevin Owens, WWE Match of the Year (2015) vs. Kevin Owens at Money in the Bank, Sports Illustrated – Muhammad Ali Legacy Award (2018), Ranked No. 4 of the top 10 wrestlers in 2017, UPW Heavyweight Championship, Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Best Box Office Draw (2007), Best Gimmick (2003), Best on Interviews (2007), Feud of the Year (2011) vs. CM Punk, Match of the Year (2011) vs. CM Punk at Money in the Bank on July 17, Most Charismatic (2006–2010), Most Charismatic of the Decade (2000–2009), Wrestler of the Year (2007, 2010), Worst Feud of the Year (2012) vs. Kane, Worst Worked Match of the Year (2012) vs. John Laurinaitis at Over the Limit, Worst Worked Match of the Year (2014) vs. Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules, Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame (Class of 2012), Other Awards – NCAA Division III All-American, Springfield College Athletic Hall of Fame inductee (Class of 2015), Make-A-Wish Foundation Chris Greicius Celebrity Award, Make-A-Wish Foundation Special Recognition Award (for being the first to grant 300 wishes), 2014 Sports Social TV Entertainer of the Year, 2014 Rumble Royalty Hall of Game Award, 2014 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure Grand Marshal, 2016 USO Legacy of Achievement Award Records First WWE star to win a total of 16 WWE World titles, only wrestler to win a record 13 WWE Championships

H/T – Wikipedia

Personal life & Lifestyle

John Cena house – The former sixteen times WWE World Champion currently lives in Tampa Bay, Florida along with his current wife Elizabeth Huberdeau. The mansion he lives in is worth $4 million according to reports from clutchpoints.com.

John Cena Cars – WWE legend John Cena is a true car enthusiast who owns a total of 15 luxury cars. Here are the details of the cars he owns;

Car Name Price 1969 MGC GT $3,715 2020 Honda Civic Type-R $36,995 1984 Cadillac Coupe DeVille $17,800 1970 Mercury Cougar Eliminator $75,000 2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 $90,000 1966 Dodge Charger Hemi 426 $100,000 1970 Buick GSX $120,000 1969 Chevrolet COPO Camaro $200,000 2009 Lamborghini Gallardo $201,000 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia $ 233,509 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider $313,000 1970 Plymouth Road Runner Superbird $330,000 2006 Ford GT $370,000 2017 Ford GT $447,000 1986 Lamborghini Countach $500,000

H/T – carhp.com

Personal Information Table

John Cena Real Name / Full Name John Felix Anthony Cena Birth Date April 23, 1977 John Cena Age 46 Relationship Status Married John Cena Zodiac Sign Taurus John Cena Birthplace West Newbury, Massachusetts John Cena Nationality American John Cena Hometown West Newbury, Massachusetts School/College/University Central Catholic High School, Springfield College Educational Qualification degree in exercise physiology and body movement John Cena Religion Roman Catholic John Cena Ethnicity Italian, French-Canadian, English Current Residence between Tampa, Florida and San Diego, California John Cena Hobbies Watching Football, Cricket, and Tennis, playing video games John Cena Tattoo Playing Video Games Football, & Basketball

John Cena Movies and TV Shows

Apart from The Rock, Cena also broke through in Hollywood who originally belonged from WWE. Right now, he is one of the top stars of Hollywood and he has a lot of big projects in hand already. His busy schedule in Hollywood forced him to stop working in WWE regularly.

The first movie he worked on the lead role was The Marine. Previously, he worked in Ready to Rumble in the year 2000 as an uncredited extra. Since 2015, his Hollywood schedule became so heavy that soon he had to stop working as a full timer in WWE. A total of six of his films are waiting to be released soon.

John Cena Wife

John Cena had multiple relationships over the year. One of the earliest known relationships he had was with Elizabeth Huberdeau with whom he married on July, 2009. There relationship survived for only 3 years and in May 2012 John Cena filed for divorce and the divorce got finalized by July 2012.

On the same year he started dating his fellow WWE star Nikki Bella. They had a 6 year long relationship and at WrestleMania 33, Cena proposed Nikki Bella in front of the crowd. But in April 2018, they broke up. They were scheduled to get married on May. Right now Cena is married to Shay Shariatzadeh since 2020.

