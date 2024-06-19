Bio

Keith Lee is an American professional wrestler who is best known for his work in WWE, mostly in the NXT which is the developmental territory of the promotion. He has also worked in other worked in major wrestling promotions like All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor. Presently, he is active in All Elite Wrestling since 2022.

Keith Lee Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Lee was 6’2” and his billed weight was 340 lbs. He was born on November 8, 1984 and currently the former NXT Champion is 39 years old. Lee had always promoted as a powerhouse in every wrestling promotion he worked in. He was also very successful in NXT which is the developmental territory.

Keith Lee: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Keith Lee Early Life

Lee was born on November 8, 1984 and currently, he is 39 years old. Wichita Falls, Texas is the place where Keith Lee born. It is said that Lee’s grandmother had been a professional wrestling fan who inspired Lee to become a wrestling fan, and later, a wrestler. He attended Texas A&M University and played college football. But he quit football because he wanted to become a professional wrestler.

Who is Keith Lee

Keith Lee is a 39 year old American professional wrestler who is presently active in All Elite Wrestling AEW. He has also worked in other major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and Ring of Honor. He has won multiple prestigious championships like NXT Championship, NXT North American Championship wrestling, and AEW Tag Team Championship. He has also won multiple titles from the independent circuit.

Keith Lee WWE Debut

Lee signed his first professional contract with WWE in 2018. But before his first official contract signing with the promotion, he attempted a WWE tryout a decade ago back in 2008. But he failed to earn a contract from the promotion during the time. He made a number of non contract appearance. His first match in the promotion after signing a contract was in 2018 against Kassius Ohno in an episode of NXT. He was victorious in his first match.

Professional Wrestling Career

Training and Debut

Lee became a part of professional wrestling in 2005 and he had been trained by Tim Brooks who was a renowned professional wrestler and won multiple prestigious championships from all over the territories of the National Wrestling Alliance NWA. Lee had been pretty impressive from the very first day of joining the wrestling world and he got the opportunity to make his in ring debut in the same year.

Independent Circuit

The first in ring name he used on the independent circuit was Kevin Paine. Soon he became a regular on the independent circuit as he appeared on multiple independent circuit promotions throughout his early days in the wrestling world. Professional Championship Wrestling (Arlington), Xtreme Championship Wrestling (Denton), North American Wrestling Allegiance (Waxahachie), Metroplex Wrestling (Bedford), and River City Wrestling (San Antonio) were some of the early promotions he worked in.

Success on The Independent Circuit

Lee was really successful in the early days in the independent circuit as he won multiple prestigious Championship from all over the indeed including the likes of the North American Wrestling Allegiance Tag Team Championship with Li Fang, the Xtreme Championship Wrestling Heavyweight Championship, and also the TNT Championship.

Ring of Honor

Lee remained active on the independent circuit until 2018. He got a contract from WWE regularly in the same year so he had to stop working on the independent circuit. Before joining WWE, he had another big run from another big promotion which was Ring of Honor. Promotion in 2015 and remained active in the promotion for a couple of years. Lee was pretty successful in the promotion.

Other Promotions

He had multiple top views with some of the top stars of the promotion like the Biscoe Brothers, Colt Cabana, and Dalton Castle. He made his final appearance in The promotion in February 2017 before making his return to the promotion in 2022. He kept on working on the independent circuit after his Ring of Honor departure. he also worked in the promotions like Evolve and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. He got the biggest call of his career in early 2018.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Keith Lee Keith Lee Nick Names Bearcat (WWE) Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Keith Lee Height 6’2” Keith Lee Weight 340 lbs. Relationship Status Married Keith Lee Net Worth $4 Million Keith Lee Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2005 Mentor * Keith Lee Signature Moves Belly to Belly Suplex, Corkscrew Plancha, Don’t You Forget About Keith, Doomsault, Grizzly Magnum Finishing Move(s) Ground Zero, Spirit Bomb Theme Song / Keith Lee Song / Keith Lee Music Limitless Catchphrases *

Keith Lee Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Lee is estimated to be somewhere around $4 million. Presently, he is active in AEW and reports suggest that he earns something around $800,000 as his annual salary from the promotion. Lee has been active in AEW since 2022 and he is doing quite well in the promotion.

