Bio

Ric Flair is an American retired professional wrestler who worked in various professional wrestling promotions throughout his career and considered one of the biggest names in the history of the business. WWE recognizes him as a former sixteen times former World champion. Currently, he is retired from in ring action.

Ric Flair Height, Weight, Age & More:

Ric Flair’s billed height in the wrestling world was 6’1” and he weighs 243 lbs. indeed he is one of the famous and successful professional wrestler throughout his career. He was born on February 25, 1949 and currently he is 74 year old. He is retired from in ring action and he wrestled his final match last year.

Ric Flair: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Ric Flair Early Life

Flair was born on February 25, 1949. Memphis, Tennessee is the place where Ric Flair born. Luther Philips and Oliver Philips were his original parents but he was adopted by Kathleen Kinsmiller Fliehr and Richard Reid Fliehr. Kathleen, his adoptive mother worked in Star Tribune newspaper. Flair had interests in multiple sports in his early days.

Who is Ric Flair

Ric Flair is one of the biggest names in the history of professional wrestling who has worked in multiple top promotions and won all the prestigious Championship from all over the world of wrestling. He is recognized by WWE as a 16 times World Champion. Currently he is retired from in ring action.

Ric Flair WWE Debut

Flair first appeared in WWE back in 1991 with the big gold belt and address himself as the real World champion. It is extremely rare to see someone from outside the promotion working in WWE by carrying a title from outside. WWE had massive plans for Flair. He started his WWE career by receiving squash victory over Jim Powers.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Flair started his professional wrestling career in 1972 at a very young age. He was a successful amateur wrestler before joining the world of professional wrestling. He started his career by holding the hands of American Wrestling Association AWA. In 1974 he got a big call when he received a call from Jim Crockett Promotions; the promotion that later became WCW.

Jim Crockett Promotions – WCW

He spent a total of 17 years in the promotion and became one of the top stars in the world of professional wrestling. He won multiple World Championships while working in Jim Crockett Promotions. Not only he was one of the biggest stars of the promotion but in the whole industry.

While working in the promotion and becoming a top star, he founded a faction that is still believed to be one of the best factions in the history of professional wrestling. It was the famous Four Horseman which was founded back in 1985. The original members of the faction were Arn Anderson, Ole Anderson, Tully Blanchard, and of course Ric Flair.

Transition to WWE

In 1991, he joined WWE for the first time in his professional wrestling career. He was in the business for nearly two decades before working in WWE. Instantly he was greeted with a main event push in the promotion. He joined the promotion with the big gold belt claiming himself to be the real world champion.

During those days, winning the Royal Rumble match did not hold any special prize. For the first time in 1992, WWE organized the Royal Rumble match where the WWE World Championship was on the line. Flair entered the Rumble at no. 3 and won the match to win the WWE World Championship. Royal Rumble 1992 is considered one of the best Royal Rumble matches ever.

WWE had it originally planned to book the dream match between Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania VIII, but for some reasons, it did not take place until much later. Flair defended WWE World Championship against The Macho Man Randy Savage at WrestleMania VIII and he lost the title.

Everybody was expecting Flair to become a big deal in WWE but in 1993 he decided to leave the promotion and return to WCW. It was a tough time for WWE as their biggest MVP Hulk Hogan also decided to join WCW on the very next year. Upon returning to WCW, Flair was given the same main event treatment that he always received from the promotion.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Ric Flair Ric Flair Nick Names The Nature Boy, The Dirtiest player in the Game, Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Ric Flair Height 6’1” Ric Flair Weight 243 lbs. Relationship Status Married Ric Flair Net Worth $5 Million Ric Flair Eye Color Green Hair Color Platinum Blonde Wrestling Debut 1972 Mentor Billy Graham Ric Flair Signature Moves Knife-edged chop, Low blow, Back suplex, Vertical Suplex, Poking on eyes, Running jumping Knee drop, Shin breaker Finishing Move(s) Figure-four leglock, Diving knee drop Theme Song / Ric Flair Song / Ric Flair Music Also Sprach Zarathustra Catchphrases Wooooo!, To be the man, you gotta beat the man,

Ric Flair Net Worth & Salary

In spite one being one of the best performers in the world of sports entertainments, Flair is nowhere near one of the richest pro wrestlers. According to reports from Sportskeeda, his net worth stands somewhere around $5 million. He went through a lot of financial issues lately. The site also reports that Flair receives $35,000 per month as a compensation.

