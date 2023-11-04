Top AEW Star MJF Dating Renowned Wrestling Personality Alicia Atout

MJF has been dominating the scene in AEW for a long time now after merging as one of the pillar figures in the company. Being one of the most popular stars in AEW, the company has opted to make him the longest-reigning world champion in history. 2024 could see a big change in his career if he decides to leave All Elite Wrestling for good. In the meantime, his personal life is doing pretty well.

MJF surprised fans with a recent post on X where he included a caption that pointed out his achievements in his wrestling career. He also noted that there’s someone waiting for him at home to make things sane in this busy schedule,

“Defending the championship from people the likes of Bryan Danielson Ethan Page Sammy Guevara Jungle Boy Darby Allin Hiroshi Tanahashi Adam Cole Samoa Joe Kenny Omega And soon Jay White Can be mentally taxing. Find things that keep you Sane. Like cats and pirate hookers.”

AEW Star Tay Conti Embracing Beauty Of Motherhood In New Photos

Defending the championship from people the likes of Bryan Danielson

Ethan Page

Sammy Guevara

Jungle Boy

Darby Allin

Hiroshi Tanahashi

Adam Cole

Samoa Joe

Kenny omega

And soon Jay White Can be mentally taxing. Find things that keep you Sane. Like cats and pirate… pic.twitter.com/M1Z48c29ic — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) November 3, 2023

MJF and Alicia Atout make their relationship public on X

Going by the viral picture, it’s clear that MJF is currently dating wrestling journalist Alicia Atout who also replied with “Ahoy” in the post. There’s no update on how this relationship has come about but earlier in his career, Atout interviewed the “salt of the earth.”

I got nothing except that the second one’s nickname is Tits McGee from whore island (MJF reference go brr) pic.twitter.com/qH0TWks8Q9 — Papyrus (@Hurriedword8905) December 5, 2021

For those who don’t know, Alicia Atout is a personality from wrestling known for her interview skills. Earlier this year, she announced to be a free agent after which Fightful Select reported that she was granted her release from MLW and the move was said to be an “amicable one.”

Not too long before working with MLW, Atout made her AEW debut at the inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May 2019 as a backstage correspondent. Back then, MJF was with her fiancée, a relationship that quickly came to a halt. Atout was also with Impact Wrestling for a year before AEW and MLW. There’s no update on whether she’ll be making a return to AEW in the near future.

As for MJF, he is the current AEW World Heavyweight Champion, but he might not be with the company by this time next year. This is no secret that his contract with Tony Khan’s company is running up within a few months. Especially since Hollywood is an option to grab for him, he could be leaving pro wrestling for the time being.