Ruby Soho has had experiences ups and downs in her wrestling career but it appears that she is headed to a hiatus to experience something new in her personal life. Signing with WWE as a top prospect to her eventual release from the company, it’s been a long road for her who is now gearing up to enjoy motherhood. The announcement came on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

After the go-home Dynamite ahead of AEW Dynasty went off the air, Ruby Soho appeared in the ring alongside her real-life partner Angelo Parker. After shedding light on her wrestling career, she went on to mention to Parker that she was pregnant. The revelation earned a huge ovation from the crowd in attendance. An emotional Soho told Parker that she didn’t know how to tell Parker in response to which she got a passionate kiss from him.

Ruby Soho headed to a hiatus following pregnancy announcement

This news certainly confirms that Ruby Soho will not be competing shortly on All Elite Wrestling as she gears up to become a mother. However, that shouldn’t mark a permanent halt to her career given that pregnancy doesn’t anymore threaten to derail a female wrestler’s career. For the time being, the real-life couple of All Elite Wrestling should enjoy the time while getting ready for parenthood.

Ruby Soho will also join an elite club of wrestlers who prove themselves in the ring before becoming super moms. In December 2020, Becky Lynch gave birth to her and Seth Rollins’ daughter Roux and returned to TV at SummerSlam 2021. In that same year, her former rival Ronda Rousey had a daughter with Travis Browne. Alexa Bliss and her husband Ryan Cabrera also gave birth to their daughter, Hendrix Rouge Cabrera, last year.

Before this, Ruby Soho was involved in an on-screen angle with Angelo Parker acting as her boyfriend. In a backstage segment of the January 12 episode of AEW Rampage, Saraya and Renee Paquette wished Happy Birthday to Soho and the latter was supposed to receive a gift. It appeared in the form of a video segment on TV where Parker was seen kissing Saraya’s ally, Harley Cameron. But it was a setup only by Saraya so that Parker gets on the bad books of Cameron.