Ric Flair Family

Flair married Leslie Goodman in 1971 and divorced her in 1983. Next he married Elizabeth Flair in 1983 and divorced her 2006, next it was Tiffany VanDemark in 2006 and divorced her too in 2009. His next marriage was with Jackie Beems in 2009 and he divorced her too in 2014. Right now, he is married to Wendy Barlow since 2018.

Championships and Accomplishments

Flair had been one of the biggest names that professional wrestling industry ever produced and he has won multiple prestigious Championship from all over the world. WWE recognizes him as a former 16 times World Champion but he actually won more than that. He has won other prestigious titles as well.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) World Tag Team Championship (3 times) – with Batista (2) and Roddy Piper (1), WWE Intercontinental Championship (1 time), WWF World Heavyweight Championship (2 times), Royal Rumble (1992), Thirteenth Triple Crown Champion, Slammy Award for Match of the Year (2008) vs. Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XXIV, WWE Hall of Fame (2 times) – Class of 2008 – individually, Class of 2012 – as a member of The Four Horsemen, WWE Bronze Statue (2017) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) The Baltimore Sun – Match of the Year (2008) vs. Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XXIV, International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame – Class of 2021, George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame – Class of 2013, WCW World Heavyweight Championship (7 times), WCW International World Heavyweight Championship (2 times), NWA Mid-Atlantic Heavyweight Championship (3 times), NWA (Mid Atlantic)/NWA Television Championship (2 times), NWA (Mid Atlantic)/WCW United States Heavyweight Championship (6 times), NWA Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Championship (3 times) – with Rip Hawk (1), Greg Valentine (1), and Big John Studd (1), NWA World Tag Team Championship (Mid-Atlantic version) (3 times) – with Greg Valentine (2) and Blackjack Mulligan (1), First WCW Triple Crown Champion, NWA World Heavyweight Championship (9 times), NWA Hall of Fame (class of 2008) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Feud of the Year (1987) The Four Horsemen vs. The Super Powers and The Road Warriors, Feud of the Year (1988, 1990) vs. Lex Luger, Feud of the Year (1989) vs. Terry Funk, Inspirational Wrestler of the Year (2008), Match of the Year (1983) vs. Harley Race (June 10), Match of the Year (1984) vs. Kerry Von Erich at Parade of Champions 1, Match of the Year (1986) vs. Dusty Rhodes at The Great American Bash in a steel cage match, Match of the Year (1989) vs. Ricky Steamboat at WrestleWar, Match of the Year (2008) vs. Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XXIV, Match of the Decade (2000–2009) vs. Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XXIV, Most Hated Wrestler of the Year (1978, 1987), Rookie of the Year (1975), Stanley Weston Award (2008), Wrestler of the Year (1981, 1984–1986, 1989, 1992), PWI Wrestler of the Decade (1980’s), Ranked No. 3 of the top 500 wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 1991, 1992, and 1994, Ranked No. 2 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the PWI Years in 2003, Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum – Class of 2006, NWA Missouri Heavyweight Championship (1 time), St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame – Class of 2007, Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Best Heel (1990), Best Interviews (1991, 1992, 1994), Hardest Worker (1982,1984-1988), Feud of the Year (1989) vs. Terry Funk, Match of the Year (1983) vs. Harley Race in a steel cage match at Starrcade, Match of the Year (1986) vs. Barry Windham at Battle of the Belts II on February 14, Match of the Year (1988) vs. Sting at Clash of the Champions I, Match of the Year (1989) vs. Ricky Steamboat at Clash of the Champions VI: Ragin’ Cajun, Most Charismatic (1980, 1982–1984, 1993), Most Outstanding (1986, 1987, 1989), Readers’ Favorite Wrestler (1984–1993, 1996), Worst Feud of the Year (1990) vs. The Junkyard Dog, Worst Worked Match of the Year (1996) with Arn Anderson, Meng, The Barbarian, Lex Luger, Kevin Sullivan, Z-Gangsta, and The Ultimate Solution vs. Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage in a Towers of Doom match at Uncensored, Wrestler of the Year (1982–1986, 1989, 1990, 1992), Most Disgusting Promotional Tactic (1994) Retirement angle, Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame (Class of 1996) Records 16 times World Champion as recognized by WWE

Personal life & Lifestyle

Flair got married five times in total. His son David Flair was from his first marriage and he worked in WCW for a number of years. He could not be as successful as his father. He did win multiple prestigious championships like WCW United States Heavyweight Championship and other titles. He retired in 2009.

