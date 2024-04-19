Following his big loss at Wrestlemania 40 which makes him no longer the Undisputed WWE Champion, Roman Reigns has moved into an expected hiatus. If the rumors are any indications then he’s not coming back soon and the next time we should see him compete in a ring will be at Summerslam. That’s a long time but for the time being, he will have his impact felt in The Bloodline storyline.

As seen on the post-Wrestlemania 40 episode of SmackDown, Solo Sikoa introduced Tama Tonga to The Bloodline and they attacked Jimmy Uso for losing at WrestleMania to Jey Uso. Later in the show, Solo teased that either he or someone else is going to be the new Tribal Chief since Roman Reigns is absent from the scene alongside The Rock.

WrestleVotes has now reported the following regarding Roman Reigns’ status after WrestleMania 40 which claims that his creative input will continue to impact The Bloodline storyline to further set up his return, possibly in the summer,

“I’m told that although Roman Reigns will be off TV for an indefinite period of time, he will still have substantial creative input in the evolving Bloodline storyline over the course of the next few months.”

Roman Reigns already transitioned into Hollywood after the Wrestlemania loss?

Following the title loss, it looks like Roman Reigns is also preparing for his eventual transition to Hollywood, as actress Keke Palmer shared the following image on her Snapchat story which is from a photo shoot. An update from WWFOldSchool claimed that the given photo is from an upcoming comedy film called “Good Fortune”, which the WWE Star will be a part of. Keanu Reeves is the lead hero of the project.

As of this writing, Roman Reigns’ next WWE appearance should come only a few months from now, as he is currently being advertised for the final SmackDown before SummerSlam 2024.

In the main event of Night One of Wrestlemania XL, the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion joined forces with The Rock to take on the prime babyface duo of Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for a win. However, Rhodes then defeated Roman Reigns the next night to steal the WWE Title as well as the spotlight.