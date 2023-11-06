Bio

Rena Marlette Greek Lesnar “Sable” is a retired professional wrestler who worked in WWE during the Attitude Era and also during the early days of the Ruthless Aggression era. She is a former WWE Women’s Champion and she is also famous for being the wife of professional wrestling Legend Brock Lesnar.

Sable Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Greek was 5’8″ and her billed weight was 120 lbs. She was born on August 8, 1967 and currently the former WWE Women’s champion is 56 year old. She did not remain active in the wrestling world for a very long time but even in a short amount of time she earned a lot of fame and success.

Sable: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Sable Early Life

Greek was born on August 8, 1967 and currently the retired professional wrestler is 56 year old. Jacksonville, Florida is the place where Sable born. She was interested in activities such as gymnastics, horseback riding, and softball in her youth. She won her first beauty pageant when she was twelve and she eventually became a model in 1990.

Who is Sable

Sable is a retired professional wrestler who mostly worked in WWE during the Attitude Era and the Ruthless Aggression Era time period of the promotion. She was one of the biggest attractions of the women’s division of WWE during her time and it is believed that she was one of the biggest architects of the women’s revolution of WWE.

Sable WWE Debut

Greek made her WWE and professional wrestling debut in 1996. She worked as the valet of Hunter Hearst Helmsley who is also known as Triple H at WrestleMania XII during his mega match with the Ultimate Warrior. She was also seen getting mistreated by Triple H backstage at the mentioned event and her then real life husband Marc Mero attacked Triple H. It was also her first major angle in WWE.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career as a Valet

Greek made her WWE debut in 1996 during WrestleMania XII. She escorted Hunter Hearst Helmsley who is better known as Triple H to the ring during his match. He had a mega match against The Ultimate Warrior at the mentioned event. Greek also had her first major angle during WrestleMania XII. It was a backstage segment after this match.

Teaming Up with Marc Mero

Triple H was misbehaving with her and was accusing her of his defeat. Her then real life husband Marc Mero attacked Triple H during the segment to save her. It was the first major angle of Greek in WWE. During the time, Triple H used to have different valets during his entrances. Greek was presented as one of them. But WWE had bigger plans for her than just being a one match valet.

After this angle, Greek started working as the of Marc Mero. Just a quick reminder that Marc Mero was then real life husband of Greek. She might have been working as a valet but she was also training for in ring action and she was getting trained by none other than her husband Mero. Meanwhile, she was getting popular on her own.

In Ring Beginnings

Greek got involved in a physical fight for the first time during WrestleMania XIV when she had a mixed tag team match where she teamed up with her husband Marc Mero to take on the team of Goldust and Luna. Greek and Mero picked up the victory in this match. Sable hit a Superkick on Goldust’s chin and also hit a released power bomb on Luna.

Greek was slowly stooping over towards the singles competition. She was becoming extremely famous among the WWE Universe and the first feud she had was against none other than her own husband Marc Mero since Mero was not happy with her attitude anymore. During the time WWE also introduced Jacqueline who teamed up with Mero to help her in her feud with Greek, who was actually leaning towards a bigger success.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Sable Sable Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Sable Height 5’8” Sable Weight 120 lbs. Relationship Status Married Sable Net Worth $10 Million Sable Eye Color Blue Hair Color Blonde Wrestling Debut 1996 Mentor * Sable Signature Moves TKO, Neck Lock Finishing Move(s) Sable Bomb Theme Song / Sable Song / Sable Music Wild Cat Catchphrases Women want to be me, and men want to have me

Sable Net Worth & Salary

Greek was one of the top stars of WWE during her time and she was definitely one of the biggest attractions of the promotion. According to reports from various media sources, her net worth stands somewhere around $10 million. Since she is not currently signed with WWE or any other professional wrestling promotion, she does not receive any salary from any promotion. But reports suggest that she earned $250,000 during her time in WWE.

Sable Family

Greek was born on August 8, 1967 in Jacksonville, Florida, and currently she is 56 year old. There are no information available about her parents. She got married to Wayne Richardson in 1987 and soon after getting married she gave birth to her first child. In 1994 she got married to WWE star Marc Mero and divorced him in 2004. In 2006 she married Brock Lesnar and their living happily together.

Championships and Accomplishments

When Greek was active in WWE, there were not enough options for women in the term of championships to win. The only Championship that Greek managed to win was the WWE Women’s Championship. She had been a one time WWE Women’s Champion and she was the biggest name in the women’s division of WWE during her time.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWF Women’s Championship (1 time), Slammy Award (2 time) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) * Records One time WWE Women’s Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Greek was pretty famous outside of WWE as well. Before joining the world of professional wrestling, she also worked as a model. She started modeling in 1990 and worked with companies such as L’Oréal, Pepsi, and Guess?. She was interested in activities such as gymnastics, horseback riding, and softball.

Personal Information Table

Sable Real Name / Full Name Rena Marlette Greek Lesnar Birth Date August 8, 1967 Sable Age 56 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Leo Birthplace Jacksonville, Florida Nationality American Hometown Jacksonville, Florida School/College/University * Educational Qualification No information available yet Religion Christianity Sable Ethnicity White Current Residence Maryfield, Saskatchewan Hobbies * Sable Tattoo *

Sable Movies and TV Shows

Greek is pretty successful outside of professional wrestling as well and she has appeared in multiple movies and television series. Her acting debut took place back in 1998 when she appeared in the famous television series Pacific Blue. She has also appeared in multiple movies and her movie debut was in 2001 when she appeared in the movie Corky Romano.

