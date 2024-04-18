AEW Dynasty 2024 is going to be a show full of surprises as claimed by the All Elite Wrestling head-honchos, The Young Bucks on social media. This is going to be a first-time show for the Tony Khan-owned brand set for this weekend which is coming up with ten confirmed matches on the card.

The latest addition to the AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view card is a title match to be contested for the FTW Championship. The current champion HOOK will be defending against AEW World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho. Jericho and HOOK have worked as tag team partners in recent weeks but they also went through fallout.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 Date And Location Officially Revealed

Influenced by his father TAZ, HOOK told Jericho that he no longer needs his help and that he can compete on his own in the ring. Taz tried to settle things between the two but Jericho claimed that bad influences need to be cut from his life to which HOOK reacted negatively to have a confrontation. HOOK vs. Jericho for the FTW title was thereafter announced for AEW Dynasty 2024.

Mercedes Mone Already Made AEW Officials Upset Over Comments For WWE?

For the better part of his career in AEW, HOOK has become synonymous with the FTW Title. He is currently enjoying his second reign with the FTW Title since holding it from last year’s August as he defeated Jack Perry at All In PPV in the United Kingdom. Counting from then, he surpassed 230 days with the belt while his first reign with the title also lasted over 350 days.

In the other match announced for AEW Dynasty 2024, Bang Bang Gang, comprised of Jay White alongside Ring of Honor Six-Man Tag Team Champions, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn issued a challenge to The Scissor Gang’s Billy Gunn, Max Caster, and Anthony Bowens. This match will go down for the winner-take-all trios championship.

AEW Dynasty 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, April 21, at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, and the overall match card for the show is given below,

– Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship

– Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. PAC for the AEW Continental Championship

– Julia Hart (c) vs. Willow Nightingale for the TBS Women’s Champion

– Toni Storm (c) vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s World Championship

– Finals of the tournament to crown the new AEW World Tag Team Champions in a Ladder Match: The Young Bucks vs. FTR

– AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. PAC

– Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay

– AEW International Champion Roderick Strong vs. Kyle O’Reilly

– FTW Championship Match: Hook (c) vs. Chris Jericho

AEW Dynasty 2024 ZERO HOUR pre-show match

– Winner Takes All Match for the AEW World Trios Championship & ROH 6-Man Tag Team Championship: Billy Gunn & The Acclaimed (c) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & The Gunns) (c)