Personal Information Table

Ric Flair Real Name / Full Name Richard Morgan Fliehr Birth Date February 25, 1949 Ric Flair Age 74 Relationship Status Married Ric Flair Zodiac Sign Pisces Birthplace Memphis, Tennessee Nationality American Hometown Memphis, Tennessee School/College/University University of Minnesota, Wayland Academy Educational Qualification He was a medical student Ric Flair Religion Christianity Ric Flair Ethnicity White Current Residence Lawrenceville, Georgia Hobbies Wrestling, gymming, watching movies, watching football Ric Flair Tattoo None

Ric Flair Movies and TV Shows

Ric Flair never considered acting as a potential career. His focus always remained on professional wrestling. However, he appeared in multiple wrestling video games. He has appeared on video games released for almost all the consoles since the Nintendo Entertainment System till the latest playstation 5.

Ric Flair Wife

Ric Flair is currently married to former Tennis Coach Wendy Barlow. They got married in 2018. In 2022, there were reports of the couple getting separated but they were seen together recently so it looks like they still live together. Flair got married five times in total. His daughter Charlotte Flair is from her second marriage.

Post 2000 Career

Death of WCW

In 2001 WCW went bankrupt and the promotion stopped after Vince McMahon purchased it. Flair kept on working in WCW till the very final day of the promotion. A lot of WCW stars transitioned to WWE after the takeover. Some of the biggest stars of the promotion like Booker T and Diamond Dallas Page became a part of WWE roster.

Return to WWE

Flair returned to WWE in 2002 and he appeared in an on screen official role upon joining WWE. He also presented an excellent dream match with the Undertaker at WrestleMania X8. He was being treated as a legend in WWE upon his return to the promotion. This was the second time he was working in WWE, the first time he worked in the promotion was back in 1991 to 1993.

Heel Turn

He started working as a babyface in 2002 but he turned heel during The Unforgiven event of the mentioned year where Triple H defended the new World Heavyweight Championship against Rob Van Dam. Flair was supposed to be against Triple H during this match but he betrayed Van Dam.

Evolution

He helped Triple H to retain the World Heavyweight Championship and it was the beginning of the epic pairing of Triple H and Ric Flair. Soon Batista and Randy Orton joined their group and formed the iconic section of the Evolution. It is still remembered as one of the best factions in the history of professional wrestling.

He worked as a member of Evolution since 2005 and the faction died after that. He had been a Tag Team Champion along with Batista during his run as a member of the Evolution. It was a big success but he did not work as a main event star anymore, he mostly worked to promote new talent in his second run in WWE.

I’m Sorry, I Love You

In 2008 he wrestled his last match against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24. This match is still remembered as one of the most emotional matches in the history of professional wrestling. Before hitting the Sweet Chin Music, Michaels said, “I’m sorry, I love you.” This made the toughest of people cry. This was also one of the best matches of his career. This was supposed to be the last match of his career. On the same year, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Final Run in TNA

In 2010 he joined TNA wrestling and worked in the promotion for a couple of years. He even worked in some matches that nobody expected to see. He even received some criticism for returning to the ring after the amazing retirement segment he had at WWE in 2008. On May, 2022 he wrestled the last match of his career. Currently he is retired from in ring action.

Iconic Quotes From Ric Flair

“If you have notoriety, you can dress any way you want to dress. That’s the way it is. I just like to get dressed up. I think that they go hand in hand – notoriety and people lookin at ya. If they look at ya, either you look like a million dollars, or you don’t. A guy can have a phenomenal body, but if the suit doesn’t fit him, forget it.”

“I do close to 30 minutes in cardio at a very high rate. I raise the level of intensity. I do a level 18 on the elliptical at four miles an hour for 20 minutes. That’s 360 calories. I want to see someone else try that. The resistance factor at 18 is brutal. No one goes to 20.”

“I feel great. I had a blood clot. It was a bad deal. But when I look at my friends with hip replacements, knee replacements, shoulder replacements, neck surgeries, back surgeries, I’ll take the blood clot.”

“For me, it’s about camaraderie. My whole life is like, if something’s going on, nothing ever preceded fun. I always put my friends and the fun and the business ahead of everything.”

“When somebody has convinced you that you’re not worth anything to anybody anymore, and they spend a lot of time doing it, you start believing it yourself.”

“Miami was always a town that was kind to me as a wrestler. It’s a great wrestling town, and it’s a great town, period. There’s so much to do in Miami.”

