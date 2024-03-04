Road Dogg: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Road Dogg Jesse James is a semi retired American Professional wrestler who has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and WCW. He is considered one of the biggest Tag Team legends in the world of wrestling as he won multiple Tag Team championships as well as single championships in the world of wrestling.

Road Dogg Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of James is 6’1″ and his billed weight is 241 lbs. He was born on May 20, 1969, and currently, the former six times WWE Tag Team Champion is 54 years old. He was an active name in WWE throughout the Attitude Era and he was one of the biggest attractions of the mentioned time period of the promotion.

Road Dogg Early Life

James was born on May 20, 1969, and currently he is 54 years old. Marietta, Georgia is the place where Road Dogg born. His father Bob Armstrong was a famous professional wrestler and he is a huge Legend of the NWA territories. Much like him his father also served in the United States military. During his early life, United States Marine Corps.

Who is Road Dogg

Road Dogg is a 54 year old American Professional wrestler and a WWE Hall of Famer. He is one of the biggest Legends of the wrestling world as he won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of wrestling. He is also considered a tag team legend. Currently, he is active as an executive in WWE.

Road Dogg WWE Debut

James made his WWE debut in August 1994 in a dark match against Barry Hardy. James was not only victorious in his first match but he was also pretty impressive. He was still not under contract with the promotion. He signed a professional contract with the promotion at the end of 1994 and he started teaming up with Jeff Jarrett.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Days, US Marine

James made his in ring debut in December 1986 and he made a huge impact on his debut when he defeated Kevin Sullivan at NWA Southeast Championship Wrestling. He worked under the ring name Brian Armstrong in his first match. In 1987 he decided to put his wrestling career on hold in order to enlist in the United States Marine Corps.

Career in WCW

He was mentioned in an episode of WCW in 1991 and it was reported that he was serving his country in Operation Desert Storm. James made his return to action after nearly five years. He appeared in a show hosted by WCW where he faced Terrence Taylor in a losing effort. He had been pretty impressive on his return match.

Smokey Mountain Wrestling

Once again he returned to his call of duty and he returned to action in November 1992 and started working in Jim Cornette’s Smokey Mountain Wrestling. At first, he worked under a mask and his ring name was The Dark Secret. His first match was against Tracy Smothers in a losing effort. He continued to play the character of The Dark Secret in the mentioned promotion.

Return to WCW

He mostly worked as a jobber during the end of 1992 and early 1993. He had to cut his regularity again and again in wrestling due to his military career. In 1993 he returned to his Brian Armstrong character but he continued to job. He continued to appear in WCW and faced some big names but mostly in losing efforts.

Joining WWE

In 1995 he got an opportunity to work in WWE and he was given a completely new character named The Roadie. He teamed up with Jeff Jarrett who was playing the character of “Double J” during the time. The Ultimate Plan of WWE was to build a feud between these two wrestlers. But Jarrett suddenly left WWE and the idea was dropped.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Road Dogg, Jesse James, BG James Road Dogg Nick Names The Roadie Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Road Dogg Height 6’1” Road Dogg Weight 241 lbs. Relationship Status Married Road Dogg Net Worth $1.5 Million Road Dogg Eye Color Blue Hair Color Brown Wrestling Debut 2001 Mentor * Road Dogg Signature Moves Shake, Rattle, and Roll, Running Knee Drop, Rope Hung Hip Attack, Rebound reverse elbow Finishing Move(s) Pumphandle Drop Slam Theme Song / Road Dogg Song / Road Dogg Music Oh You Didn’t Know Catchphrases “Oh you didn’t know? You better call somebody!”

Road Dogg Net Worth & Salary

There is a little confusion about the current net worth of James. According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of James is estimated to be somewhere around $1.5 million. There is no confirmation about his current salary in WWE either. He is currently active in WWE in backstage roles mostly in an executive role.

Road Dogg Family

James was born on May 20, 1969 in Marietta, Georgia. He is a second generation professional wrestler as his father Bob Armstrong was a famous professional wrestler. He is a huge Legend of the NWA territories as he won multiple top championships. Two of his three brothers Brad Armstrong and Steve Armstrong are also professional wrestlers. His other brother Scott Armstrong is a professional wrestling referee.

