Virat Kohli met Himanshu Rana after the Delhi v Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match in Delhi and had some encouraging words to say to the pacer who dismissed him in the match. Himanshu Sangwan, a right-arm fast bowler from Railways, has been ruling the headlines for clean bowling Virat Kohli.

Sangwan, a veteran ticket collector at New Delhi Railway Station, had thrown a good-length ball that Kohli stepped forward to drive down the ground. However, the ball cut in, beating Kohli’s inside edge and sending his off stump flying, and the Indian batting genius was sent back to the pavilion for only 6 runs off 15 balls in his first Ranji match in 13 years.

Kohli had previously executed a similar delivery flawlessly, but this time he was unable to connect. Earlier in the over, Kunal Yadav worried Kohli with two deliveries outside off stump. This time, Kohli charged at Sangwan but lost his wicket to Railways.

What a ball it was; it was a beautiful delivery: Virat Kohli to Himanshu Sangwan

The former Indian captain’s wicket was arguably the pinnacle of Sangwan’s career, and he couldn’t contain his joy, celebrating with a punch in the air and a triumphant smile. Meanwhile, Himanshu Sangwan revealed what Virat Kohli said about his delivery following the match.

According to Dainik Jagran journalist Lokesh Sharma, the Railways fast bowler went to Kohli’s dressing room after the match and asked for an autograph on the ball that had clean bowled him in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match.

Upon seeing the ball, Kohli asked, “Is this the same ball that got me out?” After Sangwan’s response, Kohli smiled and said, “What a ball it was; it was a beautiful delivery. I really enjoyed that!” Kohli also autographed the ball, much to Sangwan’s delight.

After learning that Himanshu had played for Delhi at the under-19 level, the Indian batting icon praised the bowler by saying, “I’ve heard about you. You’re a good bowler. Best wishes for the future.”

Kohli giving autograph to Himanshu Sangwan,Most Down to Earth cricketer pic.twitter.com/1dGGQQzQQo — Ultimate VK Fan (@UltimateVKFan) February 2, 2025

More about Himanshu Sangwan

Himanshu Sangwan is from Charkhi Dadri in Haryana, although he grew up in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, due to his father’s employment. The 29-year-old was taken aback by Pradeep Sangwan, a fast bowler for Virat Kohli’s India Under-19 World Cup-winning squad in 2008.

To follow this desire, Sangwan relocated to his uncle’s home in Najafgarh, Delhi, and began coaching. Himanshu played school and club cricket before making his debut for Delhi’s Under-19 side in the 2013 Vinoo Mankad Trophy, however, he was unable to make the senior or junior Delhi teams.

It compelled him to relocate to Haryana and play district and university cricket. Sangwan later joined Indian Railways as a ticket collector under the sports quota and starred in the 2018-19 CK Nayudu Trophy, taking 37 wickets. His outstanding exploits gained him a place on the senior Railways squad, where he became an important bowler.

Sangwan has collected more than 75 wickets in 23 first-class matches, averaging 19.92. The quick bowler has also taken 21 wickets in 17 List A matches and 5 wickets in 7 T20 matches.

