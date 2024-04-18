Bio

Ruby Soho who was also known as Ruby Riott in WWE is an American professional wrestler. She has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and AEW. She has also been a top star of the independent circuit and she won multiple championships from all over the indies. Presently, she is active in AEW.

Ruby Soho Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Soho is 5’4” and her billed weight is 122 lbs. She was born on January 9, 1991 and currently she is 33 year old. She is presently active in AEW and she joined the mentioned promotion in 2021 after spending five years in WWE. She did not win any championships from major promotions like WWE and AEW.

Ruby Soho: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Ruby Soho Early Life

Soho was born on January 9, 1991 and currently the former Shimmer Tag Team Champion is 33 year old. Edwardsburg, Michigan is the place where Ruby Soho born. She attended US State University and achieved a Bachelor’s degree. She loved watching wrestling from her childhood and she joined the wrestling world at the age of 19 only.

Who is Ruby Soho

Ruby Soho is a 33 year old American professional wrestler who is presently active in AEW wrestling promotion. She was also famous by the name Ruby Riott in WWE. She had been a famous name on the independent circuit as well and she won multiple top championships from all over the indies.

Ruby Soho WWE Debut

Soho signed a professional contract with WWE in December 2016 and made her in ring debut in January 2017 at a live event of the NXT against Daria Berenato (Sonya Deville) in a losing effort. She started using the ring name Ruby Riot at first which later became Ruby Riott in WWE. She made her television in March of the same year by attacking Nikki Cross.

Professional Wrestling Career

Training

Soho joined the world of professional wrestling in 2010 as she started training for wrestling. She was trained by Billy Roc at his School of Roc. Soho was really talented, to begin with, and soon after joining the wrestling world, she got the opportunity to make her in ring debut only at the age of 19.

Independent Circuit

She made her debut in the same year at the Juggalo Championship Wrestling promotion which is a Detroit, Michigan based American independent wrestling promotion and it is famous for its hardcore wrestling style. The first ring name she used was Heidi Lovelace and she became famous under this ring name on the Independent Circuit.

Championship Success on the Indies

She made her wrestling debut in the mentioned promotion against C.J. Lane and she was victorious in her first match. She also got the opportunity to work in Shimmer Women Athletes soon after joining the wrestling world and she regularly competed in the promotion. She also won the Shimmer Tag Team Championship one time with Evie who is currently famous by the name Dakota Kai in WWE.

Other Indie Promotions

Soho worked in other top independent circuit promotions like Shine Wrestling and Chikara. From 2012 to 2013, she worked on the Ohio Valley Wrestling which was previously a developmental territory of WWE. She was pretty successful on the OVW wrestling promotion and she won the OVW Women’s Championship once.

Soho remained active on the independent circuit until late 2016 and she worked on various indie promotions. She kept on winning championships from all over the Indies. In December 2016, she got the biggest call of her career when he got the opportunity to sign a professional contract with the biggest giant of them all; WWE.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Ruby Soho Ruby Soho Nick Names The Demon Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Ruby Soho Height 5’4” Ruby Soho Weight 122 lbs. Relationship Status In a relationship Ruby Soho Net Worth $1.5 Million Ruby Soho Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2010 Mentor * Ruby Soho Signature Moves Deadly Night Shade, Diving Double Knee Drop, Enzuigiri, The Love Lock Finishing Move(s) Riot Kick, We Riot, No Future, Destination Unknown Theme Song / Ruby Soho Song / Ruby Soho Music Riott Team (WWE) Catchphrases *

Ruby Soho Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of the American professional wrestler is estimated to be somewhere around $1.5 million. She is currently active in AEW since 2021 and reports suggests that she earns something around $100,000 – $300,000 as her annual salary from AEW.

Ruby Soho Family

Soho was born on January 9, 1991 in Edwardsburg, Michigan. There is no information available about her parents. But it is reported that she has an elder named Joshua Kujawa. Soho does not share much information about her early life or her parents. She only mentioned her father once and revealed he always supported her. She also addressed her father as her biggest supporter.

