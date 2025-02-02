India head coach Gautam Gambhir assessed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s futures in light of form issues before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Gautam Gambhir stated that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will play a ‘massive role’ in the Champions Trophy, which begins on February 19.

For years, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have served as the batting lineup’s backbone. However, speculation over their retirement has increased, particularly following India’s recent difficulties in Test cricket. The team has lost six of their last eight Tests against New Zealand, both at home and in Australia.

Rohit scored only 31 runs in five innings, while Virat Kohli scored 190 runs in nine innings as India lost 3-1 in the 2024-25 BGT. Their difficulties persisted throughout the Ranji Trophy. Rohit scored 31 runs in two innings for Mumbai against Jammu and Kashmir, whereas Kohli scored only six for Delhi against Railways.

India’s highest scorers from the previous ODI World Cup will aim to restore form in a format they have dominated for more than a decade. Their next task will be a three-match One-Day International series at home against England. The team will then go to Dubai to play all of its Champions Trophy matches.

Rohit and Virat Add So Much Value to the Dressing Room – Gautam Gambhir

Speaking at the Naman Awards 2025 on Saturday, February 1, Gautam Gambhir stated that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are eager to play and assist the team win. Gambhir stated that they will play an important role in the high-stakes Champions Trophy and will remain valuable assets to Indian cricket.

“I think both Rohit and Virat, they add so much value to the dressing room. They add so much value to Indian cricket as well. They’ve got to play a massive role in the Champions Trophy. And I’ve said it before as well: those guys are so hungry; they want to play for the country. They have the passion to play for the country and deliver for the country,” Gambhir told Star Sports.

Gautam Gambhir stated that the Champions Trophy is an entirely different task than the 50-over World Cup. He emphasized that every game in the Champions Trophy is critical, with no margin for error.

Gambhir remarked that the team needs to perform well from the start and win five matches.

“The Champions Trophy is a completely different challenge as compared to the 50-over World Cup because literally every game is a make-or-break, so you can’t stop anywhere in this tournament. So hopefully, we’re going to start off really well because ultimately, if you want to go on and win the competition, you have to win five games,” he added.

India will kick off their campaign with a match against Bangladesh on February 20. They will then face Pakistan on February 23 and New Zealand on March 2 in Group A matches.

