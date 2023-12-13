sportzwiki logo
WWE

WWE

CM Punk Booked For First Singles Match Since 2023 WWE Return

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 13, 2023 at 1:58 PM

CM Punk Booked For First Singles Match Since 2023 WWE Return

CM Punk made perhaps the most shocking return to WWE of this decade and people are yet to get over with it. Most recently, Monday Night Raw was chosen to be his home brand, handpicked by him but fans are yet to see him wrestling in the ring.

Going by WWE’s recent set of announcements, we might have to wait until Royal Rumble in late January to see CM Punk back in action on TV. But we might also see him in a couple of matches before the January 27th event takes place.

Seth Rollins’ WWE Contract Expiring In 2024 Alongside Other Top Names

CM Punk wrestling two matches in the last week of December

The KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California has been promoting that CM Punk will wrestle for WWE this month, on New Year’s Eve. On that December 30th evening, his opponent will be one of the most hated men in WWE, Dominik Mysterio,

“CM Punk vs. Dominik Mysterio has been announced for the 12/30 WWE live event at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, CA.”

Royal Rumble 2024: WWE’s Strategic Plans Revealed For Roman Reigns

The former Straight Edge Society leader is also scheduled to step into the ring against Dominik Mysterio as part of WWE’s Live Holiday Tour on Tuesday, December 26th. Keeping the tradition intact, this show will take place at the Madison Square Garden in New York. That being said, this should be the first untelevised WWE Live show that the returnee will feature in action.

Apart from the local advertisements, PWInsider also reports that CM Punk will indeed be in action at a WWE live event on December 30 at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles. Against, The Judgment Day’s “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, he will essentially be in a first-time matchup.

Meanwhile, the December 26 bout against Dom will serve as CM Punk’s first contest in a WWE ring since January 2014 since his entry into the Royal Rumble only a day before he walked out of the company. Interestingly, the returnee will be in action on the same day that his previous employer AEW holds their Worlds End pay-per-view in Long Island, New York.

Tagged:

cm punk

Dominik Mysterio

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Live Event

WWE RAW

