  • The Cavinder Twins WWE Career In Jeopardy After Announcing Basketball Return

The Cavinder Twins WWE Career In Jeopardy After Announcing Basketball Return

Arindam Pal

Mar 11, 2024 at 6:48 PM

The Cavinder Twins WWE Career In Jeopardy After Announcing Basketball Return

Over the past few months, The Cavinder Twins have been touted to be a game changer in the WWE especially due to their mainstream attraction. After briefly parting ways with the basketball court, it appeared that their regular appearances on WWE TV programming for the NXT brand were just a matter of time but things have again been postponed, it appears.

Nearly four months after making a cameo appearance on WWE NXT, it appears The Cavinder Twins’ future in pro wrestling is still in jeopardy despite the fact that they were pretty excited to grab a prominent role in the WWE. According to ESPN, Miami Hurricanes guard Haley Cavinder will play in the 2024-25 NCAA season. It’s a surprising move given that the move comes just six months after she announced her retirement from college basketball.

Which WWE Premium Live Event Is The Second Most Popular After Wrestlemania

The report added that one-half of The Cavinder Twins will return to collegiate competition in about a year, and she will also consider playing for other schools if a spot for the Hurricanes isn’t available. It’s unknown if Hanna Cavinder will stay retired or she’ll join her sister back to the court.

Once these reports were out, Haley Cavinder took to her Instagram and announced that she was indeed returning to NCAA basketball for her fifth season. She has entered the transfer portal with the intention to play one more season which certainly indicates that WWE is not on her radar at this moment.

WWE Rejected Batista’s Wish To Return At Summerslam 2014 For A Match

The Cavinder Twins was supposed to kickstart their WWE career

After their retirement statement came in April, The Cavinder Twins declared their intentions to pursue a career in WWE. It eventually paved the way for them to start training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida to sharpen their wrestling skills before coming to TV. The move also was supposed to allow the duo to create more content for their 4.5 million followers on TikTok.

The two young superstars then made their debut NXT appearance on a June episode and they were also possibly gearing up for the next PLE appearance from the NXT brand. The Cavinder Twins then appeared in a conversation with USA Today to inform that they’re soon going back to NXT for more appearances. But with Haley’s return confirmed to basketball, it’s not likely that we will be seeing the twins inside the squared circle, anytime soon.

The Cavinder Twins

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE NXT

