Mandy Rose is having a wild ride outside the WWE by vesting herself into the world of premium content which also produces tons of money for her. This is the reason she doesn’t really miss the penny that WWE once used to offer her. By posting sizzling content on social media as well as behind her premium paywall, she has retained that Goddess image from WWE TV.

The previous reports claimed that Mandy Rose was let go from her WWE contract due to the content she posted behind her premium content paywall. Some of these went beyond WWE’s PG rules and the officials decided to release her. In fact, it was reported that the top attraction from NXT 2.0 was not even given an opportunity to take down her premium content before the let-go.

Apart from the premium content service, Mandy Rose is eyeing to return for a title that she once participated in a decade ago. She took to her Instagram and uploaded several photos of herself wearing a black bikini as she made her intentions clear of participating in a bikini world championship,

“Seeing if I still got it… 🤫 It’s been 10 years since I competed … you guys think I should step back on stage?! 😬👀➡️ COMMENT BELOW 👇🏻 #2014WbffBikiniWorldChamp”

Mandy Rose is happy with her career on WWE NXT

Mandy Rose appeared to be one of the many instances where main roster superstars opted to move back to NXT to revamp their TV character amid a lack of creative plans on Raw or Smackdown. The move worked wonders for her as she got to fulfill her long wish to become a champion and thereby establish herself to be the top-most attraction of the NXT 2.0 era.

Appearing in a Q&A session for Monopoly Events, Mandy Rose looked back to her WWE career and expectedly mentioned that her NXT stint was the very best of her career,

“[NXT] was the highlight of my career because I think gaining the respect from my fans, … putting in the work, I humbled myself. I didn’t take that call and get negative. I just took it like this is a new opportunity for me.”

