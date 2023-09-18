Mick Foley: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Mick Foley is often regarded as The Hardcore Legend and he was one of the biggest attractions of WWE during the famous Attitude Era of the promotion. He won multiple prestigious championships from WWE including a total of three World Championships. He is currently retired from in ring action.

Mick Foley Height, Weight, Age & More:

Mick Foley did not have the best physique for a professional wrestler but he is a prime example of why you do not need an excellent physique to become a pro wrestler. His billed height is 6’2” in wrestling and he weighed something around 287 lbs. He was born on June 7, 1965 and he is currently 58 year old.

Mick Foley Early Life

Foley was born on June 7, 1965. Bloomington, Indiana is the place where Mick Foley born. His family moved to the Long Island town of East Setauket soon after his birth. He grew up watching professional wrestling. In October, 1983, he went to Madison Square Garden to watch a steel cage match between Jimmy Snuka and Don Muraco. He was a big fan of Snuka.

Who is Mick Foley

Mick Foley is an American Professional wrestler who worked in WWE throughout the famous Attitude Era of the promotion. Before working in WWE, he worked on multiple independent circuit promotions. He was extremely famous in WWE during his time and he had been a former three times WWE World Champion.

Mick Foley WWE Debut

Foley made his WWE debut at a very young age back in 1986. He was given a go in WWE and he received a jobber treatment in his debut match. He teamed up with British professional wrestler Les Thornton to take on the team of the British Bulldogs. In his first match he was addressed as Jack Foley. Needless to say, Foley and his partner were totally destroyed by the British Bulldogs.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Foley started his professional wrestling career back in June, 1986 and he work on various independent circuit promotions. He also worked under various ring names, one of these ring names became famous later on and it was Cactus Jack. In the same year, he also made his WWE debut under the ring name of Jack Foley in a losing effort.

Call from WCW

Foley kept on working on various promotions including promotions on the independent circuit. He became a regular in WCW from 1991 and he became quite famous under the ring name of Cactus Jack in the promotion. He had multiple big Matches and feuds in WCW. His feud with Vader in WCW is still remembered to this date. He worked in the promotion till 1994 and he had also been a WCW World Tag Team Champion with Kevin Sullivan.

Transition to ECW

In 1994 he left WCW and transitioned to the Eastern Championship Wrestling which later became the Extreme Championship Wrestling. He worked in the promotion for 2 years and he had been a two times ECW Tag Team Champion. His hardcore wrestling abilities were loved by the ECW fans. He also worked as a Tag Team with Mikey Whipwreck in ECW.

The Debut of Mankind

In 1996, he made his return to WWE and debuted a completely new character named Mankind. He kept on working under this ring name in WWE and he was portrayed as a heel. Upon his debut, his first opponent in WWE was Bob Holly who later became famous under the ring name of Hardcore Holly. Mankind won the match by making Holly submit using the Mandible Claw.

Feud with The Undertaker

Soon after making his WWE debut, Mankind got involved in a feud with the Undertaker. Since he was playing a dark character, his feud with the Undertaker became extremely famous among the fans. WWE had big plans for Foley which was easy to understand when he defeated the Undertaker at SummerSlam 1996 in a Boiler Room Brawl.

During the time, Paul Bearer also stopped holding the hands of the Undertaker and he started to team up with Mankind. He started to work as his manager and helped him during his feud with the Dead Man. The rivalry between the Undertaker and Mankind went on for more than a year, but it never felt boring and it was one of the most fun feuds of the time.

Teaming up with Kane

In 1997, after Kane made his WWE debut, Mankind teamed up with the Big Red Machine and it was one of the best Tag Teams of the time. Paul Bearer kept on working as the manager of this team and together they had been a two times WWE Tag Team Champions. Meanwhile, both of them tried their luck in single competitions and Mankind’s popularity kept on growing.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Mick Foley/Mandkind/Dude Love/Cactus Jack Finn Balor Nick Names The Hardcore Legend, The King of Hardcore Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Finn Balor Height 6’2” Finn Balor Weight 287 lbs. Relationship Status Married Finn Balor Net Worth $14 Million Finn Balor Eye Color Dark brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 1986 Mentor Terry Fuck Finn Balor Signature Moves Cactus Clothesline, Pulling Piledriver, Two Handed Bulldog, Running swinging neckbreaker Finishing Move(s) Mandible Claw, Double arm DDT Theme Song / Finn Balor Song / Finn Balor Music Wreck Catchphrases Bang-Bang!, Have a Nice Day

Mick Foley Net Worth & Salary

Mick Foley was one of the top stars of the famous Attitude Era. His current net worth is somewhere around $14 million according to reports from Sportskeeda. He is currently retired from in ring action and he earns $2 million for being an ambassador according to reports from caknowledge.com.