Championships and Accomplishments

James is pretty successful in terms of winning championships in the world of wrestling. He earned most of his success in the wrestling world as a tag team wrestler as he won multiple Tag Team championships from various promotions. He is also pretty successful as a singles wrestler as he won many single Championships as well.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWF Hardcore Championship (1 time), WWF Intercontinental Championship (1 time), WWF Tag Team Championship (5 times) – with Billy Gunn, WWE Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Billy Gunn, WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2019) – as a member of D-Generation X Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) ACW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Dysfunction CWA World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Cannonball Grizzly CCWA/CWF World Heavyweight Championship (1 time) FPW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Billy Gunn MCW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Kip James MWF Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Beau Douglas NWA Alabama Heavyweight Championship (2 times) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Tag Team of the Year (1998) with Billy Gunn, PWI ranked him #46 of the best 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 1999, PWI ranked him #43 of the best 100 tag teams of the “PWI Years” in 2003 with Billy Gunn, PWI ranked him #183 of the 500 best singles wrestlers during the “PWI Years” in 2003 NWA World Tag Team Championship (2 times)1 – with Ron Killings and Konnan, Gauntlet for the Gold (2003 – Tag Team) – Ron Killings, Feast or Fired (2007 – World Tag Team Championship contract) TWA Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Billy Gunn USWA Heavyweight Championship (1 time), USWA Television Championship (2 times), USWA World Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Tracy Smothers WWA World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), London Rumble (2001), Manchester Rumble (2001) Wrestle Birmingham Heavyweight Championship (2 times) Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Worst Gimmick (1996) as The Real Double J Records Six Times WWE Tag Team Champion, One Time WWE Intercontinental Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

James had huge issues with drugs and alcohol throughout his life which he admitted himself. When he became a member of D Generation X, he started taking painkillers. After he was suspended and then released by WWE in 2000, he successfully underwent rehabilitation. In March 2021 he suffered a heart attack and he was rushed to hospital immediately. Thankfully he survived it.

Personal Information Table

Road Dogg Real Name / Full Name Brian Girard James Birth Date May 20, 1969 Road Dogg Age 54 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Taurus Birthplace Marietta, Georgia Nationality American Hometown Marietta, Georgia School/College/University Not known Educational Qualification Not known Religion Christianity Road Dogg Ethnicity White Current Residence Jay, Florida Hobbies * Road Dogg Tattoo Multiple Tattoos

Road Dogg Movies and TV Shows

James is a second generation professional wrestler as his father Bob Armstrong was also a famous wrestler. He always wanted to be a professional wrestler just like his father. He did not appear in many movies or television series as he never considered acting as a professional career. Head of State (2003) and The Other Guys (2010) are the two movies in which he appeared.

Road Dogg Wife

James is currently married to Tracy James and the exact year of their marriage is unknown. Together the couple has three children and one grandchild. There is no report on whether James had any previous relationship with any other woman in his previous life. Since he is already a grandfather, he has definitely married for a long time.

Success in WWE

Main Event Success in USWA

Following the departure of Jeff Jarrett, James also left WWE shortly and joined the United States Wrestling Association where he had been treated as a main event star. He won all the possible championships in the promotion and he also showed the world of wrestling what he could do as a main eventer.

Return to WWE, The New Age Outlaws

In 1996 he returned to WWE with a new ring name Jesse James. Soon, he teamed up with Billy Gunn and together they formed one of the best tag teams in WWE history; The New Age Outlaws. At first, they only worked as a tag team and regularly completed for the WWE Tag Team championships. During the Attitude Era, they teamed up with Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Chyna to form the legendary stable D Generation X.

Success in The Attitude Era

The New Age Outlaws was one of the top tag teams of the Attitude Era and they are also considered one of the biggest attractions of the mentioned time which is still considered one of the best time periods of WWE. James also had singles success in WWE as he went on to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship one time and the WWE Hardcore Championship one time.

TNA Wrestling

At the end of year 2000, he left WWE and he did not return to the promotion in more than a decade. From 2002 to 2009 he remained active in TNA Wrestling. He was pretty successful in TNA wrestling as he went on to win the NWA World Tag Team Championship two times. It is believed that he was one of the most influential names among the TNA wrestling roster during his time.

