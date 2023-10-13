Ronda Rousey Seemingly Confirms Her Retirement From The WWE

Following her match at Summerslam 2023, Ronda Rousey openly stated how Shayna Baszler was the reason behind her stepping into the squared circle. Now, after putting Baszler over in a big match at the summer spectacle, there was no reason for her to stay in the world of professional wrestling.

While the belief was that Ronda Rousey was gone for the time being, that match at Summerslam could have marked the retirement for her from the wrestling business. In a post on Instagram, she shared pictures with her husband, daughter, and friend Marina Shafir with a caption that stated the following, “‘Sorry, I couldn’t hear you through my retirement.’ Bernie Lumen”

This statement essentially confirmed that the UFC Hall of Famer is done with her WWE career and she might have one unfulfilled wish as her husband and bestie couldn’t be there for her retirement match.

“I’ve Had No Bad Experiences With Ronda” Top WWE Star Puts Over Ronda Rousey’s 2023 Run

Ronda Rousey lost to Shayna Baszler at Summerslam 2023

As seen at Summerslam 2023, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler had a throwdown in the MMA rules match after the Slim Jim Battle Royal match. Baszler was the one to instigate the feud by turning on her best buddy at Money in the Bank and she’s also the one to have picked up the win in that match by passing her opponent out.

According to the reports from Dave Meltzer in Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that Ronda Rousey’s SummerSlam match “was her farewell at least for now”. Baszler has previously indicated a comeback for the ex WWE Superstar but that should be a long due given her second tenure with the WWE is genuinely over.

There were rumors after her departure from WWE in the summer that Ronda Rousey was considering a return to UFC at UFC 300, but UFC President Dana White also put an end to those rumors. It was noted by Dana about how the former UFC Bantamweight Champion had accomplished everything she wanted to do both in UFC.

Even in her WWE career, Ronda Rousey is an overall three-time WWE Women’s Champion with a solo Raw Women’s Title and two Smackdown Women’s Title runs. Besides, she won the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble alongside headlining the first-ever women’s Wrestlemania main event match in 2019.