Mick Foley Family

The Hardcore Legend was born in Bloomington, Indiana and he is of Irish descent. He also has an older brother John. Currently, he lives with his Colette Christie whom he is married to since 1992. Together they live in Smithtown, New York City and the couple also has four children together.

Championships and Accomplishments

Foley has won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of professional wrestling. He had been a famous Tag Team wrestler in all over the industry. WWE got to expose his full potential as he became a main event star while working in this promotion. He has also been a three times WWE World Champion.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWF Championship (3 times), WWF Hardcore Championship (1 time, inaugural), WWF Tag Team Championship (8 times) – with Stone Cold Steve Austin (1), Chainsaw Charlie (1), Kane (2), The Rock (3) and Al Snow (1), WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2013), Slammy Award (1 time) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Cauliflower Alley Club – Art Abrams Lifetime Achievement Award (2011), CWA Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Gary Young, ECW World Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Mikey Whipwreck, George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame – Frank Gotch Award (2010), IWA World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Tracy Smothers, King of the Deathmatch (1995) Memphis Wrestling Hall of Fame – Class of 2018, North American Championship (3 times) NAW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) NWL Heavyweight Championship (1 time) OMW North American Heavyweight Championship (1 time), Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Inspirational Wrestler of the Year (1993), Match of the Year (1998) vs. The Undertaker in a Hell in a Cell match at King of the Ring, Match of the Year (1999) vs. The Rock in an “I Quit” match at Royal Rumble, Ranked No. 19 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 1999, Ranked No. 46 of the 500 best singles wrestlers of the PWI Years in 2003 Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame – Class of 2017, Setup 24/7 Championship (1 time), SCW Heavyweight Championship (1 time), SCW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with The Blue Meanie Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame – Class of 1999 (Wrestling category), TNA Legends Championship (1 time), TNA World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), WCW World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Kevin Sullivan, USWA World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Scott Braddock, WCWA World Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Super Zodiak II (1) and Scott Braddock (1), Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Best Brawler (1991–2000), Best on Interviews (1995, 2004, 2006), Best Pro Wrestling Book (2010) for Countdown to Lockdown, Feud of the Year (2000) vs. Triple H, Most Disgusting Promotional Tactic (1993) – Cactus Jack amnesia angle, Readers’ Favorite Wrestler (1998), Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame (Class of 2000) Tri-Cities Tag Team Championships (1 time) – with Shane Douglas Records Only wrestler to appear in a Royal Rumble match three times

Personal Life & Lifestyle

Foley currently lives with his wife Collette Foley in Smithtown, New York City. The couple has a total of four children, Michael Francis Foley Jr., Dewey Francis Foley, Hughie Francis Foley, and Noelle Foley, of course, who is the most famous of them all. She made multiple television appearances in WWE and she even tried out for competing in the ring.

Personal Information Table

Mick Foley Real Name / Full Name Fergal Devitt Birth Date June 7, 1965 Mick Foley Age 58 Relationship Status Married Mick Foley Zodiac Sign Gemini Mick Foley Birthplace Bloomington, Indiana Mick Foley Nationality American Mick Foley Hometown Bloomington, Indiana School/College/University Ward Melville High School, State University of New York at Cortland Educational Qualification No information available yet Mick Foley Religion No information available yet Mick Foley Ethnicity Irish Current Residence Smithtown, New York City Mick Foley Hobbies No information available yet Mick Foley Tattoo None

Mick Foley Movies and TV Shows

Foley appeared on multiple movies and television series. But he never considered acting as a career. Beyond the mat was the first movie he worked in, it was a documentary. About the television series, he appeared mostly as himself in the television series he worked in. He also appeared in multiple video games as playable characters.

Mick Foley Wife

Mick Foley is married to Collette Foley since 1992 and this amazing couple is living a happy life for more than three decades. She also made some televised appearances in various episodes of Monday Night RAW. Together, the couple has four children, Noelle Foley, who is the most famous of them all, Michael Francis Foley Jr., Dewey Francis Foley, and Hughie Francis Foley.

