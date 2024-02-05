Bio

Sonya Deville is an American Professional wrestler who is currently active in WWE. She was a mixed martial artist before joining WWE in 2015 and she has an impressive record. She participated in the Tough Enough competition of 2015 and after the competition ended, she earned a professional contract with WWE.

Sonya Deville Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Deville is 5’7″ and her billed weight is 130 lbs. She was born on September 24, 1993 and currently, the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion is 30 year old. She was a mixed martial artist before joining professional wrestling and her background really helped her a lot to gain success in WWE. We can expect her to gain a lot of success after she returns from injury.

Sonya Deville: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Sonya Deville Early Life

Deville was born on September 24, 1993 and currently she is 30 year old. Shamong Township, New Jersey is the place where Sonya Deville born. Her parents were both Italian immigrants. She studied in Seneca High School which is situated in Tabernacle, New Jersey. She trained for mixed martial arts since the age of 16 and before joining professional wrestling she was an MMA star.

Who is Sonya Deville

Sonya Deville is a 30 year old American Professional wrestler who is currently under contract with WWE. Before joining WWE, she was an MMA star and she has a very impressive record in mixed martial arts. Currently she is out with an injury and before her injury she was active on Monday Night RAW as the women’s Tag Team Champion along with Chelsea Green.

Sonya Deville WWE Debut

Deville made her WWE debut as a participant in the WWE Tough Enough competition of 2015. She could not win the competition but earned a professional contract with WWE. She made her WWE in ring debut in December 2015 in a live event against Nia Jax in a losing effort. She made her television debut in August 2016 where she fought in a six-woman tag team match along with Mandy Rose, and Alexa Bliss, in which they were defeated by Carmella, Liv Morgan, and Nikki Cross.

Professional Wrestling Career

Tough Enough

Deville started her career as a mixed martial artist and she has a good record in the mentioned field. In 2015 she auditioned for the WWE Tough Enough competition and she ended up in the final 13. She could not go very far in the competition but she had been pretty impressive and soon after the end of the competition she earned a professional contract from WWE.

In Ring Debut

She got the opportunity to sign a professional contract with WWE in October 2015 and she was assigned to the NXT which is the development territory of the promotion. She made her WWE in ring debut in December 2015 during a live event where she faced Nia Jax in her debut match. Needless to say, she lost her first match in WWE.

Televised In Ring Debut

She kept on working on live events for months. She made her televised debut on August 2016 in an episode of NXT where she worked in a six-woman tag team match along with Mandy Rose, and Alexa Bliss, where her team was defeated by Carmella, Liv Morgan, and Nikki Cross. Deville was pretty impressive in her first match on television.

Various Feuds

Deville kept on working as a singles competitor in NXT and she had some excellent Matches and rivalries with some of the top names of the brand like Ruby Riott and Ember Moon. Her No Holds Barred match with Ruby Riott still remains one of the best matches of her entire NXT career. She also had some excellent matches with other wrestlers.

NXT Women’s Title Pursuit

She remained active in the NXT for a couple of years and she constantly challenged for the NXT Women’s Championship but she could never win the title. She had been pretty impressive in the NXT and the fans were pretty much positive that she would receive a lot of success in the main roster.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Sonya Deville Sonya Deville Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Sonya Deville Height 5’7” Sonya Deville Weight 130 lbs. Relationship Status Engaged Sonya Deville Net Worth $1 Million Sonya Deville Eye Color Hazel Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2015 Mentor * Sonya Deville Signature Moves Body scissors, Sliding Knee Strike, Spinebuster, Gutwrench Suplex Finishing Move(s) Square-Up Kick Theme Song / Sonya Deville Song / Sonya Deville Music Catch your Breath, I am Danger Catchphrases *

Sonya Deville Net Worth & Salary

Deville has been under contract with WWE for nearly a decade and she has been one of the top stars of the women’s division of WWE. According to reports from various media sources the current net worth of Deville is estimated to be somewhere around $1 million. Sources also claim that she earns something around $150,000 as her annual salary in WWE.