Sable Husband

Greek is currently married to WWE and professional wrestling legend Brock Lesnar. The couple got married in 2006 and together their having a happy life. Lesnar is considered one of the biggest names in WWE history and he has been a 10 times WWE World Champion. Greek is 10 year older than Lesnar.

Main Event Success

WWE Women’s Champion

In 1998 WWE reintroduced the WWE Women’s Championship and Jacqueline won the Championship first by defeating Greek. At Survivor Series 1998, Greek finally defeated Jacqueline to win the WWE Women’s Championship. This was her first and only WWE Women’s Championship win. She carried the Championship until May 1999 and dropped the title to Debra.

Leaving WWE, Controversies

By the time Greek was really famous and she even featured on the Playboy magazine. But on the same year, she decided to leave WWE and she sued the promotion and filed a lawsuit of $110 million against the company. By the time nobody expected that she would ever return to the promotion again.

Return to WWE

But the impossible actually happened when Greek shocked the entire world when she returned to the promotion once again in 2003. This was the first time she started working as a heel in the promotion. She worked on SmackDown after her return and there was no option for women to win any Championship on the blue brand of the promotion back then.

Storyline with Vince McMahon, Feud with Stephanie McMahon

She spent around a year in WWE after returning to the promotion and worked in various storylines. She was portrayed in an illegitimate relationship with Vince McMahon and she also had a feud with Stephanie McMahon in 2003. The feud was quite exciting and she also secured a big victory over The Billion Dollar Princess.

Final Days

She worked in WWE on her second run for more than a year and she left the promotion in August 2004 on good terms. It is said that she left WWE so that she could spend more time with her family. In 2006, she joined New Japan Pro Wrestling where she used to accompany her husband Brock Lesnar. She worked in NJPW until June 2007.

Iconic Quotes From Sable

“It’s called ‘The 10th Muse.’ I’m the 10th daughter of Zeus – the forgotten Muse. By day, I’m a district attorney; by night, I fight crime with my martial-arts skills.”

“I do not like – in the middle of a wrestling arena where they’re serving alcohol and there are screaming fans including children in the front row – I don’t feel like that is the proper place to be exposed.”

“If you do not wish your child to watch the WWF, change the channel. It’s not our place to put on a show that’s supposedly for your children. It’s your place as a parent to monitor what your children watch.”

“I would much rather my daughter, when she grows up, do what she wants to do because she wants to do it, not because of what someone else thinks.”

“Sable was a character I played for three years, but I am Rena. It would be the same as if Sean Connery went through life being called James Bond.”

“I’d never been interested in wrestling; I never even watched it. But one day I met Vince McMahon, and he asked me why no one had ever put me on television before.”

“I was a very feisty teenager and I got into a few altercations, and, you know, you mature and realize that’s not the proper way to handle things.”

“Sable will always be a part of me, but it’s not who I am.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Sable

Greek had a comparatively short career in the world of professional wrestling but even in such a short amount of time she had some excellent rivalries. One of the best rivalries she ever had in her career was against her former husband Marc Mero. It did not go on for very long but it was one of the early mixed rivalries in WWE history.

She also had some other excellent rivalries. One of the best and early rivals of her career was Jacqueline. Their feud was the first feud for the Women’s Championship after its resurrection. After Greek returned to action in 2003, she had another excellent rivalry with The Billion Dollar Princess Stephanie McMahon. It was one of the most entertaining rivalries of her career.

Sable Injury

Greek had a pretty short career in the world of professional wrestling and she did not have to suffer any kind of serious injuries throughout her short career. She was an active wrestler in her two spans of WWE career for only a couple of years only. It is not very likely to see her back in action ever again in a professional wrestling ring.

Other Details

Besides movies and television series, Greek has appeared in a number of WWE video games as well. The first video game she appeared in was WWF Attitude which was released back in 1999. She has also appeared in the famous SmackDown! Here Comes The Pain video game and also Smackdown vs RAW video game which was released back in 2004.

Sable Salary $250,000 (last salary in WWE) Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity *

Social Media Accounts

Sable is not active on any social media sites like Twitter or Instagram.

Sable Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % WWE 3 (30.00%) 0 (0.00%) 7 (70.00%) WWF 12 (60.00%) 1 (5.00%) 7 (35.00%) TOTAL 15 (50.00%) 1 (3.33%) 14 (46.67%)

Sable Manager

Greek did not have any regular manager in her WWE career but she has managed a number of big names during her time. Her first appearance in WWE was booked as the manager of Triple H. Later she managed her then husband Marc Mero. She has also managed Brock Lesnar multiple times during his New Japan Pro Wrestling days.

FAQS

Q. When did Sable start wrestling?

A. Sable started working in 1996

Q. How tall is Sable in feet?

A. Sable is 5’8” tall in feet

Q. Who is Sable manager?

A. Sable does not have a manager, however, she herself has managed several names like Marc Mero and Brock Lesnar

Q. What is current Sable song?

A. Sable uses the song ‘Wild Cat’

Q. Who is Sable mother?

A. No information available

Q. Who is Sable father?

A. No information available

Q. Who is currently Sable boyfriend?

A. Greek is currently married to professional wrestling legend and ten times former WWE World Champion Brock Lesnar

Q. Who is Sable brother?

A. No information available

Q. How much is Sable worth?

A. Greek’s net worth is something around $10m

Q. How many times Sable won the WWE Women’s title?

A. Greek had been a two times WWE Women’s Champion