Championships and Accomplishments

Soho has worked on major promotions like WWE and AEW as well as in various independent circuit promotions as well. But she could never win any championships from any major promotions yet. But she won a lot of top championships from various independent circuit promotions. Presently, she is active in AEW.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) * Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) AIW Women’s Championship AAW Heritage Championship All Elite Wrestling – Women’s Casino Battle Royale (2021) A1 Alpha Male Championship (1 time) World Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Chikara – Young Lions Cup XI (1 time) OVW Women’s Championship Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 20 of the top 50 female wrestlers in the PWI Female 50 in 2016, Ranked No. 48 of the top 50 Tag Teams in the PWI Tag Team 50 in 2021 – with Liv Morgan Sports Illustrated – Ranked No. 12 in the top 30 female wrestlers in 2018 RCW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Shimmer Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Evie Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame – WWHOF Award (1 time) – Most Improved Wrestler of the Year (2024) Records AEW Women’s Casino Battle Royale Winner (2021)

Personal life & Lifestyle

Soho was trained in the WWE Performance Center and in Ohio Valley Wrestling which was the developmental territory of WWE earlier. But she could not get a WWE contract during the time. She got to sign a professional contract with WWE in 2016 for the first time after she proved herself on the independent circuit.

Personal Information Table

Ruby Soho Real Name / Full Name Dori Elizabeth Prange Birth Date January 9, 1991 Ruby Soho Age 33 Relationship Status In a relationship Zodiac Sign Capricorn Birthplace Edwardsburg, Michigan Nationality American Hometown Edwardsburg, Michigan School/College/University U.S. State University Educational Qualification Bachelor’s Degree Religion Not known Ruby Soho Ethnicity White Current Residence Lafayette, Indiana Hobbies * Ruby Soho Tattoo Multiple Tattoos

Ruby Soho Movies and TV Shows

Soho is active in the wrestling world for around 24 years and she worked in various wrestling promotions including major promotions like WWE and AEW. There is no report on whether she ever appeared on any movies and television series. She never considered acting as a professional career and she always wanted to be a professional wrestler.

Ruby Soho Husband

Soho is still not married but she dated multiple names including some of the famous professional wrestlers. One of her early partners was Jake Something who is currently active in TNA Wrestling. Later, she dated her fellow AEW star Eddie Kingston who is a former AEW Continental Champion. The couple prefers to keep their dating life private.

Success in WWE and AEW

Joining WWE, Debut

In December 2016, Soho signed a professional contract with WWE and she was assigned to the NXT which is the developmental territory of WWE. Soho made her WWE in ring debut in a live event in January 2017, where she faced Daria Berenato in a losing effort, she used a new ring name; Ruby Riot in her first appearance.

Television Debut

In March, she made her television debut by attacking Nikki Cross who was a member of The Sanity faction during the time. In April, she had her first match on WWE television against Kimberly Frankele and she was victorious in her first match. She also had her first feud in WWE during the time with Nikki Cross.

Success in NXT

By November, she got her ring name Ruby Riott, and spent a year in the NXT and she received a pretty strong booking in the developmental territory of WWE, however, she could never win any championship in the NXT. But she received regular bookings and she also competed for the NXT Women’s Championship on a number of occasions, but failed to win it.

Main Roster Debut, Riott Squad

In 2017, she made her main roster debut along with Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan. Together, they formed a faction named The Riott Squad. Riott was the leader of this faction and the faction was named after her ring name. She got a number of opportunities to win the WWE Women’s titles, but she could never win any titles in the promotion.

AEW, Recent Days

Riott remained active in WWE until 2021. She was released from the promotion since WWE was determined to adjust its budget. Soon after getting released from the promotion, she got the opportunity to sign a contract with AEW. She is still active in the promotion, even though she could never win any titles in the promotion yet. She receives regular bookings in the promotion.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Ruby Soho

Soho had multiple rivalries with some of the top stars in WWE throughout her time in the promotion. Sonya Deville was one of the top rivals of Soho’s NXT career. Together the duo had some excellent matches in the NXT. Nikki Cross had also been a big rival of Soho. She was also Soho’s first rival in the NXT.

