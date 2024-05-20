Professional wrestlers often find love while being on the road and Damian Priest could be the latest one to have joined the list. The one-time WWE World Champion has been linked up on social media in recent times with the former WWE Star CJ Perry FKA Lana. Now their dating rumors have further been fueled up following Wrestlemania XL.

On Night Two of WWE’s extravaganza on April 7, Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Following the biggest win of his career, he was seen celebrating in a pub with Lana which led the fans to believe that the two could share a bond that is more than friendship. They also followed up with further appearances at the Coachella Music Festival.

I think CJ perry wants Damian priest and I think Damian priest wants CJ perry well lana so yeah she shows up everywhere he is. pic.twitter.com/duTemxdc4r — Jonese Henderson (@HendersonJ79598) April 10, 2024

Damian Priest finally exchanging the briefcase but with Lana. Poor Cucksev pic.twitter.com/Ps4H9CU6Bl — FIGHT MATE (@Fight_Mate) March 14, 2024

Lana and Damian Priest hanging out just hours before the #RoyalRumble. 👀 pic.twitter.com/8xB5rroPG1 — L̆̈. J̆̈. ☆ B͛ꫀ𝘴𝓽ꫀ𝘳✞  (@LJ_Bester) January 28, 2023

While no confirmation regarding their relationship has been received from any one of them, this is not the first time that they’ve been spotted together. In fact, Damian Priest was seen on vacation time with the current AEW roster member. Besides, when CJ was with Miro FKA Rusev, Priest was also seen with them traveling leading to the belief that he was a common friend of the duo.

Damian Priest possibly started dating Lana after she split up with Miro

The current assumption is that Damian Priest and Lana have flourished in their relationship if they have any following the latter’s split with Miro. Through the reports of TMZ Sports in March, the official announcement of their separation first came. Despite the end of their marriage, both CJ Perry and Miro expressed their intention to be in touch in a cordial relationship and continue working together like professionals if they’re required in further angles on TV.

As for Damian Priest, he achieved a significant milestone by winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, last year setting the stage for a potential world championship reign. The opportunity finally came at WrestleMania 40 Sunday when he cashed in his briefcase after Drew McIntyre emerged victorious over Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title.

According to Joel Otterson at Variety, Damian Priest has inked a deal with talent agency Paradigm. This partnership aims to expand his portfolio across various avenues including books, acting, marketing, unscripted projects, and more,

”Paradigm will work to build his business across books, acting, marketing, unscripted and more.”