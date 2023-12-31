The Rock Continues Teasing His Return At WWE Wreatlemania 40

The Rock coming back to the WWE for one last match has been a never-ending speculation for the pro-wrestling universe for a long time. Whenever Wrestlemania approaches, WWE fans get excited about the return so that a dream match featuring him against the undisputed champion Roman Reigns becomes a reality but it continues to get postponed.

If the recent reports had to be considered then this match is not in the pipeline for Wrestlemania 40. But on the contrary side, The Rock continues to tease a return. He recently met a young fan named Jayden through the Make-A-Wish foundation. The 15-year-old is a wrestling enthusiast, and he might have been provided with a little secret.

The Rock shared a little secret with a child fan about his return

The Rock’s “little secret” with Jayden essentially suggested the possibility of him coming back to the WWE to lay the Smackdown on somebody. This has sparked speculation that the already speculated program between him and Roman Reigns could be in motion.

“Jayden’s wish was to meet, ‘the people’s champ’. He is HUUUUUGE ROCK & pro wrestling fan and we had a BLAST chopping up his favorite wrestlers and matches!! I LOVE pro wrestling so my time with Jayden was super dope!” The Rock wrote.

I told him a little secret that may or may not involve some dude returning to WWE to lay the SmackDown on all their candy a$$es. There’s a lot of negative and toxic noise out there in the world – but there’s a lot of positive, good things too, and Jayden is one of them.”

Droppin that old school Rock theme music for my boy Jayden Harden from @makeawish! Jayden is 15 and he’s awesome!! Jayden’s wish was to meet, “the people’s champ”. He is a HUUUUUGE ROCK & pro wrestling fan and we had a BLAST chopping up his favorite wrestlers and matches!!… pic.twitter.com/8JOIZ5mO2b — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 24, 2023

In September 2023, The Rock returned to Smackdown for a one-off appearance. Just before that appearance, he was a special guest on The Pat McAfee Show where this notion of the fantasy match against Roman Reigns was also teased.

At this point, chances seem to be much lower for the mega match to go down at Wrestlemania 40 which again rekindled the possibility for the rematch between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes to go down at the biggest event of the year. Previously, sources suggested the second installment of the match was in the pipeline, which seems to be WWE’s plan, as well.

An update from Sports Illustrated reported the following regarding The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in 2024 which ruled out the chances of seeing the match,

“After speaking with multiple sources close to WWE, the decision about WrestleMania will not be The Rock’s to make, nor is the main event even a topic of substance. There are currently no plans for this to happen.”