Wrestlemania 41 is yet to receive a confirmed location and this has left many wrestling fans puzzled given that WWE mostly confirms the details about the biggest PLE in their calendar well in advance. Various reports from sources within the Minnesota government suggested they were in contention to host the event but no official announcement regarding the same has been made.

Even at a time when indications are pointing towards Minnesota possibly getting to host Wrestlemania 41, there are lack of confirmations regarding the same which leaves the door open for an uncertain situation. A location change could be considered alongside the removal of the current timeslot of the show that falls in early April.

Wrestlemania 40: Reason Stone Cold Steve Austin Missed WWE PLE

According to the updates of Fightful Select, there are ongoing discussions within WWE where Las Vegas has been considered to be the preferred location for WrestleMania 41.

In a recent address during his recent appearance at the SBJ World Congress of Sports, WWE President Nick Khan provided some details about Wrestlemania 41 and stated that it won’t coincide with the NCAA Men’s Tournament Final Four. Plus, he also wanted to avoid outdoor stadiums in northeast locations to avoid chilly conditions.

WWE NXT Spring Breakin 2024: No-DQ Beach Brawl, Main Roster Star And More Set

Wrestlemania 41 could be moved to either March or May 2025

These statements have led to speculation that the Show of Shows could return to its traditional March timeframe. Plus, there have also been discussions about the possibility of holding the event in May for the very first time. The official announcement is expected to arrive within a month.

The US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis remains a potential venue for WrestleMania 41 as this boasts a roof and hosts Minnesota Vikings games which possibly fulfill the requirements stated by Khan but we have to wait for the further official announcements.

Khan also noted via The Sporting Tribune’s Arash Markazi that while the location for WrestleMania 41 hasn’t been finalized, it should not be happening in an outdoor East Coast stadium,

“WWE president Nick Khan wasn’t ready to announce the location of WrestleMania in 2025 just yet but he said you can assume it won’t be in an outdoor East coast stadium again and it won’t go head-to-head with the Final Four again.”