Main Event Success

Hell in a Cell Match Against The Undertaker

Foley got his first big boost at King of the Ring 1998 where he faced the Undertaker inside Hell in a Cell. He was thrown off of the top of the cell and he landed on top of the announce table in this match. The fans were stunned by this stunt and it is still remembered as one of the most jaw dropping moments in wrestling history.

Rising to the Main Event

He started providing amazing matches back to back and soon WWE understood that he had to be pushed on to the main event level. His popularity among the fans was rising as well. And by late 1998, he became a babyface for the first time Since adopting the Mankind character. He started to get really over with the fans as well.

WWE Champion

On January 4th, 1999, he challenged The Rock for the WWE Championship. This was his first WWE Championship win and this event was very special. After the success of this event, WCW could never beat WWE in TV ratings. The fans rejoiced the victory of Mankind Over The Rock and suddenly he was the most famous wrestler of the industry.

Mankind had a total of three Championship reigns of the WWE championship and none of them lasted for long. In spite of being really over with the fans, his title reigns had been badly criticized. By this time he gained the nickname The Hardcore Legend. He presented another amazing match in 2000 against Triple H inside Hell in a Cell at No Way Out. This match is also remembered as one of the best matches of his career.

By this time Foley’s body started to give up. It was so unfortunate that he could not continue wrestling regularly after WrestleMania 2000 where he challenged for the WWE championship in a fatal 4 way elimination match where The Rock And The Big Show also challenged Triple H for the WWE championship. But unfortunately the fan favourite wrestler could not continue wrestling regularly after this event.

Post Attitude Era

He did, however, he worked in some matches after that but he was never the regular he used to be during the Attitude Era. He kept on returning to WWE to provide pushes to some of the young wrestlers during the time. In 2004, he returned for a number of months to provide a push to Randy Orton. In 2006 he came back again to lift The Rated R Superstar.

TNA Wrestling

In 2008 he joined TNA Wrestling and started working in the ring occasionally as well. He even won multiple championships while working in TNA Wrestling. He has won the TNA Legends Championship once, he even won the TNA World Heavyweight Championship one time. He remained active in the promotion for three years.

Return to WWE

In 2011 he made his return to WWE and in 2013 he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He featured in various roles after returning to WWE. He also worked as the on screen General Manager of Monday Night RAW after the second brand split in 2016. Nowadays he makes sporadic appearances in WWE. He will always be remembered as one of the biggest wrestlers WWE ever produced.

Iconic Quotes From Mick Foley

“You have to believe in yourself. But you know what? There’s a fine line between believing in yourself and being delusional. And I’m sure there were a lot of people who thought I was being delusional when they saw me attempting to become a big shot in the world of pro wrestling. Luckily, it worked out: it doesn’t work out for that many people.”

“My greatest personal Survivor Series moment was facing The Rock in 1998 and having Mr. McMahon turn on me. That set into motion one of the best series of matches I’ve ever had and some of the most important with The Rock. Not only did we have great matches, but then we became teamed up following the rivalry, so that was big.”

“I really have to accept the fact that I’m not a young man anymore, that I’ve probably taken one lifetime’s worth of punishment already, and I really do need to be careful. Certainly I don’t want other WWE superstars taking the shots I did. That makes me feel very uncomfortable when I see somebody get hit with an unprotected chair shot.”

“I see The Rock running in 2020 and being a two-term president. I think he would be great, and I’m joking when I say I think Stephanie McMahon wouldn’t be a fine president of the United States. I think she’s got the leadership qualities. I see those two as potential candidates, and I see Kane as a congressional leader.”

“I saw James Ellsworth at an independent wrestling show where I was signing autographs, so I took a photo with him and put up a post on Facebook called ‘The night I met James Ellsworth.’ Just by nature of how popular that post was, how many comments there were and likes and shares, I was like, ‘people love this kid.”

“I remember being really hurt by a relative of a good friend of mine when I mentioned that someone was a great wrestler – she said, ‘What do you mean? How can you be great at wrestling?’ I stopped them and said, ‘Do you think that what I do takes no talent whatsoever?’ She realized how hurtful those words were.”