Keith Lee Family

Lee was born on November 8, 1984, in Wichita Falls, Texas. Lee prefers to keep his personal life private as there is no information available about Lee’s parents, or whether he has any siblings. Reports suggest that his grandmother was a wrestling fan and she inspired Lee to become a professional wrestler in the future.

Championships and Accomplishments

Lee has won multiple championships throughout his wrestling career. While working in NXT which is the developmental territory of WWE, he won NXT Championship and NXT North American Championship. He also won the AEW World Tag Team Championship once. He won some titles from the independent circuit as well.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) NXT Championship (1 time), NXT North American Championship (1 time), NXT Year-End Award for Breakout Star of the Year (2019) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) AEW World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Swerve Strickland Inspire Pro Pure Prestige Championship (1 time) NAWA Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Li Fang PWG World Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 11 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2020 Sports Illustrated – Ranked No. 10 of the top 10 wrestlers 2017 VIP Heavyweight Championship (1 time), VIP Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Shane Taylor WWN Championship (1 time) XCW Heavyweight Championship (1 time), XCW TNT Championship (1 time) Records One times NXT Champion, One time NXT North American Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Lee had been extremely successful in the NXT which is the developmental territory of WWE. Fans had a lot of expectations from his main roster run. But his main roster run did not go as fans expected it would be. WWE tried to repackage him as “Bearcat” Keith Lee, but unfortunately, he could not survive the covid-19 pandemic.

Personal life & Lifestyle

Keith Lee Real Name / Full Name Keith Lee Birth Date November 8, 1984 Keith Lee Age 39 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Scorpio Birthplace Wichita Falls, Texas Nationality American Hometown Wichita Falls, Texas School/College/University Texas A&M University Educational Qualification Not known Religion Not known Keith Lee Ethnicity Black Current Residence Not known Hobbies Wrestling, Gymming, Watching Anime Keith Lee Tattoo *

Keith Lee Movies and TV Shows

There is no report on whether Lee ever considered acting as a professional career. He did appear in a movie named The Main Event which was released back in 2020. This movie was based on professional wrestling and it starred more top wrestling stars. Lee played the character of “Smooth Operator” in the mentioned movie. There is no report on whether he has appeared in any other movies or television series as of now.

Keith Lee Wife

Lee is presently married to his fellow professional wrestler Mia Yim who is also famous under the ring name Michin. She is presently active in WWE and she is doing really well in the promotion. She also had an amazing career in TNA Wrestling and on the independent circuit as well. She is a former TNA Knockouts Championship. Lee and Mia Yim got married in 2022.

Further Success

Non Contract WWE Appearances

Lee signed a professional contract with WWE in 2008 but before signing with the promotion officially he attended a tryout for the promotion a decade before but he failed to get a contract from the promotion during that time. He got the opportunity to make a number of appearances during his early career. One of his memorable early appearances was from March 2009 when he appeared in an episode of Monday Night RAW as a security guard.

NXT Debut

WWE approached him in early 2018 and he finally signed a contract with the promotion in May of the same year. He made his first appearance after finding the contract in an episode of the NXT during the WrestleMania Axxess weekend. His first match was against Kassius Ohno and he was victorious in his first match in the NXT.

Title Success in NXT

Lee was pushed as one of the top stars of the NXT and he was also pretty successful in the developmental territory of WWE. He was active in NXT for a couple of years and he won both the possible single championship for him in the NXT; NXT Championship and NXT North American Championship. He was active in the brand of WWE until mid 2020.

Main Roster Return, Release

Lee moved to the main roster of WWE in mid 2020 and it was announced during SummerSlam 2020. He started working on Monday Night RAW and he even got the opportunity to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE championship. In 2021 he was given a new nickname “Bearcat”. But ultimately he became a prey of the Covid 19 pandemic as he was released from the promotion. He could not find any success in the main roster of WWE.