“I’m Ric Flair! The Stylin’, profilin’, limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin’ n’ dealin’ son of a gun!”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Ric Flair

Flair had many feuds throughout his career. His career lasted nearly four decades and he went through many big names and mega rivalries. But the biggest Rival of his career has to be the American Dream Dusty Rhodes. It all started back in the 1970s and this feud was a big reason behind the ultimate success of Flair.

Sting was another big rival of Flair. The duo had their rivalry got ignited again and again. Flair vs. Sting will always be remembered as one of the best feuds of WCW as well. Another big rival for Flair was Harley Race. Hulk Hogan vs. Flair could never be organized in WWE. But later in WCW, the two produced and amazing feuds. It is also one of the best feuds of Flair’s career.

Ric Flair Injury

The Nature Boy had a four decade long professional wrestling career and in such a long time he had to go through a lot of vicious injuries. But no injuries could ever cause any real harm to his iconic professional wrestling career. Flair just wrestled in final match last year and even at the age of 74, he is pretty much fit.

Other Details

Ric Flair’s daughter Charlotte Flair is one of the biggest stars of WWE right now. She had been a fourteen times WWE Women’s Champion which is still a record in WWE. No wrestler in WWE history could ever win more Women’s championships than Charlotte Flair.

Ric Flair Salary $35,000 (Monthly compensation) Brand Endorsements TickPick Sponsors TickPick Charity Various Charities

Social Media Accounts

Ric Flair is active on both Twitter and Instagram with millions of followers. His verified Twitter account has a total of 1.2 million followers and he is also active on his Instagram account with a total 2.4 million followers. To stay in touch with The Nature Boy, click on these links; Ric Flair Twitter, Ric Flair Instagram.

Ric Flair Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AJPW 5 (41.67%) 5 (41.67%) 2 (16.67%) AWA 13 (54.17%) 2 (8.33%) 9 (37.50%) CWA 2 (50.00%) 1 (25.00%) 1 (25.00%) CWF 3 (60.00%) 2 (40.00%) 0 (0.00%) DSW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Hulkamania 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (100.00%) Jim Crockett Promotions 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) MACW 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) MLW (Canada) 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NJPW 5 (55.56%) 1 (11.11%) 3 (33.33%) NWA 76 (59.84%) 15 (11.81%) 36 (28.35%) NWA/BTA (Dallas) 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) NWA/UWF 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) OVW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) TNA 2 (18.18%) 1 (9.09%) 8 (72.73%) WAR/WWF 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) WCCW 8 (57.14%) 1 (7.14%) 5 (35.71%) WCW 169 (54.34%) 15 (4.82%) 127 (40.84%) WCW/NJPW 1 (25.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (75.00%) WWC 3 (37.50%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (62.50%) WWE 97 (47.09%) 7 (3.40%) 102 (49.51%) WWF 31 (39.74%) 3 (3.85%) 44 (56.41%) WWWF 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) TOTAL 429 (51.44%) 54 (6.47%) 351 (42.09%)

Ric Flair Manager

Flair got managed by some of the best managers in the history of professional wrestling. In WWE, he was managed by Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan and it was an excellent partnership. While being a member of the Four Horsemen, he was managed by J.J. Dillon. Flair himself has managed several wrestlers, mostly during the final days of his WWE career.

FAQS

Q. When did Ric Flair start wrestling?

A. Ric Flair started working in 1972

Q. How tall is Ric Flair in feet?

A. Ric Flair is 6’1” tall in feet

Q. Who is Ric Flair manager?

A. Ric Flair had various managers throughout his career. J.J. Dillon and Bobby Heenan were the famous among them.

Q. What is current Ric Flair song?

A. Ric Flair uses the song ‘Also Sprach Zarathustra’

Q. Who is Ric Flair mother?

A. Ric Flair’s mother was Kathleen Fliehr

Q. Who is Ric Flair father?

A. Ric Flair’s father was Richard Reid Fliehr

Q. Who is currently Ric Flair girlfriend?

A. Ric Flair is currently married to Wendy Barlow

Q. Who is Ric Flair brother?

A. No information available

Q. How much is Ric Flair worth?

A. Ric Flair’s net worth is something around $5m

Q. How many times Ric Flair won World title?

A. Ric Flair had been a 16 times World Champion as recognized by WWE

Q. Who is Ric Flair son that worked in WCW?

A. David Flair is Ric Flair who worked in WCW

Q. Who is Ric Flair daughter that is famous in WWE?

A. Charlotte Flair is a former fourteen times Women’s champion in WWE and is Ric Flair’s daughter.