“When people see my show, they may not laugh out loud as they do with some of the classic comedians, but they do enjoy it. I regret that I called it comedy to begin with; I should have called it ‘An Evening With’ or put it down as spoken word. But the emphasis is always on funny stories.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Mick Foley

Mick Foley had multiple top feuds throughout his career. He might have had a short wrestling career but even in this short period of time, he got involved in some amazing feuds. The best feud of his career has to be against the Undertaker. Their feud lasted for nearly two years and we also got to witness the amazing Hell in a Cell match from King of the Ring 1998 by these two legends.

Another big feud he had in his career that was really important was against Triple H. That was presented the amazing Hell in a Cell match at No Way Out 2000. But the most important of them all has to be the one with The Rock that brought the ultimate fame in his career. Without these feuds, we could have never get Mick Foley.

Three Faces of Mick Foley

Foley played three characters in his career, and he was pretty much open about them as he played all of them at the same time. These characters are just the three faces of him. Mankind, Dude Love, and Cactus Jack. During the Royal Rumble match of 1998, he entered as all three characters as three different entries. It still remained a record.

Mick Foley Injury

Injury had been the biggest issue of the career of Mick Foley. He had multiple injuries throughout his career like a dislocated shoulder A dislocated jaw a concussion, Bruised ribs, Internal bleeding and many others. He had to quit wrestling at a very young age, and he still had a lot to offer, but it was really unfortunate that he still had a lot to offer.

Other Details

Growing up, Foley had been a big fan of WWE Hall of Famer “Superfly” Jimmy Snuka. He has always been a big fan of professional wrestling and he always wanted to be a part of it. He attended medicines Square Garden in 1983 to watch the epic steel cage match between Jimmy Snuka and Don Muraco. If you watch the video of this match, you can notice Foley among the crowd.

Finn Balor Salary $14m Brand Endorsements Reebok Sponsors Monster Energy Charity Various Cahrities

Social Media Accounts

‘The Hardcore Legend’ is active on both Twitter and Instagram on his verified accounts. His verified Twitter account has a total following of 1.9 million. But his verified Instagram account has a comparatively low following of 427k people. You can stay connected to him by clicking on these links. Mick Foley Twitter. Mick Foley Instagram.

Mick Foley Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AJPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) AWA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) CWA 3 (60.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (40.00%) ECW 33 (50.77%) 4 (6.15%) 28 (43.08%) FMW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) FWA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) HUSTLE 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) HWA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) IWA Japan 55 (63.22%) 2 (2.30%) 30 (34.48%) JCW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) N/A 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) 2 (66.67%) NWA 1 (11.11%) 1 (11.11%) 7 (77.78%) OMEGA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) SMW 10 (62.50%) 6 (37.50%) 0 (0.00%) TNA 7 (30.43%) 1 (4.35%) 15 (65.22%) UWF (Herb Abrams) 9 (50.00%) 4 (22.22%) 5 (27.78%) WCW 23 (48.94%) 0 (0.00%) 24 (51.06%) WCWA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WrestleReunion 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWE 7 (38.89%) 2 (11.11%) 9 (50.00%) WWF 160 (50.79%) 30 (9.52%) 125 (39.68%) TOTAL 311 (50.32%) 51 (8.25%) 256 (41.42%)

Mick Foley Manager

Foley did not have many managers in his short wrestling career but the person who is most famous for being his manager is Paul Bearer who started to accompany him during his feud with the Undertaker. Bearer also managed his tag team with WWE Hall of Famer Kane. Bearer managed him during his early days when he played the character of Mankind.

FAQS

Q. When did Mick Foley start wrestling?

A. Mick Foley started working in 1986

Q. How tall is Mick Foley in feet?

A. Mick Foley is 6’2” tall in feet

Q. Who is Mick Foley manager?

A. Paul Bearer worked as Foley’s manager during his early career

Q. What is current Mick Foley song?

A. Mick Foley uses the song ‘Wreck’

Q. Who is Mick Foley mother?

A. Mick Foley’s mother was Beverly Foley

Q. Who is Finn Balor father?

A. Mick Foley’s father was Jack Foley

Q. Who is currently Mick Foley girlfriend?

A. Mick Foley is currently married to Colette Christie since 1992

Q. Who is Mick Foley brother?

A. Mick Foley has an older brother named John

Q. How much is Mick Foley worth?

A. Mick Foley’s net worth is something around $14m

Q. How many times Mick Foley won the WWE World title?

A. Mick Foley had been a three times NXT Champion

Q. What are the alter egos of Mick Foley?

A. Mankind, Cactus Jack, and Dude Love