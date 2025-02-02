Hardik Pandya, India’s star all-rounder, is perhaps one of the best finishers in white-ball cricket right now. The all-rounder is a big-match player with the skills to play for any team in the globe.

Hardik was set to become India’s regular T20I captain after Rohit Sharma resigned from the format following India’s T20 World Cup 2024 victory. However, the new team administration, led by Gautam Gambhir, made the opposite decision and appointed Suryakumar Yadav as permanent captain.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has broken his silence on the topic, believing that Pandya must be disappointed at not being offered the captaincy. He also described Pandya as irreplaceable, citing his great bat and ball talents.

He is the backbone of the Indian team: Mohammad Kaif on Hardik Pandya

Mohammad Kaif showered appreciation for Hardik and recalled his journey over the past year. He praised him for coming out of the challenging IPL 2023 season and guiding India to a historic title win in the T20 World Cup 2024.

“People were after Hardik Pandya’s life during IPL 2024. He faced a lot of brickbats; fans booed him at the Wankhede Stadium. He never spoke about his pain. He is the same player who bowled the final over of the T20 World Cup final to hand India the trophy. He cried his heart out after making India win. He never showed his emotions during the IPL when Mumbai Indians weren’t performing well,” Kaif said in a video on his X account.

Kaif also discussed Pandya’s unlucky injury in the ODI World Cup 2023, and how India was left to consider their combo. The Men in Blue suffered greatly without Pandya since they lacked a player with his skill level.

“He got injured in Pune during the 2023 ODI World Cup. You didn’t get a replacement for him. No player could have replaced him. Mohammed Shami bowled well, but India had only 7 batters and 4 bowlers. There was no eighth batter. Hardik Pandya is the backbone of this team. When he is injured, there is no replacement to be found,” he noted.

Hardik Pandya was out of the game for almost a year due to the ankle injury he suffered in the World Cup.

Do you think he doesn’t feel bad?: Mohammad Kaif on Hardik Pandya being removed as captain of Indian team

Mohammad Kaif also voiced dismay that Hardik Pandya, despite having a solid IPL record, is not India’s captain. He believes that Pandya always gives his all and that India does not yet have a successor for him.

“He (Pandya) is not the captain right now. Do you think he doesn’t feel bad? Isn’t he human, and doesn’t he feel anything? He is not even the vice-captain of this Indian team. Hardik is the captain of Mumbai Indians. He won the IPL with Gujarat Titans and then reached the final. But he isn’t the captain of the Indian team. Suryakumar Yadav is the captain.

Hardik is doing his role to the best of his ability. Hardik Pandya always gives his best. You cannot find anyone with his skill set when he gets injured. I think you don’t have a player like Hardik Pandya. In the population of 1.4 billion, there is only one genuine all-rounder, and that is Hardik Pandya,” he added.

Think Hardik Pandya deserves captaincy. India's most valuable white-ball player, genuine finisher, World Cup hero and not getting impacted by stadium abuse. Sub ko chup kara diya, True leader.#CricketwithKaif11 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/zJr4VPblg8 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 1, 2025

Hardik is in India’s Champions Trophy roster as the team’s only fast-bowling all-rounder. He is an important member of India’s side due to his great hitting skills and ability to bowl at a fast tempo. He provides the team with the necessary balance, making him a very valuable addition to his team.

