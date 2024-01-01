Reason Brock Lesnar Vs. Gunther Happening At WWE Wrestlemania 40

A mega bout has long been rumored to happen in the WWE over the past year or so between Brock Lesnar and Intercontinental Champion Gunther. They initially had a face-to-face situation during the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match in a moment that garnered tons of reaction from the WWE fanbase.

Their exchange was cut short by Bobby Lashley’s entry into the match, as The All Mighty was involved in a feud with The Beast Incarnate at that time. But this raised hopes within the WWE Universe to witness a show stealer between Brock Lesnar and Gunther, down the road.

Now, this mega match was expected to go down at Wrestlemania 39 while now there are similar speculations on the internet as we head into WrestleMania 40. WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley explained on Busted Open Radio why we’ll be getting this match in April 2024,

“I think we’re getting Gunther and Brock at WrestleMania. Because when Brock looks at Gunther, he’s gonna be able to talk about Taker’s Streak, and ending a Streak. Brock is going to be able to remind Gunther that, ‘I’m the one who put the 1 in 21-1, so at WrestleMania, I’m defeating you’.”

Gunther defeating Brock Lesnar would be his biggest accomplishment

It was also emphasized by the legendary old-school wrestler that while Gunther has already accomplished a tremendous IC title reign that lasted for 600-700 days but beating Brock Lesnar at the full house of Wrestlemania 40 would be a surreal accomplishment for someone who is being considered as a successor to him.

As 2024 begins, WWE is gearing up for the Road to WrestleMania 40, and if the recent advertisements are any indication then Brock Lesnar will be a part of it. He will reportedly be seen in action on January 27th at the Royal Rumble in Tropicana Field which should insert him into a Wrestlemania program. Although we still have almost a month until reaching The Rumble, plans are in motion for the prizefighter.

There’s no update available on whether WWE plans on doing Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther at Wrestlemania 40 but if the match does happen then the Intercontinental Championship won’t be hanging in the balance as a prizefighter like Lesnar won’t be fitting enough to challenge for a mid-card title.