Sonya Deville Family

Deville was born on September 24, 1993 in Tabernacle, New Jersey. There is not enough information available about her parents. All we know about her parents is that they are actually Italian immigrants. She has an older sister named Briana Berenato but not enough information is available about her either.

Championships and Accomplishments

Deville has been active in the wrestling world for more than 8 years but she could not win many championships in her wrestling career. The only championship she ever won in her WWE and wrestling career is the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Currently, she is out with an injury and we can expect her to win more championships after she returns.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Chelsea Green, Bumpy Awards (1 time) – Best Dressed of the Half-Year (2021) – with Seth Rollins Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 56 of the top 100 female wrestlers in the PWI Women’s 100 in 2020 Records One time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Deville is a lesbian. She is the first ever female athlete of WWE to come out publicly as a lesbian. She revealed it when she was competing in the Tough Enough competition of the promotion in 2015. She could not survive in the competition for a long time as she could only secure 11th place.

Personal Information Table

Sonya Deville Real Name / Full Name Daria Rae Berenato Birth Date September 24, 1993 Sonya Deville Age 30 Relationship Status Engaged Zodiac Sign Libra Birthplace Shamong Township, New Jersey Nationality American Hometown Shamong Township, New Jersey School/College/University Seneca High School Educational Qualification Not known Religion Christianity Sonya Deville Ethnicity White Current Residence Lutz, Florida Hobbies Wrestling, gymming, partying, watching movies Sonya Deville Tattoo Multiple Tattoos

Sonya Deville Movies and TV Shows

Deville is a professional wrestler and from her childhood, she wanted to be a wrestler. She never considered acting as a professional career. However, she appeared in a couple of television series. Her first appearance was as a participant in the WWE Tough Enough competition. She also appeared on multiple seasons of E!’s famous television show Total Divas.

Sonya Deville Husband

Deville is a lesbian and she is the first female athlete of WWE who came out publicly as a lesbian. Currently, she is in a relationship with Toni Cassano. There is not enough information available about her but we can see photos of the couple on Instagram. The couple has been in a relationship since 2022 and they are also engaged.

Main Roster Success

Main Roster Debut, Fire and Desire

In November 2017, Deville made her main roster debut after spending a couple of years on the NXT. A stable was created upon her main roster debut which had Deville, Mandy Rose, and Paige as the members of it. The faction was famous by the name Fire and Desire. It earned a lot of support from the fans in a very short amount of time but unfortunately, Paige got injured soon after its introduction.

Tag Team Success with Mandy Rose

After Paige was out with the mentioned injury, Rose and Deville kept on working as a tag team and they were pretty famous among the fans. During the time the women’s Tag Team Championship was still not introduced so they could not have proper Women’s Tag Team feuds. Deville was still not receiving stronger bookings during the time.

Feud with Mandy Rose

In 2020, Deville started a feud with her own Tag Team partner Mandy Rose, and their rivalry continued for months. They had multiple matches together until SummerSlam 2020 where they faced each other in a Loser Leaves WWE match. Deville lost the match and she took a break from in ring action for a couple of years.

General Manager

She became the co General Manager of both SmackDown and RAW along with Adam Pearce. She kept on working in this non wrestling role for more than a year and the fans loved her in this new role. She did a very good job in this non wrestling role. But in May, 2022 she lost her GM role and once again she started competing in the ring regularly.

Women’s Tag Team Champion

After returning to in ring action, she started working as a solo competitor at first. Later she teamed up with Chelsea Green and went on to win the Women’s Tag Team Championship. This was also her first championship win in WWE and her wrestling career. But she could not enjoy her title rain for long as she suffered a torn ACL injury which sidelined her from action for a long time. She is still out of action but we can expect her to return soon.

Iconic Quotes From Sonya Deville

“Let’s just say my phone blew up when I came out on global television. The only people that knew were my immediate family members and my closest friends, maybe like three of them. So you can imagine how many texts and emails and Facebook messages that I got after coming out, most of which were very supportive from the LGBT community.”

“I feel like the story me and Ronda can tell one day will be so awesome, and I think we have something special here. I think that it’s going to be an honor and a privilege to work in the ring with her. That’s the biggest compliment, is that Ronda Rousey – she’s done a lot in her life. She’s accomplished a lot.”