Post 2010s Success

Feud with The Rock

One of the most notable feuds he had in the early 2020s was against WWE and Hollywood Megastar The Rock. It all started at Wrestlemania 27 where Cena challenged The Miz for the WWE championship and when the match looked like in Cena’s favour, The Rock shocked the entire world when he attacked Cena and cost him the match.

As a result, the Mega match between John Cena and The Rock got final for the main event of WrestleMania 28. The was the first time that WWE took a complete year to promote one match. The two of finally collided at the main event of WrestleMania 28 after a lot of speculations and The Rock snatched the victory in this mega match.

WWE returned once again with this match on the very next year at WrestleMania 29. They also did a very good job to build up this mega rematch. But this time they made some mistakes which made this match completely predictable. They made this match for the WWE championship and everybody understood that Cena is winning this time since Rock is a part timer and we would not be able to see him working regularly after WrestleMania. And that is exactly what happened, Cena finally defeated The Rock.

But Cena’s influence on WWE was slowly fading as the promotion was focusing on building a new face for themselves, and their project was Roman Reigns. Cena was also about to start a new career in Hollywood. He remained active for a number of more years before departing for Hollywood and he did have some excellent matches and feuds before leaving.

Feud with Brock Lesnar

One of the best feuds he had before leaving was against Brock Lesnar. The feud actually started in 2012 when Lesnar made his return to WWE after eight long years. But Cena picked up the victory here and he had to face massive criticism for ruining Lesnar’s return. But in 2014 they reignited their feud and this time Cena gave a monster push to Lesnar.

Feu with AJ Styles

Another amazing feud he had before leaving was against AJ Styles. The duo presented a couple of five star matches together and in this feud he also made sure to lift Styles as a potential main event star. When they had this feud, Cena was already having his career stay settled in Hollywood and soon he left WWE. But he keeps on making sporadic appearances and provides some excellent matches.

Part Timer

After he became a regular Hollywood star, he could only feature in a number of matches. One of them was against Roman Reigns when Cena challenged him for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2021. The match, however, did not have any other purpose but to lift Roman Reigns a little more.

Another match he recently had was against Austin Theory and it was for the WWE United States Championship. The match took place at WrestleMania 39. Needless to say, Cena lost both of these matches. Reports suggest that he would work regularly on WWE SmackDown for the next two month so there is a big possibility that he might have a feud with some SmackDown star. It would be really interesting to see whom he lifts this time.

Iconic Quotes From John Cena

“I’m the one person who wears the words ‘hustle, loyalty, respect’ on my T-shirts and merchandise. My audience is children. It’s very flattering to see a kid wear your T-shirt; it’s even more flattering to have a dad come up to you and say, ‘I watch you with my kid. Keep doing what you’re doing. You’re a role model for my son.”

“Undertaker certainly is a cornerstone of WWE, and just as I say to myself that I really would have liked to been able to get to know and certainly get in the ring with Andre the Giant, just because of all the respect and folklore that went around with Andre, I think The Undertaker has that same sort of respect and folklore around him.”

“I have certain things that I stand for, certain things that I believe in, and if you don’t like it and you tell me to go to hell, I think that’s your God-given right as a fan. It’s one of those deals where I’m that one guy who is outside of that realm of good guy, bad guy. I’m just me, and it elicits a response both positive and negative.”

“I’m a small-time white kid trying to represent hip-hop. If a hip-hop artist comes up and beats me in a battle, who did they beat? A small-town white kid who ain’t never been an MC, who ain’t never done nothing. Now if an MC comes to battle and they get beat by a small-town white boy, that’s MC suicide.

“I was very unique as a child, dressed a certain way, acted a certain way, didn’t fit in with everybody. So I immediately got picked on, especially around the age of 12 and 13, when you start going to junior high and start mingling with the older kids. To counteract that, strictly for self-defense, I wanted to get bigger.”

“I’m not trying to brainwash my critics. If they’re critics, they’re critics, and that’s their job to be critical, but I certainly enjoy the involvement I have with my fans. I enjoy the time I get to spend with them, and I don’t waste time with someone stubborn who is not going to come around.”

