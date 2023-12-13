Mya Lynn Lesnar: WWE Star Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Touted To Be Breakout Olympic 2024 Star

Brock Lesnar is considered to be a one-of-a-kind athlete of his generation and by the genes, his daughter Mya Lynn Lesnar is no different. She has recently excelled in shot putting for Colorado State, breaking the shot put record with a distance of 18.50 meters.

Plus, Mya Lynn Lesnar has also achieved All-Mountain West honors by securing first place in the weight throw at the indoor Mountain West Championships. She also finished third in shot put at both indoor and outdoor conference championships.

CM Punk Booked For First Singles Match Since 2023 WWE Return

WWE celebrity star Pat McAfee recently mentioned on his show that Mya Lynn Lesnar is reportedly preparing to represent the United States in the Olympics, next year,

“Sources have told me that Mya Lesnar is now 224 lbs of all muscle, ready to throw a rock for the United States of America when her time comes, and beat the hell out of everybody else.”

Background of Brock Lesnar’s daughter Mya Lynn Lesnar

For those who are unaware, Mya Lynn Lesnar is not Brock Lesnar and his current wife Sable’s daughter. Rather, she is the daughter of Brock and his ex-girlfriend Nicole McClain. Mya also has a twin brother named Luke Lesnar.

Born on April 10, 2002, Mya Lynn Lesnar will be 22 years old next spring. She appears to be a look-alike to her father with the same face-cutting. She stands 5’3” tall, weighs 62 kilograms (136 pounds), and is a proud Albino.

Unlike her father, Mya Lynn Lesnar remains very active on social media, as she recently showed off her physical accomplishments. She recently dropped an impressive video where she showed off a new school record in the shot put,

“A new PR and a new school record!!😤Happy with a strong start to my season.”

As for Brock Lesnar, he was last seen on WWE programming at Summerslam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes in the last match of their trilogy. Before heading out, Brock turned babyface and put over his opponent in a big way by raising his hand.

While Mya Lynn Lesnar is making a splash on the internet with all her accomplishments, there is anticipation of his father’s return on WWE programming, next month as the build-up to the Royal Rumble begins. The 2024 Royal Rumble will have some big surprises and the assumption is that The Beast Incarnate will be on board for the show.