“I’ve Had No Bad Experiences With Ronda” Top WWE Star Puts Over Ronda Rousey’s 2023 Run

After weeks of lackluster outings on WWE TV, Ronda Rousey finally pulled down the curtain on her second stint in the summer of 2023. The way the WWE audience was reacting to her appearances, it’s safe to say that they don’t miss her, and nor do the women’s roster unlike her first departure back in 2019.

Heading into the 2023 summer, Ronda Rousey reportedly gave the WWE management a “hard out” date to end her ongoing WWE tenure. This came to the much delight of the WWE Universe who was literally booing her out of the building on each show. It appears that SummerSlam was the date that ended her 2023 tenure irrespective of her contract status with the company.

While many think that Ronda Rousey’s WWE run ended for good, the feeling must not be universally mutual. Raquel Rodriguez is one of those names who had the opportunity to face The Baddest Woman on the Planet on multiple occasions during the latter’s second stint and she doesn’t have any bad reviews for her.

Revisiting Ronda Rousey And Her Traumatic Journeys At WWE Money In The Bank PLEs

Raquel Rodriguez has nothing but praise for Ronda Rousey

While speaking to the Eat, Sleep, Podcast, Repeat, Raquel was asked about her locker room experiences with Ronda Rousey in reply to which she had nothing to offer other than good stuff about the former three-time women’s champion.

Furthermore, the behemoth WWE female talent also mentioned how Ronda Rousey cared about the WWE women’s division,

“Ronda carries herself like a superstar. Ronda is great. I’ve had no bad experiences with Ronda. I think she’s also been very willing to put herself into a business that she doesn’t have much knowledge in, but she’s also been willing to help the rest of us along the way too, and elevate a lot of the women in the division. She wants a lot for the women in the division, I’ll say that. She does care about the women’s division for WWE.’”

After a three-year-long impregnation hiatus, Ronda Rousey returned to the WWE to win the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble which marked the beginning of her second stint with the company. She then won the Smackdown Women’s Championship twice but the fans turned on her due to a lack of character planning and opponents. Ultimately, the run ended after losing an MMA bout to Shayna Baszler at the 2023 Summerslam.

Ronda Rousey Praises WWE Raw Superstar For “Making A Singlet Sexy”