In the main roster, Soho had multiple rivalries too. She challenged for both WWE Smackdown and RAW Women’s Championship titles against the likes of Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. Liv Morgan, who had been her teammate in the main roster and also been a big rival of Ruby Riott in WWE. Together they worked both as a team and as rivals.

Ruby Soho Injury

Soho suffered multiple injuries throughout her career but thankfully no injuries could ever cause any serious harm to her wrestling career. After the Riott Squad was disbanded during the 2019 WWE Superstar Shakeup, Riott had to go through a shoulder surgery to repair a bilateral injury. It sidelined her from action for a long time and she could not return to action before February 2017.

Other Details

Soho has appeared in multiple wrestling video games as playable characters. Her first appearance in a video game was in WWE 2K18. She also appeared in WWE 2K19 and WWE 2K20. She was released from WWE in 2021 so she never appeared in any WWE video game after that. She also appeared in the AEW Fight Forever video game in 2023.

Ruby Soho Salary $100,000 – $300,000 Brand Endorsements AEW Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Ruby Soho Social Media Accounts

Soho is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. Her verified Twitter account has a total following of 396.3K and her Instagram has a total following of 691K. Here are links of her social media accounts where you can follow her. Ruby Soho Twitter, Ruby Soho Instagram.

Ruby Soho Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 1PW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) AAW 22 (46.81%) 0 (0.00%) 25 (53.19%) AEW 58 (68.24%) 0 (0.00%) 27 (31.76%) AIW 9 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 18 (66.67%) Alpha-1 6 (46.15%) 1 (7.69%) 6 (46.15%) Beyond 3 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (66.67%) Beyond/SLA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) CHIKARA 16 (38.10%) 1 (2.38%) 25 (59.52%) CHIKARA/FCP 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) CZW/Freelance 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) DREAMWAVE 3 (60.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (40.00%) F1RST 4 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Freelance Wrestling 5 (71.43%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (28.57%) GCW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) HOG 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) IWA-MS 8 (53.33%) 0 (0.00%) 7 (46.67%) IWA-MS/EVO Pro 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) JAPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) JCW 3 (37.50%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (62.50%) Jericho Cruise 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) NXT 64 (70.33%) 3 (3.30%) 24 (26.37%) OVW 18 (46.15%) 4 (10.26%) 17 (43.59%) PWS 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Queens Of Combat 1 (25.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (75.00%) ROH 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) SHIMMER 18 (51.43%) 0 (0.00%) 17 (48.57%) SHINE 3 (23.08%) 0 (0.00%) 10 (76.92%) Smash (Canada) 1 (25.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (75.00%) STARDOM 5 (38.46%) 0 (0.00%) 8 (61.54%) Wrestling Is… 12 (80.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (20.00%) Wrestling Revolver 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 36 (34.95%) 3 (2.91%) 64 (62.14%) TOTAL 303 (51.01%) 12 (2.02%) 279 (46.97%)

Ruby Soho Manager

Soho never worked with any professional managers but she had been managed by some of her fellow wrestlers. When she worked as the leader of The Riott Squad faction WWE, she was regularly managed her teammates, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan. Soho also managed her teammates during their matches. This faction is not active anymore.

FAQS

Q. When did Ruby Soho start wrestling?

A. Ruby Soho started working in 2010

Q. How tall is Ruby Soho in feet?

A. Ruby Soho is 5’11” tall in feet

Q. Who is Ruby Soho manager?

A. Ruby Soho does not have a manager, however, she had been managed by various names

Q. What is current Ruby Soho song?

A. Ruby Soho used the song ‘Riott Team’ in WWE

Q. Who is Ruby Soho mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Ruby Soho father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Ruby Soho boyfriend?

A. Ruby Soho is currently is in a relationship with famous AEW star Eddie Kingston according to reports

Q. Who is Ruby Soho brother?

A. Joshua Kujawa is the brother of Ruby Soho

Q. How much is Ruby Soho worth?

A. Ruby Soho’s net worth is something around $3m

Q. How many Championships Ruby Soho won in WWE so far?

A. Ruby Soho could not win any Championships in WWE as of now