Executive and Producer Role in WWE

In 2011 he returned to WWE and he also joined in ring action. He captured the WWE Tag Team Championship once again with Billy Gunn upon his return and he remained active in the in ring competitions for three years. After 2014 he started working as a writer and a producer. He is still active in WWE in an executive role. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as a part of D Generation X.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Road Dogg

James became mostly famous as a tag team wrestler and he had multiple big Tag Team rivalries throughout his career. During the Attitude Era, his team consistently feuded with the likes of the teams of Kane and X Pac, The Hardy Boyz, and other top tag teams. After The New Age Outlaws returned to action during the PG Era, they had an excellent feud with the Shield.

There are not enough instances of James having single feuds. During the Attitude Era, he had some short rivalries with the likes of Val Venis and Goldust over the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Jeff Jarrett had also been a big rival of James. Together they had multiple matches in different promotions. Their rivalry could not be built in WWE during his early days since Jarrett left the promotion and it remained unfinished.

Road Dogg Injury

Much like most of the professional wrestlers, James had to go through some severe injuries. In March 2021, he suffered a heart attack and was immediately hospitalized. Thankfully he survived the heart attack. But it made his in ring career doubtful as there is a very fat chance that he would ever return to in ring action again.

Other Details

James has appeared in loads of WWE video games as playable characters. His first appearance was in WWF Attitude which was released back in 1999 on multiple platforms like Nintendo 64 and PlayStation. His latest appearance was in WWE 2K22 which was released back in 2022. He is not a part of the latest installment in the WWE video game series which is WWE 2K24.

Road Dogg Salary Not known Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Road Dogg Social Media Accounts

James has no verified account on any social media platforms like Twitter or Instagram. There is a Twitter account by his name with a total following of 499K. Despite this account is not verified, it is believed that this is James’ real account. You can check the account by clicking here; Road Dogg Twitter.

Road Dogg Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 1PW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) 2CW 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) APW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) DREAMWAVE 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) GLCW 2 (40.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (60.00%) HWA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) IWA-MS 2 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (66.67%) JAPW 2 (40.00%) 1 (20.00%) 2 (40.00%) JCW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) MCW (Memphis) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) 1 (50.00%) NWA TNA 36 (70.59%) 1 (1.96%) 14 (27.45%) NXT 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Pro Wrestling Superstars 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) PWS 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) SMW 11 (29.73%) 1 (2.70%) 25 (67.57%) TNA 50 (56.18%) 0 (0.00%) 39 (43.82%) UWF (Carolina) 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) UWF (Carolina)/TNA 5 (55.56%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (44.44%) WCW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (100.00%) WWA 10 (55.56%) 0 (0.00%) 8 (44.44%) WWE 28 (66.67%) 2 (4.76%) 12 (28.57%) WWF 193 (52.45%) 21 (5.71%) 154 (41.85%) WWF/IWA Puerto Rico 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) TOTAL 348 (53.13%) 27 (4.12%) 280 (42.75%)

Road Dogg Manager

James never got managed by any professional manager on a regular basis. But since he earned most of his fame as he Tag Team wrestler, he had been consistently managed by his Tag Team partners from time to time. We can definitely consider Billy Gunn as one of his most regular managers and this legendary duo managed each other during their matches on many occasions.

FAQS

Q. When did Road Dogg start wrestling?

A. Road Dogg started working in 1986

Q. How tall is Road Dogg in feet?

A. Road Dogg is 6’1” tall in feet

Q. Who is Road Dogg manager?

A. Road Dogg had been managed by Billy Gunn who has been his Tag Team partner for a long time

Q. What is current Road Dogg song?

A. Road Dogg uses the song ‘Oh You Didn’t Know’ in WWE

Q. Who is Road Dogg mother?

A. Road Dogg’s mother was Vida Gail James

Q. Who is Road Dogg father?

A. Road Dogg’s father was famous professional wrestler and wrestling legend Bob Armstrong

Q. Who is currently Road Dogg girlfriend?

A. Road Dogg is currently married to Tracy James

Q. Who is Road Dogg brother?

A. Road Dogg has three brothers. One of his brothers Scott Armstrong is a famous wrestling referee, and the other two of her brothers Steve Armstrong and Brad Armstrong are professional wrestlers

Q. How much is Road Dogg worth?

A. Road Dogg’s net worth is something around $1.5m

Q. How many times Road Dogg won the WWE Tag Team title?

A. Road Dogg had been a six times WWE Tag Team Champion