“I was in my junior year of high school and I had been playing soccer and basketball almost my entire life, and I wanted a change of pace. I wanted to do something more, something different. That’s when I found an MMA gym about 45 minutes from my house and fell in love with the idea of becoming a professional fighter.”

“A good friend of mine, Maria Menounos, she’s kind of like a mentor to me. She dabbled in WWE and pro wrestling, and she said ‘This is the perfect opportunity for you.’ Once I started doing my research about the competition and the company, I fell in love with WWE even more.”

“I think I was more just not comfortable with saying it. I was also in denial. I was like, ‘I’m not gay, am I?’ Cause I think, also the fact that I didn’t fit the stereotypical mold of what a lesbian is supposed to be or act, I was just this girl that nobody would have expected.”

“I just, I was in such denial within myself for the longest time, just because of the place I grew up in. Like, it wasn’t common. I didn’t know anybody that was gay. I think I had one gay friend in high school and she never even, like, came out. It was just, like, we all just knew.”

“The Women’s Evolution was just starting as I was getting into ‘Tough Enough.’ I’ve always had great role models coming in and watching the Becky Lynches and the Charlottes, the Bayleys, the Sashas move that movement and then being able to be part of it.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Sonya Deville

Deville has been working in the main roster of WWE for nearly seven years and she went through multiple top feuds with some of the biggest names in wrestling. She even challenged multiple top charges for the Women’s titles but she could never win any single Championship in WWE. Ronda Rousey had been one of the Rivals but he could never be the former three times champion.

She also had an excellent feed with another former three times WWE Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Deville challenged Belair multiple times for the Women’s Championship but she could never beat the EST of WWE for the title. She also had a number of Tag Team feuds when she was holding and challenging for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship along with Chelsea Green.

Sonya Deville Injury

Deville teamed up with Chelsea Green to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship from Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. Unfortunately, Deville could not enjoy her first title win of her career as she suffered a torn ACL injury soon after winning the Championship. It is still keeping her out of action but we can expect her to return to action soon.

Other Details

Deville has appeared in multiple WWE video games as playable characters. Her first appearance in a WWE video game was in WWE 2K19 which is still considered one of the best WWE video games under the radar of 2K. She has appeared on each and every WWE video game until WWE 2K23 which is the latest installment in the WWE video game series.

Sonya Deville Salary $150,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Sonya Deville Social Media Accounts

Sonya Deville is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. Her verified Twitter account has a total following of 582.8K and her Instagram has a total following of 1.3M. Here are links to her social media accounts where you can follow her. Sonya Deville Twitter, Sonya Deville Instagram.

Sonya Deville Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % NXT 62 (37.58%) 1 (0.61%) 102 (61.82%) WWE 24 (14.81%) 5 (3.09%) 133 (82.10%) TOTAL 86 (26.30%) 6 (1.83%) 235 (71.87%)

Sonya Deville Manager

Deville never worked with any professional manager in WWE but she had been managed by multiple different names. When she worked with her team with Mandy Rose, they managed each other during their matches. Recently she teamed up with Chelsea Green and they also managed each other during their singles matches.

FAQS

Q. When did Sonya Deville start wrestling?

A. Sonya Deville started working in 2015

Q. How tall is Sonya Deville in feet?

A. Sonya Deville is 5’7” tall in feet

Q. Who is Sonya Deville manager?

A. Sonya Deville had been managed by various names like Chelsea Green and Mandy Rose

Q. What is current Sonya Deville song?

A. Sonya Deville uses the song ‘Catch your Breath’ and ‘I am Danger’

Q. Who is Sonya Deville mother?

A. Sonya Deville’s mother is Debbie Miliano

Q. Who is Sonya Deville father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Sonya Deville girlfriend?

A. Sonya Deville is currently engaged to Toni Cassano since 2022

Q. Who is Sonya Deville sister?

A. Briana Berenato is the sister of Sonya Deville

Q. How much is Sonya Deville worth?

Sonya Deville’s net worth is something around $1m

Q. How many times Sonya Deville won the WWE Women’s Tag Team title?

A. Sonya Deville had been a one time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion