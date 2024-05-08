Becky Lynch’s contract status with the WWE has been a topic of discussion since it was reported in early 2024 that the deal was up for renewal. It was stated that the contract was set to expire in June 2024 meaning that the company is having around 8 weeks to keep the top WWE star under their banner.

Being one of the most accomplished female superstars in WWE history, Becky Lynch’s contract situation has garnered significant attention around the professional wrestling circuit. Given her numerous accolades and achievements within the company, including headlining and winning the main event of WrestleMania, she’s one of the veterans who will carry the women’s division into further greatness.

According to the latest update by PWInsider, WWE is prioritizing the completion of Becky Lynch’s new contract deal before her existing deal expires. Another source also stated that the former WWE Women’s Champion possibly has 8 weeks remaining in her current contract but something should be done within that timespan,

Becky Lynch came back from a short time-off on WWE programming

Prior reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that Seth Rollins would be taking some time off from the WWE though this break is not expected to be lengthy. Dave Meltzer also reported on WON that Becky Lynch is also believed to be going on hiatus for an indefinite period. But now it appears that the couple should be back in a quick timespan to be a part of WWE’s UK tour.

Becky Lynch had a good start in 2024 as she won the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match to secure a Women’s World Title Match at WrestleMania 40. She defeated Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Raquel Rodriguez to solidify her spot at the Show of Shows. Later, Rhea Ripley predictably defeated Nia Jax to retain her title and confirm her showdown with Big Time Becks.

Despite Becky Lynch’s valiant effort at WrestleMania 40, she was unable to dethrone Rhea Ripley and become a seven-time women’s champion in the WWE. Ripley secured her victory by delivering a powerful Riptide on her, earning a clean pinfall win. But two weeks later, Big Time Becks eventually won the title which was earlier vacated due to Ripley’s injury.