Recent Days, AEW Run

In February 2022, Lee joined All Elite Wrestling AEW and he made his debut in the mentioned month defeating Isiah Kassidy. He also teamed up with Swerve Strickland in the same year to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship. He received a mid card push in the promotion. He is still active in the promotion and there are rumors that he might return to WWE soon.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Keith Lee

Lee had been extremely successful in the NXT which is the developmental territory of WWE and he had multiple big rivalries with some of the top stars of the NXT. He won both the NXT Championship and NXT North American Championship. One of his biggest Rivals for the NST North American championship was Roderick Strong. It can be considered one of his top rivalries from the promotion.

He also had other top rivalries with some of the Other top stars of the NXT. Adam Cole can be considered the biggest Rival of his NXT career whom he defeated to win his only NXT Championship title. He had another amazing rivalry with the formal two times NXT Champion Karrion Kross who defeated him to take the NXT Championship away from him. Lee had a short time in the main roster so he could not have any regular rivalry.

Keith Lee Injury

Lee was supposed to have a feud with Dominik Dijakovic who is presently known as Dijak in 2019. The feud was scheduled to take place in the NXT. But this feud could never take place since Lee suffered an undisclosed injury during that time and it kept him out of action for a couple of months. The planned feud could never take place.

Other Details

Lee appeared in multiple wrestling video games as playable characters. His first appearance in a video game was in WWE 2K19. He also appeared in WWE 2K20 and WWE 2K22. When WWE 2K22 released, he was already signed with AEW. He also appeared in AEW Fight Forever video game but only as a Downloadable Content.

Keith Lee Salary $800,000 Brand Endorsements AEW Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Keith Lee Social Media Accounts

Keith Lee is active on Instagram from a verified account. There is an account in Twitter by his name which is not verified, even though it is believed to be his real account. His Twitter account has a total following of 264.4K and his verified Instagram has a total following of 490K. Here are links of his social media accounts where you can follow him. Keith Lee Twitter, Keith Lee Instagram.

Keith Lee Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AAW 7 (53.85%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (46.15%) AEW 35 (74.47%) 0 (0.00%) 12 (25.53%) AEW/NJPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) AIW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Alpha-1 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Beyond 10 (58.82%) 0 (0.00%) 7 (41.18%) Beyond/CZW/PCW/WXw 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) Beyond/WWR 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Black Label Pro 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) CHIKARA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) EVOLVE 17 (58.62%) 1 (3.45%) 11 (37.93%) FCP 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) FIP 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) GCW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) Glory Pro 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) JAPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Limitless 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) NEW 5 (71.43%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (28.57%) NJPW/RevPro 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) NXT 100 (70.92%) 3 (2.13%) 38 (26.95%) OTT 2 (40.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (60.00%) PCW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) PROGRESS 4 (40.00%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (60.00%) PWG 11 (64.71%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (35.29%) RevPro 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) ROH 17 (73.91%) 1 (4.35%) 5 (21.74%) ROH/NJPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) The Crash 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) WCPW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) WrestleCircus 2 (40.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (60.00%) Wrestling Revolver 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) WWE 35 (66.04%) 2 (3.77%) 16 (30.19%) WWNLive 2 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (50.00%) WXw 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) TOTAL 259 (63.79%) 7 (1.72%) 140 (34.48%)

Keith Lee Manager

Lee did not get managed by any professional manager in the wrestling world since he had mostly worked as a singles wrestler. In WWE, he did not work as any tag team wrestler either. But after signing with AEW in 2022, he teamed up with Swerve Strickland and together they won the AEW World Tag Team Championship too. Lee had been managed by Strickland as a singles wrestler during the time.

FAQS

Q. When did Keith Lee start wrestling?

A. Keith Lee started working in 2005

Q. How tall is Keith Lee in feet?

A. Keith Lee is 6’2” tall in feet

Q. Who is Keith Lee manager?

A. Keith Lee does not have a manager

Q. What is current Keith Lee song?

A. Keith Lee uses the song ‘Limitless’

Q. Who is Keith Lee mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Keith Lee father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Keith Lee girlfriend?

A. Keith Lee is currently married to famous professional wrestler and current WWE star Mia Yim

Q. Who is Keith Lee brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Keith Lee worth?

A. Keith Lee’s net worth is something around $4m

Q. How many times Keith Lee won the NXT title?

A. Keith Lee had been a one time NXT Champion