“I think the way WWE Studios is going now – they’re going away from action, doing more drama, more comedy – it will open a lot of people’s eyes. Because a lot of people see big guy, big frame: action superstar. We’ve proven, especially with ‘Legendary,’ that that is not always the case.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of John Cena

Over the years John Cena had so many big feuds which defined his career. Here we would talk about the feuds that are most important. One of the biggest and earliest rivals of him was the Rated R Superstar Edge. This iconic duo had so many amazing matches throughout the years. Both of their careers are somehow incomplete without each other.

Apart from Edge, Randy Orton is also considered one of the best Rivals of Cena’s career. They had a very long rivalry and they faced each other over and over throughout the years. Another wrestler whom we must call one of the biggest rivals of Cena is CM Punk. They had a brief rivalry in 2011 and indeed it was one of the best of his career.

John Cena Injury

Cena did not suffer many big injuries in his career but there were some big injuries that sidelined him from action. He had a torn pectoral muscle injury back in October 2007 which was supposed to sideline him from action for six months. But he shocked the entire world when he made his return in only 4 months time and participated in the Royal Rumble match to win it.

Other Details

Cena had been a video games fan and once he revealed his favorite video games while speaking to Sports Illustrated; “I am a certainly a child of the original Nintendo Entertainment System, or NES, as the gamer Hall of Famers attribute it. That eight-bit graphical interface has truly stood the test of time, and now you see so many vintage designs and content available in eight-bit.

“I grew up with the start of the original eight games licensed from Nintendo—Donkey Kong, Mario Bros., which was before Super Mario Bros., then Super Mario Bros., Ice Climber, Urban Champion, Gyromite with the robot. You name it, I had it. I grew up through all that.” Said the former sixteen times World Champion.

John Cena Salary $8.5m Brand Endorsements Fruity Pebbles, Hefty, Capri Sun, Gold’s Gym, Honda, and Gillette Sponsors Same as above Charity Make-A-Wish

John Cena Social Media Accounts

Cena is active on both Twitter and Instagram from his verified accounts. Cena has a stunning following of 14.1 million followers and he has even more followers on Instagram. He actively shares posts from both of this accounts. Here are the links of these accounts. John Cena Twitter, John Cena Instagram.

John Cena Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % APW 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) HWA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) OVW 21 (55.26%) 0 (0.00%) 17 (44.74%) UPW 23 (71.88%) 0 (0.00%) 9 (28.13%) WWE 1090 (77.30%) 58 (4.11%) 262 (18.58%) WWF 3 (60.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (40.00%) TOTAL 1139 (76.49%) 58 (3.90%) 292 (19.61%)

John Cena Manager

In spite of being one of the biggest stars in the world of sports entertainment, he never had any regular managers. But sometimes he got accompanied by some of his fellow wrestlers, however, we cannot consider them as his regular manager.

FAQS

Q. When did John Cena start wrestling?

A. John Cena started working in 1999

Q. How tall is John Cena in feet?

A. John Cena is 6’1” tall in feet

Q. Who is John Cena manager?

A. John Cena does not have any manager right now

Q. What is current John Cena song?

A. John Cena uses the song ‘The Time is Now’

Q. Who is John Cena mother?

A. Carol Cena is the mother of John Cena

Q. Who is John Cena father?

A. John Cena Sr. is the father of John Cena

Q. Who is currently John Cena girlfriend?

A. John Cena is currently married to Elizabeth Huberdeau

Q. Who is John Cena brother?

A. Matt Cena, Sean Cena, Steve Cena, and Dan Cena are the brothers of John Cena

Q. When is John Cena Birthday?

A. 23 April

Q. How much is John Cena worth?

A. John Cena’s net worth is something around $80m

Q. When did John Cena won his first WWE World title?

A. Cena won his World title at WrestleMania 21 in 2005

Q. How many WWE World titles John Cena won?

A. Cena won a total of 16 World titles in WWE

Q. When did John Cena win his last WWE World title?

A. Cena won his last WWE World title in January, 2017 at Royal Rumble

Q. In which movie John Cena featured as a lead actor?

A. The first movie to feature Cena on the lead role was The Marine (2005)

Q. Which was John Cena’s last WrestleMania match?

A. John Cena wrestled at WrestleMania 39 against Austin Theory in a losing effort